ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Journal

Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure

Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
MARYLAND STATE
Baltimore Times

Governor Wes Moore Celebrates Revitalization and Reopening of Baltimore’s Historic Lexington Market

$45 Million Redevelopment Features Opening of a New 60,000 Square Foot Market Building, Public Plaza, and Return of More Than 40 Businesses. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller joined state and Baltimore City officials, development partners, and business owners on January 31, 2023 to celebrate the newly revitalized and reopened Lexington Market. The ribbon cutting and ceremonial bell ringing marked the opening of a new, 60,000-square-foot market building, public plaza, and the return of more than 40 businesses that will feature a mix of relocated institutions including Faidley’s Seafood and Connie’s Chicken & Waffles and new Baltimore favorites including Tio G’s Empanadas and Taharka Brothers Ice Cream.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Comparing Baltimore crime to other cities

(WBFF) — Baltimore city has been called one of the most dangerous cities in America for nearly a decade but is that really a fair assessment? Violent Crime has risen across many major cities recently so watchdog group "Open the Books.com" compares the stats. CEO Adam Andrzejewski breaks down...
BALTIMORE, MD
cnsmaryland.org

Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mymcmedia.org

County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies

Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area

    Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
tourcounsel.com

Capital Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Woodlawn, Maryland

Capital Plaza Mall (the region now known as simply Capital Plaza) was a shopping mall located at the intersection of Annapolis Road (Maryland Route 450) and the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in Landover Hills, Maryland. It was built between 1961 and 1963, as a regional shopping center to serve the Bladensburg...
LANDOVER HILLS, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

USS Constellation Gets a Welcome Refit￼

The Bay’s oldest and largest wooden boat gets the love she needs. Driving over the Francis Scott Key Bridge across the Patapsco River, I could see the green knoll of Fort McHenry over my left shoulder with the skyscraper skyline of downtown Baltimore beyond. Over my right shoulder, I was surprised to be able to spot what I was looking for amid the industrial wasteland of Sparrow’s Point: the upright white masts and squared yards silhouetted against the angular arms of gigantic yellow rail cranes. If I could find my way across a maze of highway construction, railroad tracks, gatekeepers and abandoned warehouses, I would make it to the drydock where the USS Constellation was getting her bottom re-caulked.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bojangles to open five new restaurants in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Bojangles, the southern fast food staple known for serving up fried chicken and biscuits, will be opening new locations in the Baltimore area, a Maryland franchisee announced Wednesday. Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations throughout the next five years in the region. The chain was started in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977. There are five existing Maryland locations in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill. It's unclear where the new locations will be. The news comes after another southern fried chicken joint, Raising Cane's, made its Maryland debut in Towson to much excitement. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Snowmageddon brought more than 4 feet of snow to Maryland in 2010

Back-to-back blizzards left Maryland buried beneath more than 4 feet of snow in 2010. In a typical February, the Baltimore area gets about 8 inches of snow for the entire month. In February 2010, Maryland received more snow than many residents had ever seen or might ever see again in...
BALTIMORE, MD
ExecutiveBiz

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. Leaders, Founders, and Executives: Who Are They?

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company offers a range of construction services, including general contracting, project delivery, site development, and engineering, to various government agencies and commercial customers in the United States. Take a look at Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. leaders, founders, and executives. About Whiting-Turner Contracting Company. Image from The Whiting-Turner Contracting...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy