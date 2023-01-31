ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abington Township, PA

Barnes and Noble awards Abington $15,000 grant for digital textbook access

ABINGTON, Pa. — Barnes & Noble College, a Barnes & Noble Education company, has awarded Penn State Abington two grants totaling $16,000 to fund student purchases of digital courseware access and to support financial literacy education. The awards were made through an annual grant program funded by Barnes & Noble College that has provided a total of $1.155 million to University priorities since 2015. This year, the grant program distributed $118,000 across nine University initiatives from seven Penn State campuses, including Penn State Abington.
Penn State Wilkes-Barre to hold open house Feb. 25

DALLAS, Pa. — Penn State Wilkes-Barre is inviting prospective students and their families to visit the campus during an open house from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event will include campus tours along with details about the admissions process, academic program options, financial aid, athletics, housing options, student engagement opportunities and more. Prospective students also can meet faculty, ask questions of the admissions team, and talk to members of the Student Affairs department.
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023

Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
“It’s a Philly thing”

On Tuesday night, the Union League honored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with the club’s highest honor. On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphians from all walks of life let them know they were displeased about it. ABOVE PHOTO: Union League protest organizer Melissa Robbins speaks at the podium surrounded by crowds which...
Three-Month Construction Ahead on Hanover Street

POTTSTOWN PA – Utility construction work scheduled to begin Feb. 20 (2023; Monday) across parts of Pottstown and North Coventry is anticipated to create lane closures on Hanover Street that will continue through May 29, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said. PECO Energy has received a PennDOT highway occupancy...
Bucks police warn parents, kids of #OrbeezChallenge

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking parents to talk to their kids about another viral social media challenge. The #OrbeezChallenge involves filming while someone shoots random people with an Orbeez-style gel ball gun. The guns, which can look very realistic, fire gel/water-filled balls, police say. One...
Jill Biden’s Abington childhood detailed by GH Gossip

Jill Biden, who spent part of her childhood in Willow Grove and attended Upper Moreland High School, was highlighted in a recent article by GH Gossip. According to the article, her family relocated to Willow Grove in 1961. She was confirmed at Abington Presbyterian Church when she was 16. For...
Body of Dead Man Found on Side of Street Road West of Easton Road

WARRINGTON, PA—Warrington police suspect that a body found on an embankment on Street Road on Wednesday afternoon was possibly struck by a car the previous night. The deceased, a Black man from Philadelphia, was found about 3 p.m. on Feb. 1. Warrington Ambulance arrived on the scene with the police and pronounced the man dead. The police aren’t releasing the man’s identity until the family can be contacted. Officials were on the scene investigating into the evening hours. They anticipated that they would keep the westbound section of Street Road closed until about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
