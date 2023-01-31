ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
90min

FIFA give final decision on failed Julian Araujo transfer to Barcelona

Julian Araujo’s move from LA Galaxy to Barcelona has fallen through after FIFA confirmed the documentation for the transfer was filed too late. Despite both teams filing an appeal for the deal, the global football organization denied the case. On Thursday, Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany confirmed a...
90min

LAFC sign free agent former Barcelona right-back

Los Angles FC have added some defensive reinforcements with the signing of Spanish right-back Sergi Palencia. The 26-year-old arrives as a free agent having last been at French Ligue 2 side Saint-Etienne - spending a number of seasons on loan in the Spanish second-tier side Leganés - signing a two-year deal through the 2024 MLS season with a club option on 2025.
90min

90min

2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy