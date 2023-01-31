ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Country artist Chris Stapleton coming to Omaha in July

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Chris Stapleton is bringing his “All-American Road Show” to Omaha. Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, and The War and Treaty are set to join Stapleton on the 20-date tour. Stapleton and company will stop at Chi Health Center on July 19. Tickets...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
UNADILLA, NE
gotodestinations.com

Wake Up to the Best Breakfast in Lincoln: Our Picks for 2023

Lincoln, Nebraska may be known for its Cornhuskers and prairies, but did you know it also boasts some of the best breakfast spots in the Midwest?. From classic diners to trendy cafes, Lincoln’s breakfast scene has something for everyone. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or a hearty breakfast burrito,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln organizations prepare for Black History Month celebrations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – February marks the beginning of Black History Month and Lincoln organizations are preparing for an upcoming event. Black is Beautiful Nebraska board member Zainab Funnah said organizing the Black History Month Art Exhibition was no small feat. “I think it’s super important and this is...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

New GM of Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Named

ASM Global, the management group for Pinnacle Bank Arena, has named Tim Savona as the new general manager of the arena and Pinewood Bowl. Savona succeeds Tom Lorenz, who died on Oct. 1, 2022. Lorenz held the position from the arena’s opening in 2013 to his passing. Savona, who...
LINCOLN, NE
lehsoracle.com

Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops

Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
SEWARD, NE
klkntv.com

LPS’s Adams Elementary celebrates National Blue Ribbon Award

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Adams Elementary School received the National Blue Ribbon Award for an outstanding performance in 2022. On Friday, it was honored in a schoolwide assembly. The school choir opened up the assembly with “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee.”. The Blue Ribbon Award is given...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Car plows into Panda Garden restaurant in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A car rammed into a Lincoln restaurant early Friday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the Panda Garden restaurant near 48th and O Streets. A Lincoln Police officer at the scene said the car was parked when the driver hit the accelerator and...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Nebraska Groundhog Predicts Six More Weeks Of Winter

Nebraska’s Groundhog Day tradition continued Thursday morning in downtown Unadilla. “At 7:34 Unadilla Billie predicted six more weeks of winter,” says Bob Brandt, head of the Central Groundhog Committee. “She saw a pretty firm shadow, so there wasn’t much question about her prediction.” This was Billie’s second...
UNADILLA, NE
klkntv.com

Former Husker Cade Povich gets invite to Orioles’ spring training

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former Husker has been invited to spring training in Sarasota, Florida with the Baltimore Orioles. On Tuesday, the Orioles released their non-roster invitee list, which includes former Husker pitcher Cade Povich. The Bellevue West alum, who played at Nebraska from 2020 to 2021, was...
BALTIMORE, MD
klkntv.com

Cool end to the week, warmer weekend

At or below average for temperatures the next few days, but we warm up into the 40s and maybe the 50s by the weekend! Precipitation chances are small over the next 10 days, but there are a few here and there. Tonight in Lincoln, we’ll drop to around 15 degrees,...
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Legendary MU coach Bracker dies at 77

Women’s collegiate basketball lost a pioneer in the sport Wednesday with the death of former Midland University Coach Joanne Bracker. The 77-year-old Bracker, who died of cancer at her home in Fremont, was hired as the women’s basketball coach at Midland in 1970. During the next 42 years, she built the Warriors into a NAIA powerhouse.
FREMONT, NE
klkntv.com

Crews battle van fire in Lincoln’s South Salt Creek neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews battled a van fire in the South Salt Creek neighborhood Friday afternoon. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire near Third and C Streets around 12:30 p.m. Officials say no one was injured in the blaze. Authorities are not sure of the...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Billy Kemp reviews, Casey Thompson assessment, more

One of the newest Nebraska Cornhuskers football players, Billy Kemp has been getting rave reviews. That doesn’t just mean for his time in Lincoln, which is actually pretty short. But it hasn’t been hard at all to find reviews for Billy Kemp from his days at Virginia, which makes some sense since he’s on quite a few of the lists when it comes to school records.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy