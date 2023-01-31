Two arrests after carjacking, police pursuit in Santa Maria

Two people have been arrested in connection to a suspected armed carjacking and police chase in Santa Maria late Monday night.

Police first received reports at 11 p.m. of multiple suspects armed with guns in the process of a carjacking on the 300 block of East Betteravia Road.

Officers attempted a traffic stop after locating the suspects, but they fled the car. Santa Maria Police reported they stopped the pursuit at the time since the driver was "exhibiting dangerous driving behavior."

Soon after reports came in about one suspect being spotted in a yard. That's where officers found an unarmed juvenile male.

While searching for the rest of the suspects, a reverse 911 call went out to the neighborhood to stay inside during the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Eventually, they found another suspect: 19 year old Saul Dolores Morelos of Santa Maria. Both he and the juvenile were booked into detention facilities for carjacking, felony evading, and conspiracy to commit a felony crime.

This investigation is ongoing, and more information will be shared as it becomes available.