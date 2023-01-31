San Marcos CISD announces closure for Wednesday amid Winter Storm Warning

Daily Record file photo

San Marcos Consolidated ISD announced its campuses and offices will close on Wednesday, Feb. 1 amid ongoing winter weather.

SMCISD closed Tuesday as freezing weather was in the forecast. San Marcos and Hays County remain under Winter Storm Warning until Thursday, Feb. 2 until 6 p.m.

SMCISD said it will continue to monitor weather conditions to determine opening campuses and offices on Thursday.