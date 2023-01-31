Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in BaltimoreJoel EisenbergBaltimore, MD
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Visiting Baltimore With DogsEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Ross Dress for Less is Opening a New Discounts Store in MarylandBryan DijkhuizenLaurel, MD
Bay Journal
Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure
Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
Business Monthly
A retrospective of 3 decades of Central Maryland development
For more recent residents of the area, using the mind’s eye to imagine the landscape between Anne Arundel and Howard counties in March 1993 the month and year The Business Monthly was founded by Ed and Carole Pickett would be an eye-opener. For starters, while Route 32 was already...
Baltimore Times
Governor Wes Moore Celebrates Revitalization and Reopening of Baltimore’s Historic Lexington Market
$45 Million Redevelopment Features Opening of a New 60,000 Square Foot Market Building, Public Plaza, and Return of More Than 40 Businesses. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller joined state and Baltimore City officials, development partners, and business owners on January 31, 2023 to celebrate the newly revitalized and reopened Lexington Market. The ribbon cutting and ceremonial bell ringing marked the opening of a new, 60,000-square-foot market building, public plaza, and the return of more than 40 businesses that will feature a mix of relocated institutions including Faidley’s Seafood and Connie’s Chicken & Waffles and new Baltimore favorites including Tio G’s Empanadas and Taharka Brothers Ice Cream.
Baltimore News: Single Carrot Theatre Closing, Neighborhood Fiber Co., Terri Lee Freeman
This week’s news includes: Single Carrot Theatre to close at end of fiscal year, Maryland Film Festival and Parkway Theatre ‘paused,’ Juliet Ames’ saltbox project gets national attention, and more reporting from Baltimore Fishbowl, Baltimore Beat, Baltimore Banner, Baltimore Magazine, and other local and independent news sources.
foxbaltimore.com
Comparing Baltimore crime to other cities
(WBFF) — Baltimore city has been called one of the most dangerous cities in America for nearly a decade but is that really a fair assessment? Violent Crime has risen across many major cities recently so watchdog group "Open the Books.com" compares the stats. CEO Adam Andrzejewski breaks down...
cnsmaryland.org
Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda...
mymcmedia.org
County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies
Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area
Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
tourcounsel.com
Capital Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Woodlawn, Maryland
Capital Plaza Mall (the region now known as simply Capital Plaza) was a shopping mall located at the intersection of Annapolis Road (Maryland Route 450) and the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in Landover Hills, Maryland. It was built between 1961 and 1963, as a regional shopping center to serve the Bladensburg...
USS Constellation Gets a Welcome Refit￼
The Bay’s oldest and largest wooden boat gets the love she needs. Driving over the Francis Scott Key Bridge across the Patapsco River, I could see the green knoll of Fort McHenry over my left shoulder with the skyscraper skyline of downtown Baltimore beyond. Over my right shoulder, I was surprised to be able to spot what I was looking for amid the industrial wasteland of Sparrow’s Point: the upright white masts and squared yards silhouetted against the angular arms of gigantic yellow rail cranes. If I could find my way across a maze of highway construction, railroad tracks, gatekeepers and abandoned warehouses, I would make it to the drydock where the USS Constellation was getting her bottom re-caulked.
Bojangles to open five new restaurants in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Bojangles, the southern fast food staple known for serving up fried chicken and biscuits, will be opening new locations in the Baltimore area, a Maryland franchisee announced Wednesday. Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations throughout the next five years in the region. The chain was started in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977. There are five existing Maryland locations in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill. It's unclear where the new locations will be. The news comes after another southern fried chicken joint, Raising Cane's, made its Maryland debut in Towson to much excitement.
wypr.org
There's a new hobby in Baltimore, fishing hunks of metal out of the Chesapeake Bay with magnets
Evan Woodard magnet fishes off a pier in the Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore on January 26. It was a windy night in January with temperatures in the mid-30s in the Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore City, but despite the cold, about a dozen people were bundled up and standing on a pier with ropes and magnets in hand.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County, Baltimore City officials announce legislation to create regional water governance task force [VIDEO]
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott on Tuesday joined State Senator Jill P. Carter, State Senator Charles Sydnor, Delegate Stephanie Smith, and Delegate Eric Ebersole to announce state legislation to create a Task Force on Regional Water and Wastewater. This new Task Force...
Wbaltv.com
Snowmageddon brought more than 4 feet of snow to Maryland in 2010
Back-to-back blizzards left Maryland buried beneath more than 4 feet of snow in 2010. In a typical February, the Baltimore area gets about 8 inches of snow for the entire month. In February 2010, Maryland received more snow than many residents had ever seen or might ever see again in...
O's to decline Camden Yards extension, join governor in pushing to revamp stadium district
The Orioles are not planning to exercise their five-year extension at Camden Yards, according to multiple reports, but say a new partnership with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore would revitalize the Camden Yards sports complex.
wypr.org
Baltimore's guaranteed income pilot program launched six months ago. How is the money being spent?
Baltimore is six months into its test of offering a guaranteed income. Two hundred young parents who live in the city receive $1,000 a month, no strings. How are they spending this money?. We speak with Tonaeya Moore, the senior policy manager for the CASH Campaign of Maryland, a non-profit...
Scrapple’s Popularity Extends Beyond the Delaware Valley
Residents of the Baltimore area, much like those in the Philadelphia region, share a love for scrapple, writes Kit Waskom Pollard for The Baltimore Sun. The food’s American roots can be traced to the 17th Century when it was made by German immigrants living in Pennsylvania. “When ancestors from...
ExecutiveBiz
The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. Leaders, Founders, and Executives: Who Are They?
The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company offers a range of construction services, including general contracting, project delivery, site development, and engineering, to various government agencies and commercial customers in the United States. Take a look at Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. leaders, founders, and executives. About Whiting-Turner Contracting Company. Image from The Whiting-Turner Contracting...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City leadership deflects questions on school police overtime investigation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Project Baltimore attempts to get answers from City officials after a Fox45 investigation raises serious questions about how school police overtime is approved. Investigative reporter Chris Papst recently attended a groundbreaking at Furley Elementary School, hoping to speak with Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Schools...
baltimorebrew.com
Struggling to get by while battling bureaucracy, Baltimore benefits theft victim gets good news
Maryland officials restored some of Damon Minor’s benefits after he filed an appeal and a story appeared about his case. But many others aren’t so lucky. Damon Minor, a disabled former ironworker whose December food and disability benefits were stolen by hackers, was getting desperate. He had reported...
