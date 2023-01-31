Vote now: Who should be SBLive Ohio's high school athlete of the week (January 22-28)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Ohio high school athlete of the week for January 22-28

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Ohio high school athlete of the week for January 22-28. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com.

Rylee Bennett, Archbishop Hoban girls basketball

Was hot from the 3-point line, finishing with 22 points to lead Hoban to a 75-51 win over Ellet on Senior Night.

Morgan Blackford, Solon girls basketball

Had 26 points in a convincing 77-45 win over Mentor.

Chance Casenhiser, Lake boys basketball

Put up a game-high 28 points in a 57-53 loss to Jackson. The junior entered the game averaging just under 26 points per game.

Deshawne Crim, Fairfield boys basketball

Dropped 20 points in a 59-54 win over Lakota West to improve to 11-0 in the Greater Miami Conference.

Olivia DiFranco, Midview girls basketball

Led the Middies with 22 points in a 42-29 win over Avon Lake.

Maddie Geiger, Avon gymnastics

Led the Eagles to a win at Avon’s senior night meet against Avon Lake, Chardon and Westlake. Geiger won the all-around with a score of 34.55 and bars with a 9.00 while tying for first in the vault with 8.800 and fourth on beam with a score of 8.50.

Rashaud Hampton, Zanesville boys basketball

Had 18 points in the Devils' 46-44 win over Cambridge.

Javaya Harley, Northland girls basketball

Harley was named the Nubian Classic MVP after posting 19 points to help the Vikings defeat Cristo Rey.

Tessa Kelly, Fairview gymnastics

Kelly finished as the vault champion with a score of 9.6 and second place in floor at 9.35 at a meet at Sheridan.

Ashley Kerekes, Copley girls basketball

In a 64-62 overtime win over Solon, Kerekes scored a game-high 28 points which included a steal and layup with Copley trailing by one with 37 seconds left. And then on Saturday, she scored her 1,000th career point.

Elaina Kline-Ruminski, Gilmour girls basketball

Netted 14 points in the Lancers’ 48-43 win over Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin.

Brendan Lang, Cleveland Heights hockey

The senior forward had a hat trick in the Tigers’ 7-4 win over Elyria Catholic on Senior Night.

Desh Molton, Gilmour boys basketball

The senior scored 26 points en route to a 61-45 win over Olmsted Falls.

Hayden Nigro, Louisville boys basketball

In Saturday's win over Alliance, the Leopards scored a school-record 106 points, led by Nigro's 41.

Kooper Nilson, Avon Lake hockey

His hat trick led the Eagles past St. Edward, 5-2.

Darryn Peterson, CVCA boys basketball

In a win over Tuslaw, Peterson had 40 points, 11 rebounds, four steals, three blocks and three assists.

Reece Raymond-Smith, Stow boys basketball

Led Stow to a win by scoring a basket to regain the lead in overtime. Raymond-Smith finished with 19 points in the Bulldogs' 77-73 win over North Royalton.



Jenna Slates, Green girls basketball

In a 46-40 win over Perry on Saturday, the sophomore put up a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds.





Mackenzie Schulz, Strongsville girls basketball

Played 3 games and averaged 17.3 points, 10 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.7 steals per game and finished the week by scoring her 1,000th career point on Saturday.

Allie Stockton, Sidney girls basketball

Had a team-high 19 points as the Jackets beat Troy 62-25.

Jadallah Suleiman, North Royalton boys basketball

Led all scorers with 32 points in an overtime loss to Stow

Mason Taylor, West Holmes wrestling

Came out victorious in duals versus Bishop Watterson and Dalton by beating both of his opponents by pin.

Lajames Washington, Columbus South boys basketball

Finished with a double-double, scoring 27 points while adding 13 rebounds, two assists, five steals and two blocks. The Bulldogs defeated the Briggs Bruins 91-56.

Landin Wiechers, Napoleon boys track and field

Took first in the 400 meter dash in 53.02 at the Tiffin University High School Open.

Kennedy Younkin, Teays Valley

Had a game-high 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds along with a pair of blocks to secure a 58-24 victory over Hamilton Township.