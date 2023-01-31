ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artists Newly Eligible for Rock Hall in 2023 Who Weren’t Nominated

One of the most buzzworthy moments in the world of music every year is when the nominees are announced for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This year, Iron Maiden, Soundgarden and Rage Against the Machine were among the nominees, but there were quite a few artists who were newly eligible to be nominated, and weren't.
The Saddest Metal Song of All Time?

By 2008, Slipknot was known for it’s shocking scary look, it’s dark heavy sound, and basically your mother’s worst nightmare manifested into a nine-piece metal band. They were set to release another single — one surely to be full of distorted guitars, blazing drums, screaming vocals, and beer keg hits. Instead came a deeply introspective track, a slow and brooding song featuring acoustic guitar, smooth vocals, and hauntingly beautiful lyrics. It would end up becoming one of Slipknot's most popular songs, Corey Taylor’s heartbreak ballad, "Snuff."
Legendary Producer Rick Rubin Names the Best Bassist of All Time

Rick Rubin's worked with hundreds of musicians throughout his career, and he's given his take on who he thinks is the best bassist of all time. Rubin's producing credits span across a variety of genres, having really kicked off his career working with hip-hop artists in the '80s, before delving into the metal world with Slayer. Red Hot Chili Peppers, System of a Down, Nine Inch Nails, AC/DC, Slipknot, Metallica and Limp Bizkit are just a handful of other groups he's worked with since.
The 10 Best Live Shows Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance, L.S. Dunes) Has Ever Seen

What are the 10 best shows Frank Iero (L.S. Dunes, My Chemical Romance) has ever seen? Come find out!. As a super dynamic guitarist, Iero has showcased his wide range of influences across a multitude of bands, the latest being the don't-call-them-a-supergroup L.S. Dunes, which also features his good buds Anthony Green (Circa Survive), Tucker Rule and Tim Payne (Thursday) as well as Travis Stever (Coheed & Cambria).
How Tommy Lee Inspired Axl Rose to Write ‘November Rain’

Though "November Rain" was included on Guns N' Roses' 1991 album Use Your Illusion I, the track was actually written years before Appetite for Destruction even came out. According to Axl Rose, a fellow rocker actually inspired him to write it — Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee. When Crue...
The 1975’s Matt Healy Challenges Gallagher Brothers to Reunite Oasis – ‘Grow Up!’

What's the story? The 1975's Matt Healy wants Oasis' Gallagher brothers to end our collective mourning of their glory and get back together. The in-fighting between Noel and Liam made headlines during their hit-making tenure, eventually leading Noel Gallagher to exit the band in August of 2009, and in the time since all pleas for a reunion have been rebuffed. That, however, hasn't stopped Healy from joining the chorus of those calling for an end to their divide.
Taylor Hawkins’ Son Shane Wins Performance of the Year Drum Award

Shane Hawkins, the teenage son of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, has won Drumeo's 2022 Performance of the Year award for drumming. The 16-year-old rocker was honored by the online drum lesson database for his performance of Foo Fighters' "My Hero" with the Dave Grohl-led band at a pair of tribute concerts to honor his father last year.
Danny Carey Teases ‘Big’ 2023 Tool Tour + Festival Performances

If you've been craving to see a Tool concert, your hunger will soon be satisfied. In a video recently posted on social media [via Reddit], Danny Carey teased a "big" Tool tour that's scheduled for later this year, in addition to some festival performances. Carey posted the clip to thank...
See Footage + Full Setlist From Cynic’s First Show in Nearly a Decade

Although progressive metal troupe Cynic put out a new studio record – Ascension Codes – in 2021, they haven’t been on stage since 2015. That is, until this past Friday (Jan. 27), when the group played a secret show at the Knitting Factory in Los Angeles, Calif. (with support from Future Usses). You can watch some footage and see the full setlist below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Biggest Rock + Metal Moments of 1973

The music industry is a completely different world than it was 50 years ago. Today, you'll read about artists bickering over backing tracks and hear countless songs describing the downfalls of social media. But in 1973, some of the biggest bands in rock formed, and some of the biggest albums in history were released.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Issues New Statement Defining What Rock Music Means

Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has revised its mission statement to be more interpretive of the concept of rock music, according to a new report from Vulture. The move comes ahead of the Rock Hall's next class of nominees to be announced this week. But is it the institution's answer to pushback regarding country and hip-hop artists recently being inducted in the Rock Hall?
CLEVELAND, OH
