thesuntimesnews.com
100 Women Who Care - Chelsea Invites You to Social Hour and Non Profit Presentations
100 Women Who Care-Chelsea Area are strong supporters of local non-profit organizations. The charitable organization invites you to its social hour/meeting on February 7 to learn more about the area non-profits that will be presenting. Attendees will learn how they can nominate their favorite charity for a 100WWC award. Details...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline High Student Athletes Receive National Sport Psychology Honor
The National Athletic Advisory Council (NAAC) announced newly elected 2023 Council Members from a pool of thousands of candidates spanning the country, with Saline High Student-Athletes, Hunter Easton and Sophia Elston representing Michigan. Sophomore Hunter Easton emerged as one of the top leaders from the class of 2025. He is...
thesuntimesnews.com
Art on display in downtown Dexter shows the community's love for their town
Downtown Dexter is the location of a unique art walk this month as the community celebrates what they love about Dexter. The art walk/show is taking place at different businesses in downtown. It’s called “What We Love About Dexter” and it’s a project organized by Dexter’s Arts, Culture, and Heritage Committee, which has gathered and is now with businesses help displaying pieces of art created by the community for the Valentine's Day holiday.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Area Garden Club accepting applications for 2023 grants
The Chelsea Area Garden Club (CAGC) will award a limited number of grants of up to $500 in 2023 to local nonprofit organizations for sustainable horticulture-related projects. The application deadline is March 15, 2023. Grants support projects that promote the love of gardening, community beautification, environmentally responsible horticultural practices, and conservation through education and by example. Applications and information about the annual grant program are available at www.chelseagardenclub.com .
thesuntimesnews.com
WCC packs February with Career and Technical Education activities
Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will kick off the month of February with events designed to connect students to career and technical education opportunities. Career and Technical Education Month®, or CTE Month®, is a public awareness campaign that takes place each February to inform students and the community about what CTE is and how it directly prepares students for high-wage, high-demand careers. CTE impacts a wide variety of fields including health care, information technology, advanced manufacturing, management and more.
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Chamber Announces 2022 Leadership Awards
The Chelsea Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2022 Business Leadership, Lifetime Achievement, and Citizen of the Year awards. The chamber presents its Business Leadership Award to chamber members who demonstrate commitment to strengthening our community and promoting a stimulating business environment. The 2022 Business Leadership Award recipients:. Chelsea State...
thesuntimesnews.com
Senior Moments: Volunteeers Needed for Local Reading Program
Now After a two-year hiatus due to Chelsea School System restrictions during “COVID19” precautions, the Silver Solutions Network is happy to announce resumption of the Readers Program at North Creek Elementary School. This Program provides one-on-one attention by interested adults for Kindergarten through Third Grade students. It involves...
thesuntimesnews.com
Webster Twp Completes Land Preservation Project
The Webster Township Farmland and Open Space Preservation Program recently closed on a conservation easement purchase from Stillwood Farm LLC. The property is just shy of 119 acres in size with frontage on the south side of Gregory Rd. It features over 90 acres of prime and locally important agricultural soils with 20 acres of woods and six acres of wetlands. Combined with other protected land, the property is part of a block totaling over 700 acres just north of the City of Dexter. The conservation easement ensures that the land will never be developed but it remains in private ownership and is not open to the public.
thesuntimesnews.com
$1.38 million NSF grant supports STEM students at Washtenaw Community College
A $1.38 million National Science Foundation grant renewal for Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will support STEM students and meet the national and state workforce need for well-educated scientists, mathematicians, engineers and technicians. The renewal will expand efforts to recruit talented economically disadvantaged students to WCC’s STEM Scholars cohort program established...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Community Foundation Supports Three Chelsea Nonprofits
The Chelsea Community Foundation (CCF) grants three Chelsea nonprofits financial support in the total amount of $23,672 in December 2022. The recipients are:. The Purple Rose Theatre - $13,672 for support for the commission and production of script readings in partnership with the Chelsea District Library. Chelsea Area Players, fiscally...
thesuntimesnews.com
Washtenaw County Discusses the Future of Chelsea’s Courthouse and Regional Service Center
Chelsea’s courthouse is safe. And while a new western county service center isn’t exactly on the horizon, it may be just beyond the curvature of the earth. Washtenaw County held a public listening session on Jan. 31 in Chelsea’s council chambers to discuss and hear what people had to say about the concept of a Western Washtenaw County Service Center.
thesuntimesnews.com
Tickets on sale now for CAP’s Dessert Theatre performance of “If the Shoe Fits”
The Chelsea Area Players (CAP) presents a night of sweet treats and comedy with a Dessert Theatre performance of If the Shoe Fits at St. Mary Catholic Church in Chelsea, February 17-18 at 7 p.m. and Sunday February 19 at 2 p.m. It all starts when Delores, an unhappy housewife,...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter: Text Amendments Public Hearing 2-27-23
Notice is hereby given that the City of Dexter City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. The public hearing will be conducted at 3515 Broad Street, Dexter, MI, 48130. The purpose of the hearing is to receive public comment regarding text amendments...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dreads Come Up Short Against Bedford
The was no home-court advantage for the Dexter girls' basketball team Tuesday night as the Dreadnaughts could not overcome a large foul discrepancy in a 46-38 loss to Bedford. Dexter was called for 24 fouls in the contest to just 10 for Bedford. The Dreadnaughts went to the line just six times in the game and never reached the bonus in either half, while the Mules went to the line 34 times, including 19 trips to the charity stripe in the deciding fourth quarter alone. Bedford made 24 free throws to four for Dexter in the contest.
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Makes Statement with Upset of Huron
Not even an undefeated sixth-ranked Ann Arbor Huron team could stop the red-hot Saline basketball teams win streak Tuesday night as the Hornets took down the River Rats 57-47 for its 8th straight win. Many thought that even though the Hornets had won seven straight, that Huron was still at...
thesuntimesnews.com
Massage Therapy and Cancer
It should come as no surprise that pain is the single most common complaint amongst individuals with cancer. This pain can cause physical symptoms (pain, nausea, fatigue, peripheral neuropathy, lymphedema), as well as psychological distress (stress, anxiety, depression). Compounding the situation, cancer related pain can result from both the cancer itself, and the methods of treatment. Considering this, the question is ever present - how can patients address and manage this pain?
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Sets Scoring Record in Rout of Jackson
To watch the Chelsea girls’ basketball team of late, there is a feeling that there is something special brewing with this squad. The Bulldogs are clicking on all cylinders on offense and defense and leaving teams in the dust and that showed Tuesday night as Chelsea set a new school record for points in the game when the Bulldogs routed Jackson 89-28. It surpassed the previous record of 80 set in a game against Ypsilanti last season.
thesuntimesnews.com
Hot Shooting Hornets Fly by Huron
Coming off the biggest win of the season, there was no let down for the Saline girls' basketball team as the Hornets rolled to a 61-46 win over AA Huron Tuesday night. The win improved the Hornets to 8-0 in the SEC Red and 14-2 overall. Saline took a 16-12...
