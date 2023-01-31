Coast Central Credit Union (CCCU) announced that the spring 2023 round of its Community Investment Program is now open. With the recent Board of Directors’ approval of an increase up to $300,000 in grants annually, $150,000 is available this round to support local organizations throughout Humboldt, Del Norte, and Trinity counties. Grant amounts generally range from $3,000 to a maximum of $25,000, and there are usually 8 to 12 recipients. The giving program was created in 2008, and since then has awarded a total of over $2 million to 200 organizations throughout its tri-county service area. Recent grant recipients have included Eureka Rescue Mission, Hoopa American Legion, and Adult Day Health Care of Mad River.

DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO