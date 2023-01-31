Read full article on original website
'Dragon' storm front brings showers back to the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of weather fronts, swirling off the Pacific Northwest coast, sent bands of showers into the Bay Area Friday, bringing another dose of precipitation to the region recovering from 3 years of drought. But unlike the nine atmospheric rivers that drenched the Bay Area over an epic 22-day span in late December and January, these storms will be nowhere near as intense.Forecasters said an inch of rain will fall from Friday to Sunday. While skies will start clear on Saturday night as hundreds of thousands gather in downtown San Francisco for the annual Chinese New Year parade, rain...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain: When to expect strongest weekend showers
OAKLAND, Calif. - Rain moved through the Bay Area Friday morning, and a stronger storm is expected this weekend. Some pockets saw heavy amounts of rain, especially in the North Bay, making the morning commute tricky. Meteorologist Steve Paulson said showers should taper in the afternoon, but a stronger system moves through Saturday afternoon, and into Sunday.
When to expect rain in the San Francisco Bay Area over the next 4 days
Bay Area residents will want to keep their umbrellas handy through the end of the week.
Recent storms could lead to terrible tick season for Bay Area, especially in this county
Let's face it, ticks are gross. But experts say they love wet weather and the Bay Area has seen a lot of that recently.
Pacific storm train to resume along West Coast
Pacific storms will once again reach the West Coast of the United States after a hiatus over the last couple of weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that the upcoming storms won’t pack quite the same punch as storms in early January. A change in the weather pattern will bring more...
goingawesomeplaces.com
12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco
Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
Common fridge staple suddenly yanked from Bay Area Costco shelves
A new California law seems to have slipped under the radar.
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Sobre Mesa, DAMNFiNE pizza, Spinning Bones
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 14, airs Thursday, February 2, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In downtown Oakland, Sobre Mesa creates an urban neighborhood paradise with lush, tropical greenery, creative cocktails, and...
San Francisco chef Bruce Hill parts ways with Bix after 2 decades
The celebrated chef began his lengthy tenure at Bix in 2002.
Now is the best time for 'demanding' Bay Area waterfall hike on Mount Tam
"I thought I was going to have a heart attack."
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Cities Just Lost Zoning Control. See the Wildest Homes That Could Come to Your Neighborhood
The state’s Jan. 31 deadline has come and gone, and 69 out of 109 jurisdictions in the Bay Area have failed to submit their required eight-year housing plan to the state. Advocacy groups like YIMBY Law are already suing cities and counties, claiming they’ve violated state law by missing the deadline. But in the meantime, developers are preparing to file projects under the “builder’s remedy,” which means cities and counties cannot deny housing projects just because they violate local zoning plans.
How to buy live Dungeness crab off the boat at Fisherman's Wharf in SF
A San Francisco delicacy worth getting up early for.
KRON4
Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies
KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....
Porterhouse San Mateo Unveils Their New Downtown San Mateo Location, Set In a Historic Bank Vault
San Mateo Porterhouse Reopens in a New Downtown Location With a Reimagined Menu After 16 Years
sfstandard.com
Will the Tech Downturn Be the Death of SF Real Estate?
With mounting layoffs, sky-high interest rates and empty office buildings, the woes of San Francisco’s struggling tech-driven economy make headlines every day. Yet, as the city’s population shows signs of a comeback, what is the net impact of these opposing trends on the residential real estate market in the city?
Silicon Valley
New waves of tech layoffs will wipe out more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs
FREMONT — Six tech companies, including software and hardware firms, have revealed plans to slash more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs, marking a fresh wave of cutbacks, new state government filings show. Lam Research, Salesforce, Workday, Splunk, NetApp and Autodesk have disclosed their intentions to eliminate about 1,237 jobs...
SFGate
New 369 Area Code Goes Into Effect Wednesday For Areas With 707 Numbers
Starting Wednesday, people in the existing 707 area code region of California may be assigned a number with the 369 area code if they get a new phone line, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The change, called an overlay, will affect parts or all of Marin, Napa, Solano...
PG&E warns energy prices may spike 30% in Bay Area
If you’ve felt like your energy bills have been unusually high in the Bay Area for the past few months, you’re not alone. Don’t be surprised if your energy bill is 30% higher this month.
Much-anticipated Ikea mall in downtown San Francisco opening soon
Ikea's city concept will look nothing like its suburban outlets.
SFGate
