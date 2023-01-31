Read full article on original website
Erik ten Hag confirms Marcel Sabitzer debut decision ahead of Crystal Palace clash
Erik ten Hag reveals whether Marcel Sabitzer will make his Man Utd debut against Crystal Palace.
Erik ten Hag hits out at Andy Carroll for injuring Christian Eriksen
Erik ten Hag hits out at Andy Carroll for injuring Christian Eriksen.
Erik ten Hag explains why he wanted Marcel Sabitzer
Erik ten Hag details the reasons why Man Utd signed Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich.
Erik ten Hag reacts to Jadon Sancho's Man Utd return
Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag speaks about Jadon Sancho after he made his return following more than 3 months out.
Mikel Arteta explains Arsenal's decision to sign Jorginho from Chelsea
Mikel Arteta explains what Arsenal can expect from Jorginho after his move from Chelsea.
Thiago Silva set to sign new Chelsea contract
Thiago Silva has confirmed he is set to sign a new Chelsea contract.
Kylian Mbappe ruled out of Bayern Munich first leg through injury
PSG have confirmed the severity of Kylian Mbappe's injury.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang removed from Chelsea Champions League squad
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been removed from Chelsea's Champions League squad.
Espanyol lose appeal against Barcelona's use of Robert Lewandowski
Espanyol's appeal against Barcelona for the alleged improper fielding of Robert Lewandowski has been rejected by the La Liga Appeals Committee.
Jurgen Klopp urges struggling Liverpool to draw inspiration from Man Utd star
Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool's players to take inspiration from Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.
Jurgen Klopp: I don't understand Chelsea's spending
Jurgen Klopp admits he has no idea how Chelsea managed to spend so much money in the January transfer window while complying with FFP rules.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd want Valverde; Liverpool & Arsenal chase Chiesa
Friday's transfer rumours include Man Utd, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Federico Valverde, Federico Chiesa, Jude Bellingham & more.
Chelsea vs Fulham - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Chelsea vs Fulham in the Premier League, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Man Utd to conduct 'own process' after Mason Greenwood charges dropped
Man Utd issue a statement confirming their next steps in the case of Mason Greenwood after the CPS dropped all charges against the 21-year-old.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea approached Barella; Man City plot Maddison move
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Nicolo Barella, James Maddison, Hakim Ziyech, Sofyan Amrabat and more.
Transfer rumours: Arsenal eye Hudson-Odoi; Man Utd's Tielemans bid
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Callum Hudson-Odoi, Youri Tielemans, Jude Bellingham & more.
Benfica president lashes out at Enzo Fernandez over Chelsea transfer
Benfica's president has hit out at Enzo Fernandez over his move to Chelsea.
Marcus Rashford named Premier League Player of the Month for January
Marcus Rashford wins the Premier League Player of the Month award for January 2023.
Hakim Ziyech given permission to explore Chelsea exit after failed PSG move
Chelsea have given Hakim Ziyech permission to explore a move away after his failed move to PSG.
Graham Potter doesn't know his best Chelsea team - it's hardly surprising
The number of changes that Graham Potter has made to his Chelsea lineup since arriving shows that he is still far from knowing his best team.
