therecord-online.com
Pennsylvanians were asked what they want to change about the state House. Their answer: less partisan deadlock.
HARRISBURG — A statewide listening tour organized by embattled state House Speaker Mark Rozzi revealed widespread frustration with the lower chamber, which has been unable to move forward with official business amid a partisan stalemate. Rozzi (D., Berks) scheduled the meetings to solicit feedback about the state House’s operating...
Pa. lawmakers reintroduce proposal to give parents child identification kits
HARRISBURG, PA – Though they hope families are never in a situation where they have to use them, two Pennsylvania Republicans have proposed giving parents kits to help identify missing children. Building on national efforts to enhance child identification programs, Sens. Camera Bartolotta, R-Washington, and Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, announced...
Resolution for conservation corridors study to be reintroduced in House
HARRISBURG, PA – A resolution to study the benefits of conservation corridors in Pennsylvania is being reintroduced by a Democratic state lawmaker in the House this session. State Rep. Mary Jo Daley, D-Montgomery, said in a co-sponsorship memorandum this week that she is again proposing a resolution to authorize a study on the “current status, management and benefits of conservation corridors” in Pennsylvania in the hope that the study will help state entities better protect wildlife and residents.
After 100 years American Marten may return to Pennsylvania
SPROUL STATE FOREST, PA- In the winter of 1994 in the Fish Dam Wild Area of Noyes Township the beginning of a fisher reintroduction program had begun in Pennsylvania. A total of 190 of the largest member of the weasel family were released at 6 different sites in the commonwealth between the original 1994 release date until 1998. Now the Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking to have success with the fisher’s smaller cousin, the American Marten.
Pa. collected $3.6B in taxes in January, coming in under projections
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania collected $3.6 billion in tax revenue in January, coming in $205.6 million, or 5.5%, behind projections, according to newly released state data. The numbers released by the state Department of Revenue on Thursday are the first indicator of the commonwealth’s fiscal health as new Gov....
Initiative will restore habitat on State Game Lands
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Ducks Unlimited (DU) have partnered to improve 1,600 acres of wetland habitats on 61 state game lands across Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Wetland Habitat Initiative (PWHI) is a $6 million investment that aims to replace water control structures and improve existing spillways and levees over the next three years at sites in 31 counties throughout each of the Game Commission’s six regions.
Pennsylvania towns plug budgets with fines
HARRISBURG, PA – Local governments bring in billions of dollars from fines and fees across the country annually – and Pennsylvania localities collected more than $202 million in 2020, a new analysis shows. Some townships and boroughs receive so much that the revenue is a significant source to...
PUC launches investigation into PPL Electric over ‘unusually high bills’
HARRISBURG, PA – The state entity charged with oversight of utility companies across the commonwealth announced this week that it would initiate an investigation of PPL Electric Utilities (PPL) over “unusually high bills recently received by customers.”. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced Tuesday that it referred...
CM bocce team with another win
MOUNT CARMEL, PA – The Central Mountain bocci team traveled to Mount Carmel on Monday and came out with the win. Central Mountain took both matches which meant no Golden Frame. All athletes and their partners worked together and did a fantastic job! Next match will be at home...
