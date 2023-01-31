Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck by Driver Near Montgomery Village Center Wednesday Evening
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Wednesday night in Montgomery Village. According to public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, a pedestrian was struck on Montgomery Village Avenue, near Centerway Road and the Montgomery Village Center Shopping Center, around 7:35PM. One adult patient was transported to an area Trauma Center with critical traumatic injury. Some lanes are currently blocked. We will post an update when additional information is available.
wfmd.com
Accident In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle accident in Frederick County occurred Tuesday, January 31 leaving one person with life-threatening injuries . The crash involved three vehicles and three adults. At least one person involved in the crash was trapped in their vehicle. One adult was transported by ground to a trauma...
Tractor-trailer falls from bridge on 795/695 ramp
A driver is being rescued after their tractor-trailer overturned and fell from the bridge on I-795 at the I-695 ramp.
Business Monthly
Electric school buses coming to Howard, Anne Arundel
New Maryland legislation requiring schools to begin purchasing or using zero emission buses beginning in 2025 is causing school administrators and transportation contractors to take a hard look at their operations. The Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022, co-sponsored by State Senators Guy Guzzone, Katie Fry Hester, Clarence Lam, and...
mocoshow.com
Germantown Rd Closed at I270
Germantown Road is closed at I-270 as a result of a traffic collision Wednesday morning, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and should expect significant delays. We will post an update when additional information is available.
fox5dc.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after electrical fire at home in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Authorities say one person is dead and another remains hospitalized after a house fire in Montgomery County. The fire was reported around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 13400 block of Oriental Street in Rockville. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said firefighters arrived to...
Wbaltv.com
Bill would require schools to notify parents before conducting active-shooter drills
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Changes may be coming to active-shooter drills at Maryland schools. State law currently requires the drills, but it doesn't mandate that school systems notify parents, students or school staff ahead of time. Montgomery County Delegate Jared Solomon, D-District 18, considers the legislation he's sponsoring, House Bill...
washco-md.net
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic Delays on Eastern Boulevard
HAGERSTOWN, MD (January 30, 2023) – The Washington County Highway Department announces traffic delays are to be expected on Eastern Boulevard between Klick Way and 1331 Eastern Boulevard North due to tree removal. Please expect traffic delays from Tuesday, January 31, 2023, to Friday, February 3, 2023, between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
Waynesboro Police warns residents about new Facebook, 'Windows Security Team' scam
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are warning of a potential scam involving phony computer support offers. According to the Waynesboro Police Department, a resident reported that he recently clicked on a video on Facebook that caused his computer to freeze. A Windows Security screen then popped up, prompting the resident to call a phone number for support.
abc27.com
Bomb threat causes early dismissals in Adams County school district
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Upper Adams School District dismissed classes early on Wednesday, Feb.1 due to a threat that was made toward the district. According to the district, out of an abundance of caution, the district dismissed Biglerville High School and Upper Adams Middle School at 11 a.m. Upper Adams Intermediate School was dismissed at 12 p.m. from Zion Church in Arendtsville.
WJLA
Woman found dead in Silver Spring apartment; suspect in custody: Police
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — A suspect is in custody after a woman was found dead inside a Silver Spring apartment on Wednesday, according to the Montgomery County Police Department. The housing complex is located in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive, police said. Officers were called to the...
Police ID Body Found Outside Maryland Middle School, Death Ruled A Homicide
New details have been released by the Baltimore County Police Department as they continue to investigate after a woman's body was found behind Lansdowne Middle School earlier this week that was ruled a homicide by detectives.Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, members of the Baltimore County …
wfmd.com
5-Year-Old Boy Flown To Trauma Center After Crash On Rt. 180 In Frederick County
Scenes from crash at Rt 180, Olive School Rd (Photos from Brunswick Volunteer Fire Co.) Brunswick, Md (KM) A three-vehicle crash along Route 180 and Olive School Road northeast of Brunswick on Monday afternoon sent a five-year-old boy to the hospital. Brunswick Fire Officials say fire fighters and medics responded...
mocoshow.com
Update: Additional Information on Wednesday Morning Homicide Investigation
Montgomery County Police has released additional information regarding this morning’s homicide investigation in Silver Spring. Per MCPD: “At approximately 3 a.m., Montgomery County Police responded to a residence in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive for a check the welfare. Inside, officers located a deceased adult female. The...
mocoshow.com
MCPD on the Scene of Shooting in Germantown Thursday Evening
Montgomery County Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred in Germantown. MCPD tweeted the following at 5:18pm on Thursday, February 2:. “Montgomery County Police are on scene of a shooting in the 13300 block of Demetrias Way. One person has been transported to an area hospital. No suspect is in custody at this time. Police believe this is an isolated event. #MCPD #MCPNews #IncidentAlert”
Suspect In Custody After Person Found Dead During Welfare Check In Montgomery County: Police
One suspect is in custody after a woman was found dead in a Silver Spring home overnight, police say. Officers were called to the 8800 block of Lanier Drive early on Wednesday, Feb. 1 to conduct a welfare check, where they found a dead body, and a homicide investigation was launched by the Montgome…
MTA MobilityLink Driver Killed In 'Violent Crime' On The Job In Maryland
An MTA Mobility operator died on the job after a “violent crime” over the weekend, officials from the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) confirmed, though details of the incident remain under wraps. The agency said on Monday, Jan. 30 that the “MDOT MTA is saddened to learn of the...
Families left to pick up the pieces after Ijamsville fire
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A family that was devasted after a fire destroyed their home is now left to pick up the pieces with nowhere to go. “We got a couple of text messages saying the house is on fire, the door is burning. We couldn’t communicate, we couldn’t call anybody,” said Elizabeth […]
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo
Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda Foley, D-Montgomery, for help...
