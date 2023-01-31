ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Miles Teller Dances To Hold Music In Bud Light's New Super Bowl LVII Ad

The Super Bowl truly offers something for everyone. Football fans rejoice in the athletic portion of the event, of course. Foodies can revel in their favorite snacks, and music lovers look forward to the halftime show. But one element of the Super Bowl is universally loved by all of the above — the commercials. After all, the most memorable Super Bowl commercials occupy an average of 50 minutes of the entire affair, according to MToolbox.
Mashed

Anna Faris Bares It All For An Avocados From Mexico Super Bowl Ad

Super Bowl Sunday is rapidly approaching, and fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are ready to see their teams vie for the championship. The Super Bowl is also one of the most hotly anticipated food "holidays" of the year – millions of pizzas get eaten alongside 1.25 billion chicken wings, 139.4 million pounds of avocados are smushed into guacamole, and 325.5 million gallons of beer are drunk, or 50 million cases, according to Restaurantware.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy