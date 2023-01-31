Read full article on original website
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Raiders Allow Derek Carr To Speak To Teams Regarding Trade, per Report
The Raiders have allowed Derek Carr permission to speak with teams that have agreed to meet the compensation expectations that the franchise is seeking in exchange for the quarterback’s services, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The news also comes a day after Carr said that nothing had been...
15 Players Lions Should Be Impressed With at Senior Bowl
The Senior Bowl practices have come and gone, leaving only the game as the prospect's final chance to make an impression. The Senior Bowl itself is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Annually, the week leading up to the game is more analyzed than the game itself, as...
What Contract Projections Say About the Chargers’ Key Free Agents
The Chargers spent more money in free agency last offseason than any other year under Tom Telesco's tenure with the club. But as the Chargers turn the page to the 2023 season, they have some work on their hands to remain aggressors in free agency. The free agent period will...
At Quarterback, It’s Simple Division for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In case you hadn’t heard, the Green Bay Packers are in the middle of a quarterbacking mystery. Will Aaron Rodgers want to play in 2023? If so, will it be for the Packers or will he be traded?. If the Packers do trade Rodgers...
2023 NFL Draft: 5 Players to Watch in Shrine Bowl
The East-West Shrine Bowl is the second college all-star game of the year and is also the point when we all begin to realize that we have another draft class that is jam-packed with talent. Both teams are loaded with prospects that will be on an NFL team next year.
These four Kansas City Chiefs players did not practice for the second straight day
The Chiefs’ practice report didn’t change Friday from the previous day. The Chiefs announced that cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion) and wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and Kadarius Toney (ankle, hamstring) would not practice, marking a second straight day of missed on-field work. Sneed, Smith-Schuster,...
Did Chiefs’ Mahomes try to sell late-hit penalty vs. Bengals? Here’s what he said
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he wasn’t trying to goad a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty from officials with a sideline spill late in Kansas City’s 23-20 win during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Instead, Mahomes said there was good reason he failed to slow his momentum...
One Word Shifts Rodgers’ Next-Team Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers fans of a certain generation will remember the commercials for the financial firm EF Hutton. The same, apparently, is true of Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams. Asked on Twitter “which neighborhood” Aaron Rodgers would be moving to this offseason, Adams replied with one simple word.
Falcons Coach Reveals Who ‘Flashed the Most’ at Shrine Bowl
The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff spent four practices and a full game with several of this year's top senior draft prospects at the East-West Shrine Bowl ... and appear to have walked with some favorites. The Shrine Bowl presented an opportunity for the Falcons to get to see how players...
How one Chiefs rookie impressed on sideline vs. Bengals: ‘Fellas, we’re gonna be OK’
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy started Friday’s news conference by praising his team’s “courageous, tough team win” in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, mentioning that many of the team’s young players stood out. Shortly after, Bieniemy went into specifics...
Patrick Mahomes First-Time Playoff Underdog in Super Bowl LVII
After some early back-and-forth line movement when the Super Bowl LVII spread dropped, the Eagles are favored against the Chiefs in the Big Game. It’s a tight spread, with Philadelphia giving just 1.5 points to Kansas City. It’s also historic, as it marks the first time Patrick Mahomes is an underdog in his playoff career.
Reich Gives Analysis On the Talent He Inherits
Frank Reich is tickled to be back in Charlotte full-time, a place his family has called home for years. Not only does he get to be in the same state as his daughters and grandchildren, but he gets to do it while leading the NFL franchise that he quarterbacked during its inaugural season in 1995.
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to Falcons? League Insider Says ‘Good Fit’
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is looking for a new home this offseason. As an impending free agent, the Niners are choosing to move forward with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, both of whom are on rookie contracts. That means Garoppolo becomes one of the top options for teams...
Chiefs, Eagles took different paths to Super Bowl. A podcast on who might have the edge
The Chiefs have been here before — and recently. They’re preparing to play in their third Super Bowl in four years when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. In this episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, we discuss the Chiefs’ preparation with...
DJ Chark Not Sure Urban Meyer Would Succeed Again in College
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark is unsure if Urban Meyer would be successful if he returned to coach on the collegiate level. Chark, who is set to become a free agent, recently appeared on "The 33rd Team" podcast hosted by his teammate Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown. In the...
Is Calijah Kancey Lions’ Defensive Tackle of Future?
The Detroit Lions could be on the verge of becoming a playoff team in 2023. But, before that happens, the team must make a concerted effort to upgrade its defense this offseason. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes should take the first step in doing just that by building up the...
The List of Upcoming Free Agents From the 49ers
The 49ers have a bunch of decisions to make in the next month or so in regard to free agency. 25 players are slated to become free agents. 21 will be unrestricted, three will be restricted, and one is an exclusive restricted free agent. The four players with a restricted...
Lakers News: Fans Losing Patience With Russell Westbrook Ahead Of Trade Deadline
Following last night's impressive 112-111 road comeback win against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers fans had one big overwhelming refrain for ownership and the team's front office: "Trade Russ." Russell Westbrook, the club's $47.1 million sixth man, had a brutal game in the LA victory. The 6'3" point guard...
