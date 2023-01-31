Read full article on original website
Stolen Puppy Recovered; Suspect Arrested
Bell Gardens police have arrested a suspect for allegedly stealing a puppy in a violent confrontation with its owner, and the animal has been recovered, authorities said Friday.
goldrushcam.com
Man Arrested in Hollywood for Criminal Threats, Police Search Reveals Several High-Powered Rifles, Shotguns, Handguns and Large Cache of Munitions
February 3, 2023 – The LAPD Headquarters reported the following information. On the morning of January 31, 2023, Hollywood patrol officers responded to a possible male with mental illness call. During the course of their investigation, it was determined the elements of Criminal Threats had been met. With the assistance of Hollywood Detectives, search and arrest warrants were obtained. During the execution of a search warrant, several high-powered rifles, shotguns, handguns and a large cache of various munitions were recovered.
foxla.com
Shooting at Montclair Mall Leaves Teen Dead, 1 Hospitalized
Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: A teen was fatally shot and an unidentified subject was hospitalized following a shooting that erupted during an altercation at the Montclair… Read more "Shooting at Montclair Mall Leaves Teen Dead, 1 Hospitalized"
foxla.com
Placentia crash: Family, friends grieving loss of those killed in suspected DUI crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Survivors and family members of those killed in a crash involving a suspected DUI driver are still in shock. Several people in a van were returning home from bible study at an Orange County church when their van was hit by a 24-year-old suspected drunk driver who ran a red light in Placentia.
foxla.com
Driver charged with murder after striking, stabbing OC doctor on bicycle in Dana Point
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A 39-year-old Long Beach man was charged Friday with murder in the killing of an Orange County doctor who officials say was struck by a vehicle then stabbed while on his bike in Dana Point. Vanroy Evan Smith also faces a sentencing enhancement for the personal...
Shooting Suspect Barricaded in Building in South L.A.
A shooting suspect was barricaded in a residence in the South Los Angeles area Friday.
foxla.com
Man drops off animal remains and human jaw bone at San Bernardino police station
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - San Bernardino Police are looking to identity a man who they say dropped off deceased animal remains and a human jawbone to the police station. On Feb. 2, the man walked into the station and approached the public counter. He then placed deceased animal remains and a lower jaw which resembled a human on the countertop, the department said in a statement.
foxla.com
Puppy stolen during violent encounter in Bell Gardens returned to family
BELL GARDENS, Calif. - A puppy that was stolen from a Bell Gardens pet store is back home and the juvenile responsible for the violent robbery is behind bars. Jesse Robles is the son of Rosa Muñoz, the woman who was seen on video fighting with the dognapper. Muñoz was trying to rescue a 6-week-old puppy who was stolen moments ago from her store Planet Pet Shop.
Man critically wounded in possible road rage shooting in Riverside
A driver was hospitalized in critical condition Friday evening after he was shot in a possible road rage incident in Riverside with a woman and two children also inside the vehicle. The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in front of a construction equipment company at 656 East La Cadena Drive, where the vehicle collided […]
foxla.com
Anthony Lowe stabbing victim speaks out: 'I'm the victim'
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. - Anthony Lowe was a double-amputee who was shot and killed by police in Huntington Park, sparking protests against use of force against a person with a disability. But what led up to that fatal encounter is a story that has never been told, until now. Ramiro,...
foxla.com
Monterey Park shooting: 911 calls released from night of mass shooting
LOS ANGELES - The chilling 911 calls from the night of the Monterey Park mass shooting have been released. In the audio files callers can be heard saying "somebody using a gun shooting people inside the studio" and "we tried to leave. We start the car and try to leave and suddenly somebody come next to the window and shoot the window."
foxla.com
OC man sentenced to life for killing girlfriend and two sons
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A 42-year-old man was sentenced Friday to three consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally stabbing his girlfriend and killing their two young sons in the city of Orange about a decade ago. Shazer Fernando Limas was convicted Dec. 14...
newsantaana.com
Long Beach man arrested after running into an O.C. cyclist then stabbing him to death
DANA POINT, Ca. (Feb. 2, 2023): At 3:02 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2023, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway reference a traffic collision and an assault. Upon arrival, deputies found Michael John Mammone, 58, a cyclist, lying in...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally stabbed at Metro station
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was stabbed to death at the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro Station. Officers were sent to the station at Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street at about 9 p.m. Tuesday and found the mortally wounded man lying near an escalator. Adrian Alberto Casillas,...
105 freeway reopened after shooting, search for suspects continues
The westbound Century (105) Freeway has been reopened following a full closure near Wilmington Avenue due to a shooting near by. A search is under way in South Los Angeles for suspects.
foxla.com
Guillermo Medina: Body cam video released in shooting death of Culver City dad
CULVER CITY, Calif. - The Culver City Police Department released body camera footage and patrol cruiser videos that showed moments leading up to the shooting death of Guillermo Medina in Dec. 2022. This comes as earlier in the week, V. James DeSimone, the attorney representing Medina's family claimed there was...
NBC Los Angeles
Police Identify Two Men Killed in Pursuit Crash
There are new details about the two fathers who were best friends and were killed by a driver being pursued by police Tuesday night in the San Fernando Valley. Police have identified the victims killed as 49-year-old Timothy Schultz, a resident of Reseda and 47-year-old Christopher Teagardin, a resident of Granada Hills.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead on freeway onramp
MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man whose body was found on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
