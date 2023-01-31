St. Mary’s School PTO is having a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday, February 4 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s School basement in Montrose. The dinner will consist of spaghetti, breadsticks, salad, dessert, and a drink of tea, coffee, and lemonade. The dinner is a free will donation. They will also have a silent auction, 2 basket raffles, Fishing Trip Basket and Blackstone Grill Basket and a 50-50 raffle (the winner will receive 50% of total 50-50 raffle sales). The drawings will be held at the dinner on February 4. If you are interested in buying raffle tickets, please contact St. Mary’s School at 660-693-4502. The basket raffle tickets are 1 for $5 or 5 for $20, and the 50-50 raffle tickets are 1 for $1 or 6 for $5.

MONTROSE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO