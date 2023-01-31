ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Carcass + Municipal Waste Announce 2023 North American Tour With Sacred Reich + More

Carcass and Municipal Waste have announced a 2023 North American tour, with Sacred Reich and Creeping Death as support throughout the trek. The 24-date run is set to kick off at the end of March in Santa Ana, Calif., and will wrap up in late April in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster this Friday, Feb. 3 at 10AM local time. See the full list of dates below.
23 Bands Announced for Furnace Fest Including Four Reunions

The 2023 edition of Furnace Fest is coming together, with organizers piecemeal delivering the lineup and already revealing one of the weekend's headliners as well as the participants in the special pre-festival Shed Bash. Furnace Fest will take place Sept. 23-24 at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama, with a special...
Why Paul Stanley Thinks Chasing ‘Out of Reach’ Goals is Idiotic

Love him or hate him, Kiss rhythm guitarist/vocalist Paul Stanley has few qualms about sharing blunt opinions. Case in point: his recent (Jan. 27) appearance on Florida’s 98.7 The Gator, where he argued that pursuing unattainable aspirations is downright foolish. For context (and as transcribed by Blabbermouth), Stanley was...
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
