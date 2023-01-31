Read full article on original website
Humboldt County Supervisor Michelle Bushnell, visits Whale Gulch to Discuss the Road Situation
By Pamela Lauer, a local substitute teacher in Southern Humboldt, a board member of the Coastal Headwaters Association, and the secretary for the Whale Gulch Fire Safe Council. On January 30, 2023 at 9 a.m. with the air a frigid 33 degrees, Humboldt County Supervisor Michelle Bushnell took the Briceland/Thorn...
Coast Central Credit Union Offers $150K in Grant Funding for Spring 2023 Community Investment Program
Coast Central Credit Union (CCCU) announced that the spring 2023 round of its Community Investment Program is now open. With the recent Board of Directors’ approval of an increase up to $300,000 in grants annually, $150,000 is available this round to support local organizations throughout Humboldt, Del Norte, and Trinity counties. Grant amounts generally range from $3,000 to a maximum of $25,000, and there are usually 8 to 12 recipients. The giving program was created in 2008, and since then has awarded a total of over $2 million to 200 organizations throughout its tri-county service area. Recent grant recipients have included Eureka Rescue Mission, Hoopa American Legion, and Adult Day Health Care of Mad River.
New Owner of Phoenix Ceramic & Fire Supply Celebrates by Expanding Hours and Offerings
Lifelong Humboldt resident, Lily Haas, purchased Phoenix Ceramic & Fire Supply, a ceramic supply shop, last October from Noel Munn who ran the Arcata business for the 24 years prior. Haas, a ceramic artist herself, is looking forward to carrying on the success of the well-known shop as well as expanding the business’s hours and offerings.
Sponsorship Available for Creekside Arts Residency Program
Creekside Arts, a DreamMaker Program of The Inkpeople Center For The Arts announces the availability of a $2,500 sponsorship for a Fiber Artist to attend their Spring 2023 Residency Program. The sponsorship will support the full residency fee for one fiber artist or half the residency for two. The Libby...
Demolition Preparations for the Lloyd Building Will Impact Foot and Motor Traffic
During the December 20, 2022 M6.4 earthquake, the Lloyd Building sustained significant damage, in addition to historic damage to and deterioration of the structure. In consultation with a structural engineer, the City of Eureka determined the building to be a danger to passersby and first responders, ultimately necessitating its demolition. As such, the City is preparing for demolition of the Lloyd building in the coming weeks.
‘The Pressure Is the Point’: The Institute for Justice Has Filed an Amended Complaint for the Lawsuit Against the Humboldt County Cannabis Abatement Program
Thomas et al. v. Humboldt County et al., the class action lawsuit filed in October against Humboldt County’s “unconstitutional” cannabis abatement program. (See here for the previous story.) Cyro Glad has been added as a fifth named representative in the amended complaint, accompanying plaintiffs: Corrine and Doug...
Cal Poly Humboldt Presents ‘The Student Honors Recital’
The Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre at Cal Poly Humboldt presents The Student Honors Recital. The Honors Recital features students who gave polished performances on their instruments the previous semester. They are some of the very best student musicians on campus performing solo repertoire. Join us Sunday, February 5th...
Streams of Living Water Women’s Center Receives New Vehicle with the Help of Soroptimist and Local Business Owners
Press release from Soroptimist Internation of Humboldt Bay:. Soroptimist International of Humboldt Bay supports the Streams of Living Water Women’s Center. The Center is a part of Redwood Adult and Teen Challenge, which is a faith-based recovery and work program. They provide services for hire, have run a store/coffee shop and they contribute to our community with the work that they do. This includes the cleaning of the Humboldt Transit Authority bus stops.
The Clarke Reopens with ’64 Flood and Indigenous Artifacts Exhibits and a Members-Only Sneak Peek
Attention, members of the Clarke Museum! While the Clarke will officially open its doors for 2023 on Saturday, February 4th, at 11 am, and for Arts Alive from 6-9 pm that evening, Museum members are invited to an exclusive sneak peek preview of our new exhibits on February 3rd from 5 to 7 pm.
County of Mendocino added to Major Disaster Declaration for the 2022-2023 Winter Storms
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in partnership with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES), the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), and Mendocino County Disaster Recovery and OES have been tracking, documenting, and verifying storm damages for several weeks with the goal of bringing additional recovery resources to Mendocino County.
Patricia Ethel Cook Moon: ‘Grateful for everyday God gave her’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Patricia Ethel Cook Moon, Born the 6th out of 7 kids on May...
Eel River Conservation Camp Inmate Apprehended Less Than 24-Hours After Escaping
An inmate at the Eel River Conservation Camp near Redway, who walked away from the minimum-security fire camp on the evening of Wednesday, February 1, was apprehended less than 24-hours later in Stanislaus County, 283 miles south of Redway. Inmate Randy Heldstab, 39, was last seen at 7:15 p.m. on...
Fortuna Police Conduct Grant Operation Resulting In One Adult Arrested for Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor
This is a Facebook post from the Fortuna Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. This operation was conducted as part of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s Minor Decoy / Shoulder Tap...
Arcata Fire Says Iverson Avenue Fire Originated from Floor Furnace
Press release from the Arcata Fire Protection District:. On 2/1/2023, at 8:34 A.M., units from the Arcata Fire Protection District, Humboldt Bay Fire, Blue Lake Fire, and Westhaven Fire were dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on the 1700 block of Iverson Avenue in Arcata. The first arriving fire engine company reported moderate smoke coming from the crawl space under the house. As they made entry into the structure, they found the residence full of smoke, with fire around a floor furnace. Additional units arrived and crews simultaneously attacked the fire and searched the structure. No occupants were in the structure at the time, as it was under renovation.
[Update: Photos and Video] Fully Involved Structure Fire on Main Street in Fortuna
According to scanner traffic, the Playroom a structure across from the Playroom in Fortuna is on fire. The structure fire was reported just before 5 p.m. on February 1. The reporting party stated that the structure was fully involved, and windows were breaking due to the flames that were visible from outside the building.
Former Wrestling Coach at EHS Arrested
Thomas Gowing, a former coach at Eureka City Schools, was arrested on January 30 for statutory rape–“Any person who engages in an act of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor who is more than three years younger than the perpetrator is guilty of either a misdemeanor or a felony, and shall be punished by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding one year, or by imprisonment pursuant to subdivision (h) of Section 1170.”
Videos of Fortuna Fire Shows the Start of the Blaze and Citizens’ Efforts to Warn Others
The fire that consumed a photography studio on Main Street in Fortuna on the 1st of February was caught on video as the fire was first discovered. Patrons of a business across the street from the studio noticed flames in the window, called 9-1-1, and alerted nearby businesses of the danger.
Fort Bragg Stabbing was Self-Defense According to the MCSO
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-31-2023 at around 8:00 PM, Deputies were dispatched to a stabbing that had just occurred...
Dolly is Looking for a Forever Home
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Dolly. I am a female, brown tabby Domestic Shorthair. Age: The...
Woman with Felony Warrants Arrested at the Fields Landing Boat Ramp
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Feb. 2, 2023, at about 1:24 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
