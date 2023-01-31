The Webster Township Farmland and Open Space Preservation Program recently closed on a conservation easement purchase from Stillwood Farm LLC. The property is just shy of 119 acres in size with frontage on the south side of Gregory Rd. It features over 90 acres of prime and locally important agricultural soils with 20 acres of woods and six acres of wetlands. Combined with other protected land, the property is part of a block totaling over 700 acres just north of the City of Dexter. The conservation easement ensures that the land will never be developed but it remains in private ownership and is not open to the public.

