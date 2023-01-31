Read full article on original website
Related
Benfica president lashes out at Enzo Fernandez over Chelsea transfer
Benfica's president has hit out at Enzo Fernandez over his move to Chelsea.
Chelsea prioritising Mason Mount contract extension after transfer window
Chelsea will focus on extending Mason Mount's contract now the transfer window is closed.
Espanyol lose appeal against Barcelona's use of Robert Lewandowski
Espanyol's appeal against Barcelona for the alleged improper fielding of Robert Lewandowski has been rejected by the La Liga Appeals Committee.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Sevilla - La Liga
Predicting the Barcelona lineup to face Sevilla in La Liga.
FIFA give final decision on failed Julian Araujo transfer to Barcelona
Julian Araujo’s move from LA Galaxy to Barcelona has fallen through after FIFA confirmed the documentation for the transfer was filed too late. Despite both teams filing an appeal for the deal, the global football organization denied the case. On Thursday, Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany confirmed a...
Chelsea vs Fulham - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Chelsea vs Fulham in the Premier League, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Why Tottenham mutually terminated Matt Doherty's contract instead of loaning him out
Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Matt Doherty's move to Atletico Madrid is on a permanent deal and not a loan.
Hakim Ziyech given permission to explore Chelsea exit after failed PSG move
Chelsea have given Hakim Ziyech permission to explore a move away after his failed move to PSG.
Vicky Losada departs Man City for Roma
Vicky Losada has joined Roma from Manchester City, calling time on her 18 months with the Sky Blues.
Real Betis 1-2 Barcelona: Player ratings as Catalans pull clear in La Liga
Player ratings from the clash between Real Betis and Barcelona in La Liga - 1 February 2023.
Carlo Ancelotti offers update on Karim Benzema after injury in Valencia win
Carlo Ancelotti offers an update on Karim Benzema's fitness after he picked up an injury against Valencia.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Mallorca - La Liga
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Mallorca in La Liga.
Mikel Arteta explains Arsenal's decision to sign Jorginho from Chelsea
Mikel Arteta explains what Arsenal can expect from Jorginho after his move from Chelsea.
Newcastle vs West Ham - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Newcastle host West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday. Team news, predicted lineups and how to watch on TV.
Jonas Eidevall reacts to Arsenal's failure to sign a striker in January
Jonas Eidevall has admitted his disappointment in Arsenal's failure to sign a striker in January, but conceded it was a difficult window to do business in.
LAFC sign free agent former Barcelona right-back
Los Angles FC have added some defensive reinforcements with the signing of Spanish right-back Sergi Palencia. The 26-year-old arrives as a free agent having last been at French Ligue 2 side Saint-Etienne - spending a number of seasons on loan in the Spanish second-tier side Leganés - signing a two-year deal through the 2024 MLS season with a club option on 2025.
Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea shirt number leaked
Enzo Fernandez's Chelsea shirt number is leaked after he concluded a British-record move to Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea 0-0 Fulham: Player ratings as lacklustre Blues disappoint in derby clash
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Chelsea & Fulham.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League
Predicting the Tottenham lineup to face Man City in the Premier League.
Paul Pogba suffers fresh injury setback
Paul Pogba has seen his Juventus debut delayed again by a new injury setback.
90min
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0