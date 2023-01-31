SPROUL STATE FOREST, PA- In the winter of 1994 in the Fish Dam Wild Area of Noyes Township the beginning of a fisher reintroduction program had begun in Pennsylvania. A total of 190 of the largest member of the weasel family were released at 6 different sites in the commonwealth between the original 1994 release date until 1998. Now the Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking to have success with the fisher’s smaller cousin, the American Marten.

