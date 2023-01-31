ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 4

Related
CBS San Francisco

'Dragon' storm front brings showers back to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO --  A pair of weather fronts, swirling off the Pacific Northwest coast, sent bands of showers into the Bay Area Friday, bringing another dose of precipitation to the region recovering from 3 years of drought. But unlike the nine atmospheric rivers that drenched the Bay Area over an epic 22-day span in late December and January, these storms will be nowhere near as intense.Forecasters said an inch of rain will fall from Friday to Sunday. While skies will start clear on Saturday night as hundreds of thousands gather in downtown San Francisco for the annual Chinese New Year parade, rain...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain: When to expect strongest weekend showers

OAKLAND, Calif. - Rain moved through the Bay Area Friday morning, and a stronger storm is expected this weekend. Some pockets saw heavy amounts of rain, especially in the North Bay, making the morning commute tricky. Meteorologist Steve Paulson said showers should taper in the afternoon, but a stronger system moves through Saturday afternoon, and into Sunday.
AccuWeather

Pacific storm train to resume along West Coast

Pacific storms will once again reach the West Coast of the United States after a hiatus over the last couple of weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that the upcoming storms won’t pack quite the same punch as storms in early January. A change in the weather pattern will bring more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goingawesomeplaces.com

12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco

Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Bay Area Cities Just Lost Zoning Control. See the Wildest Homes That Could Come to Your Neighborhood

The state’s Jan. 31 deadline has come and gone, and 69 out of 109 jurisdictions in the Bay Area have failed to submit their required eight-year housing plan to the state. Advocacy groups like YIMBY Law are already suing cities and counties, claiming they’ve violated state law by missing the deadline. But in the meantime, developers are preparing to file projects under the “builder’s remedy,” which means cities and counties cannot deny housing projects just because they violate local zoning plans.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4

Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies

KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....
sfstandard.com

Will the Tech Downturn Be the Death of SF Real Estate?

With mounting layoffs, sky-high interest rates and empty office buildings, the woes of San Francisco’s struggling tech-driven economy make headlines every day. Yet, as the city’s population shows signs of a comeback, what is the net impact of these opposing trends on the residential real estate market in the city?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

New waves of tech layoffs will wipe out more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs

FREMONT — Six tech companies, including software and hardware firms, have revealed plans to slash more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs, marking a fresh wave of cutbacks, new state government filings show. Lam Research, Salesforce, Workday, Splunk, NetApp and Autodesk have disclosed their intentions to eliminate about 1,237 jobs...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy