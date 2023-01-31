Read full article on original website
Clinton Intermediate School Launches Choose to Be Nice Program
In January, Clinton Intermediate School launched the Choose To Be Nice program to help create a culture of kindness throughout the school. The program shows students how to improve their interactions with others and focuses on the simple promise to be nice. To kick off the program, students learned about...
Information for Clinton Intermediate School Families
Clinton Intermediate School wanted to make parents aware of an incident that occurred near the school yesterday afternoon. During afternoon recess, there was police activity near the district’s maintenance building (between CIS and the football field). Due to this activity, students who were on the playground were asked to line up and re-enter the school. As you can imagine, several students were frightened and, as can often happen, rumors regarding the police activity began spreading between the students.
Weekly Update From The Greater Clinton-Area Chamber Of Commerce
The Ambassador Committee of the Clinton Chamber held a ribbon-cutting Wed. for Socket Voice, Data, and Internet. Thanks to Socket for being a part of moving Clinton forward and to the folks at SFCC and CMU for the use of their facilities. Here’s some more info from their Facebook page: Unusually good internet, unusually good service. That’s Socket. 2703 Clark Ln, Columbia, MO +1 800-762-5383 office@socket.net www.socket.net socket.net/business/internet socket.net/blog.
Clinton City Council Regular Meeting
City Hall • 105 E. Ohio Street, Clinton, MO 64735. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 • Immediately following Building Commission Hearing. Approval or correction of the minutes of the City Council Meetings of January 17, 2023. Personal Appearances:. Reports:. Kim Pearson, Dana F. Cole & Co., LLP:. Presentation to...
Grain Valley High School briefly in ‘lock and teach’ following Friday incident
Students and staff at Grain Valley High School were briefly in a “lock and teach” status Friday following an incident just before 8 a.m.
The Little Apple (02/01)
St. Mary’s School PTO is having a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday, February 4 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s School basement in Montrose. The dinner will consist of spaghetti, breadsticks, salad, dessert, and a drink of tea, coffee, and lemonade. The dinner is a free will donation. They will also have a silent auction, 2 basket raffles, Fishing Trip Basket and Blackstone Grill Basket and a 50-50 raffle (the winner will receive 50% of total 50-50 raffle sales). The drawings will be held at the dinner on February 4. If you are interested in buying raffle tickets, please contact St. Mary’s School at 660-693-4502. The basket raffle tickets are 1 for $5 or 5 for $20, and the 50-50 raffle tickets are 1 for $1 or 6 for $5.
Grain Valley High School scare ends with person in custody
Grain Valley School District lifts safety precautions after locking down it's high school when a student reported a suspicious person on campus.
(UPDATED) House Fire in Clinton, MO
Pictures from the structure fire yesterday evening at 4th & Jefferson. Ladder 1 was instrumental in controlling this wind driven fire. The home was vacant. Due to limited staffing, mutual aid assistance was requested from Urich Fire Department for manpower. Thank you to Urich Fire for their assistance. The fire...
Missouri’s Best Bar & Grill is in a Town of 1,000 people
A truly great Bar & Grill restaurant is hard to find, there are so many of them in every town across the country. If you want the BEST bar and grill experience in Missouri you'll have to drive far away from the big cities to a town of about 1,000 people...
New area code coming to 816 region
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
William “Bill” Soles
William “Bill” Soles, 98, of Windsor, Missouri died late Monday evening, January 20, 2023, on the farm that had been his home his entire life. He was born August 5, 1924, on the homeplace in Benton County, the son of Melburne Roy Soles and Anna Belle (Robinson) Soles. On July 3, 1949, he married Hattie Naomi Brown in the yard of the farmhouse. She preceded him in death on May 21, 2010.
Alexa Nicole Bragg, 13, Blue Springs, Missouri
Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 4, 2023. Visitation Start:10:00am. Visitation End:11:00am. Memorials:Liggett Trail Educational Center in Blue Springs. Funeral Home:Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, Missouri. Cemetery:
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
Bates County Coroner Seeks the Publics Help
Sadly there are a couple of pending matters at the Coroner’s office which cause the need for public notice. Laure Perkins (DOB 3/11/1965) died 1/8/2023 in Bates County. She does have surviving family members who began to take responsibility by seeking arrangements with a funeral home, but unfortunately did not continue to complete the arrangements. If you are a family member or close friend to Ms. Perkins and might be interested to take responsibility, contact the Coroner.
Sedalia Police Reports For February 2, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Wednesday evening, Officers responded to the area of East 16th Street and South Lamine Avenue to check the welfare of an individual who was under-dressed for the weather conditions. Upon contacting and identifying the subject, Officers learned he had an active Parole Violation warrant out of Green County on original felony charges of Failure to Register As A Sex Offender. Jacob R. Marsh, 56, Homeless, was placed under arrest and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be held without bond.
Clinton Police Arrest Report (02/03)
Krista Gayle Allen of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 1/23/2023 for an arrest warrant in Clinton and another jurisdiction. Adrian Hill Scarlet Ransom of Clinton, MO was arrested on 1/24/2023 for domestic assault in the 3rd degree. Jarrod Marshall Black of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on...
OAK GROVE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Oak Grove man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Patrick Woods traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
Cole Camp Teen Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Cole Camp teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Chrysler Sebring, driven by a 17-year-old male from Cole Camp, was on Route B, just south of Tower Avenue just before 10 a.m, when the vehicle crossed the center line multiple times, causing the vehicle to overturn.
Gallatin Man Jailed in Sedalia for Reportedly Being Unconscious at the Wheel
SEDALIA, MO – A Gallatin resident was arrested in Sedalia last Friday for reportedly being unconscious at the wheel. The Sedalia Police Department arrested 43-year-old Howard Phillip Andrus, III, on accusatory charges of driving while intoxicated by drugs, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The...
Latest Sentencings from Henry County Prosecuting Attorney, LaChrisha Gray
Several pending cases have been resolved in the first few weeks of the new year resulting in inmates of the Henry County Jail moving on to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Henry County Prosecuting Attorney, LaChrisha Gray, states, “Concluding cases more quickly, especially if the defendant is being held in...
