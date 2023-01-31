Read full article on original website
The Daily Collegian
Barnes and Noble awards Abington $15,000 grant for digital textbook access
ABINGTON, Pa. — Barnes & Noble College, a Barnes & Noble Education company, has awarded Penn State Abington two grants totaling $16,000 to fund student purchases of digital courseware access and to support financial literacy education. The awards were made through an annual grant program funded by Barnes & Noble College that has provided a total of $1.155 million to University priorities since 2015. This year, the grant program distributed $118,000 across nine University initiatives from seven Penn State campuses, including Penn State Abington.
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Wilkes-Barre to hold open house Feb. 25
DALLAS, Pa. — Penn State Wilkes-Barre is inviting prospective students and their families to visit the campus during an open house from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event will include campus tours along with details about the admissions process, academic program options, financial aid, athletics, housing options, student engagement opportunities and more. Prospective students also can meet faculty, ask questions of the admissions team, and talk to members of the Student Affairs department.
Five Montco Public Elementary Schools Rank Among Top 15 in Pennsylvania for 2023
Montgomery County is home to highly-ranked elementary schools. Niche recently released a list of the best public schools in the state for 2023. Here are the schools that made the list:. #2 The Souderton Charter School Collaborative. This public charter school has 235 students in grades K–8. It also ranked...
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
Chester County Brewery Among Top Ten Breweries with Most Highly Ranked Beers in Pennsylvania
The explosion of smaller and craft breweries in the last decade has given beer aficionados the chance to try a wider and, in some cases, more experimental selection of brews, writes Stacker.
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
Warrington Librarian Faces Backlash from School For Displaying Quote from Nobel Prize-Winning Author
In one of the latest controversies to come out of a Bucks County school district, a librarian is being forced to remove a quote from a famous writer. Andrew Lapin wrote about the incident for the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be an enjoyable way to spend a part of your day. From the deals you can get to all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
philasun.com
“It’s a Philly thing”
On Tuesday night, the Union League honored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with the club’s highest honor. On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphians from all walks of life let them know they were displeased about it. ABOVE PHOTO: Union League protest organizer Melissa Robbins speaks at the podium surrounded by crowds which...
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse
One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.
Bed Bath and Beyond closing another 87 stores - including 3 in Philadelphia area
Bed Bath and Beyond is closing another 87 stores, including three more in our area, as the struggling retailer barrels toward bankruptcy.
sanatogapost.com
Three-Month Construction Ahead on Hanover Street
POTTSTOWN PA – Utility construction work scheduled to begin Feb. 20 (2023; Monday) across parts of Pottstown and North Coventry is anticipated to create lane closures on Hanover Street that will continue through May 29, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said. PECO Energy has received a PennDOT highway occupancy...
Mother of 5 killed in Tredyffrin Township, Pa. head-on crash
A Pennsville, New Jersey mother of five was killed in a head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks police warn parents, kids of #OrbeezChallenge
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking parents to talk to their kids about another viral social media challenge. The #OrbeezChallenge involves filming while someone shoots random people with an Orbeez-style gel ball gun. The guns, which can look very realistic, fire gel/water-filled balls, police say. One...
glensidelocal.com
Jill Biden’s Abington childhood detailed by GH Gossip
Jill Biden, who spent part of her childhood in Willow Grove and attended Upper Moreland High School, was highlighted in a recent article by GH Gossip. According to the article, her family relocated to Willow Grove in 1961. She was confirmed at Abington Presbyterian Church when she was 16. For...
Body of Dead Man Found on Side of Street Road West of Easton Road
WARRINGTON, PA—Warrington police suspect that a body found on an embankment on Street Road on Wednesday afternoon was possibly struck by a car the previous night. The deceased, a Black man from Philadelphia, was found about 3 p.m. on Feb. 1. Warrington Ambulance arrived on the scene with the police and pronounced the man dead. The police aren’t releasing the man’s identity until the family can be contacted. Officials were on the scene investigating into the evening hours. They anticipated that they would keep the westbound section of Street Road closed until about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
buckscountyherald.com
