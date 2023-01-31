Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier BettsThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Former Nebraska Football WR Trey Palmer impressing at Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule pleased with TE Arik GilbertThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Country artist Chris Stapleton coming to Omaha in July
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Chris Stapleton is bringing his “All-American Road Show” to Omaha. Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, and The War and Treaty are set to join Stapleton on the 20-date tour. Stapleton and company will stop at Chi Health Center on July 19. Tickets...
klkntv.com
‘Jeopardy!’ legend Ken Jennings to headline Nebraska Science Festival
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The greatest “Jeopardy!’ player ever is coming to Nebraska this spring. Ken Jennings will headline the Nebraska Science Festival on April 6, delivering a presentation on artificial intelligence. In 2004, Jennings won a record 74 games and $2.5 million on “Jeopardy!”. But...
1011now.com
Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
gotodestinations.com
Wake Up to the Best Breakfast in Lincoln: Our Picks for 2023
Lincoln, Nebraska may be known for its Cornhuskers and prairies, but did you know it also boasts some of the best breakfast spots in the Midwest?. From classic diners to trendy cafes, Lincoln’s breakfast scene has something for everyone. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or a hearty breakfast burrito,...
klkntv.com
Lincoln organizations prepare for Black History Month celebrations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – February marks the beginning of Black History Month and Lincoln organizations are preparing for an upcoming event. Black is Beautiful Nebraska board member Zainab Funnah said organizing the Black History Month Art Exhibition was no small feat. “I think it’s super important and this is...
Find entertainment this weekend with these affordable and free local events
Whether it's enjoying the outdoors or finding indoor activities, find your source of entertainment for this weekend with these local, affordable and free events.
strictly-business.com
Downtown Lincoln Association: Fleetwood Brings the Juxtaposition of Fine Dining in a Casual Atmosphere
Under the O street viaduct, Leadbelly’s sister restaurant, Fleetwood, has opened its doors. Fleetwood is Red Herring Concepts’ second downtown spot and third overall restaurant in Lincoln. Red Herring Concepts is the mind behind Toast in Fallbrook and Leadbelly two blocks away. Fleetwood is located on 8th and...
klin.com
New GM of Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Named
ASM Global, the management group for Pinnacle Bank Arena, has named Tim Savona as the new general manager of the arena and Pinewood Bowl. Savona succeeds Tom Lorenz, who died on Oct. 1, 2022. Lorenz held the position from the arena’s opening in 2013 to his passing. Savona, who...
lehsoracle.com
Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops
Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
klkntv.com
LPS’s Adams Elementary celebrates National Blue Ribbon Award
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Adams Elementary School received the National Blue Ribbon Award for an outstanding performance in 2022. On Friday, it was honored in a schoolwide assembly. The school choir opened up the assembly with “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee.”. The Blue Ribbon Award is given...
klkntv.com
Car plows into Panda Garden restaurant in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A car rammed into a Lincoln restaurant early Friday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the Panda Garden restaurant near 48th and O Streets. A Lincoln Police officer at the scene said the car was parked when the driver hit the accelerator and...
klin.com
Nebraska Groundhog Predicts Six More Weeks Of Winter
Nebraska’s Groundhog Day tradition continued Thursday morning in downtown Unadilla. “At 7:34 Unadilla Billie predicted six more weeks of winter,” says Bob Brandt, head of the Central Groundhog Committee. “She saw a pretty firm shadow, so there wasn’t much question about her prediction.” This was Billie’s second...
klkntv.com
Former Husker Cade Povich gets invite to Orioles’ spring training
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former Husker has been invited to spring training in Sarasota, Florida with the Baltimore Orioles. On Tuesday, the Orioles released their non-roster invitee list, which includes former Husker pitcher Cade Povich. The Bellevue West alum, who played at Nebraska from 2020 to 2021, was...
klkntv.com
Cool end to the week, warmer weekend
At or below average for temperatures the next few days, but we warm up into the 40s and maybe the 50s by the weekend! Precipitation chances are small over the next 10 days, but there are a few here and there. Tonight in Lincoln, we’ll drop to around 15 degrees,...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice pitching ace set to head north on Highway 77 to play college ball for Nebraska
Committing to the Huskers back in 2020, pitching prospect Tucker Timmerman out of Beatrice High School is now just months away from joining the division one squad next season. Timmerman holds the Beatrice school record for combined ERA (earned run average), and gave up only 2 earned runs in 40 innings pitched last season.
Jeremy Pernell Ranks Nebraska Football’s 2023 Signees
Malachi Coleman, re-recruited by coach Matt Rhule, tops the list
thebestmix1055.com
Legendary MU coach Bracker dies at 77
Women’s collegiate basketball lost a pioneer in the sport Wednesday with the death of former Midland University Coach Joanne Bracker. The 77-year-old Bracker, who died of cancer at her home in Fremont, was hired as the women’s basketball coach at Midland in 1970. During the next 42 years, she built the Warriors into a NAIA powerhouse.
klkntv.com
Crews battle van fire in Lincoln’s South Salt Creek neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews battled a van fire in the South Salt Creek neighborhood Friday afternoon. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire near Third and C Streets around 12:30 p.m. Officials say no one was injured in the blaze. Authorities are not sure of the...
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Billy Kemp reviews, Casey Thompson assessment, more
One of the newest Nebraska Cornhuskers football players, Billy Kemp has been getting rave reviews. That doesn’t just mean for his time in Lincoln, which is actually pretty short. But it hasn’t been hard at all to find reviews for Billy Kemp from his days at Virginia, which makes some sense since he’s on quite a few of the lists when it comes to school records.
