Emmitsburg, MD

mocoshow.com

Pedestrian Struck by Driver Near Montgomery Village Center Wednesday Evening

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Wednesday night in Montgomery Village. According to public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, a pedestrian was struck on Montgomery Village Avenue, near Centerway Road and the Montgomery Village Center Shopping Center, around 7:35PM. One adult patient was transported to an area Trauma Center with critical traumatic injury. Some lanes are currently blocked. We will post an update when additional information is available.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Accident In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle accident in Frederick County occurred Tuesday, January 31 leaving one person with life-threatening injuries . The crash involved three vehicles and three adults. At least one person involved in the crash was trapped in their vehicle. One adult was transported by ground to a trauma...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Business Monthly

Electric school buses coming to Howard, Anne Arundel

New Maryland legislation requiring schools to begin purchasing or using zero emission buses beginning in 2025 is causing school administrators and transportation contractors to take a hard look at their operations. The Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022, co-sponsored by State Senators Guy Guzzone, Katie Fry Hester, Clarence Lam, and...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Germantown Rd Closed at I270

Germantown Road is closed at I-270 as a result of a traffic collision Wednesday morning, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and should expect significant delays. We will post an update when additional information is available.
fox5dc.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after electrical fire at home in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Authorities say one person is dead and another remains hospitalized after a house fire in Montgomery County. The fire was reported around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 13400 block of Oriental Street in Rockville. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said firefighters arrived to...
ROCKVILLE, MD
washco-md.net

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic Delays on Eastern Boulevard

HAGERSTOWN, MD (January 30, 2023) – The Washington County Highway Department announces traffic delays are to be expected on Eastern Boulevard between Klick Way and 1331 Eastern Boulevard North due to tree removal. Please expect traffic delays from Tuesday, January 31, 2023, to Friday, February 3, 2023, between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Bomb threat causes early dismissals in Adams County school district

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Upper Adams School District dismissed classes early on Wednesday, Feb.1 due to a threat that was made toward the district. According to the district, out of an abundance of caution, the district dismissed Biglerville High School and Upper Adams Middle School at 11 a.m. Upper Adams Intermediate School was dismissed at 12 p.m. from Zion Church in Arendtsville.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
mocoshow.com

Update: Additional Information on Wednesday Morning Homicide Investigation

Montgomery County Police has released additional information regarding this morning’s homicide investigation in Silver Spring. Per MCPD: “At approximately 3 a.m., Montgomery County Police responded to a residence in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive for a check the welfare. Inside, officers located a deceased adult female. The...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD on the Scene of Shooting in Germantown Thursday Evening

Montgomery County Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred in Germantown. MCPD tweeted the following at 5:18pm on Thursday, February 2:. “Montgomery County Police are on scene of a shooting in the 13300 block of Demetrias Way. One person has been transported to an area hospital. No suspect is in custody at this time. Police believe this is an isolated event. #MCPD #MCPNews #IncidentAlert”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Families left to pick up the pieces after Ijamsville fire

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A family that was devasted after a fire destroyed their home is now left to pick up the pieces with nowhere to go. “We got a couple of text messages saying the house is on fire, the door is burning. We couldn’t communicate, we couldn’t call anybody,” said Elizabeth […]
IJAMSVILLE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo

Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda Foley, D-Montgomery, for help...
MARYLAND STATE

