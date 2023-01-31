Read full article on original website
Bryan Adams announces US tour with Joan Jett
The So Happy It Hurts Tour, featuring Bryan Adams supported by Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, will arrive in The US in June
Les Claypool Reactivates Fearless Flying Frog Brigade for First Shows in 18 Years
Primus frontman Les Claypool has ventured out in a variety of bands over the years, and he's reactivating Col. Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade for 2023. The group last performed in 2005, making this their first performances in 18 years. Making sure to make the most of their return...
Carcass + Municipal Waste Announce 2023 North American Tour With Sacred Reich + More
Carcass and Municipal Waste have announced a 2023 North American tour, with Sacred Reich and Creeping Death as support throughout the trek. The 24-date run is set to kick off at the end of March in Santa Ana, Calif., and will wrap up in late April in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster this Friday, Feb. 3 at 10AM local time. See the full list of dates below.
Inkcarceration Music + Tattoo Festival Unveils Full 2023 Lineup – Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Slipknot + A Lot More
The 2023 lineup for the Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio has officially been unveiled with Limp Bizkit, Pantera and Slipknot tabbed as the headliners of the three-day event. A total of 68 bands have been booked for the fest that will be...
23 Bands Announced for Furnace Fest Including Four Reunions
The 2023 edition of Furnace Fest is coming together, with organizers piecemeal delivering the lineup and already revealing one of the weekend's headliners as well as the participants in the special pre-festival Shed Bash. Furnace Fest will take place Sept. 23-24 at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama, with a special...
Falling in Reverse’s Ronnie Radke Starts Beef With Attila’s Chris Fronzak at ShipRocked
Falling in Reverse lead vocalist Ronnie Radke and Attila bandleader Chris "Fronz" Fronzak have reignited their years-long feud with each other, according to ThePRP, after Radke reportedly referred to Fronzak as a "fucking poseur" while onstage with his band during the recent ShipRocked Cruise. The insult was captured on video...
Soulfly Received Albuquerque’s Key to the City + Welcomed on Stage by Metalhead Mayor
Last night (Jan. 28), Brazilian-American heavy metallers Soulfly played a concert in Albuquerque, N.M. as part of their extensive Totem tour. Before their set kicked off, however, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller presented the band with a key to the city and introduced them!. Prior to the show, the band posted...
Why Paul Stanley Thinks Chasing ‘Out of Reach’ Goals is Idiotic
Love him or hate him, Kiss rhythm guitarist/vocalist Paul Stanley has few qualms about sharing blunt opinions. Case in point: his recent (Jan. 27) appearance on Florida’s 98.7 The Gator, where he argued that pursuing unattainable aspirations is downright foolish. For context (and as transcribed by Blabbermouth), Stanley was...
