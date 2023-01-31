ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

15 Players Lions Should Be Impressed With at Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl practices have come and gone, leaving only the game as the prospect's final chance to make an impression. The Senior Bowl itself is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Annually, the week leading up to the game is more analyzed than the game itself, as...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Super Bowl Ticket Prices Skyrocket

The showdown between the Eagles and Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII is packed with storylines, and fans are doling out unparalleled prices to be there in person for the big game. The top seeds from the AFC and NFC each survived conference championship weekend, and now we get a showdown between two of the league’s most exciting quarterbacks with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

2023 NFL Draft: 5 Players to Watch in Shrine Bowl

The East-West Shrine Bowl is the second college all-star game of the year and is also the point when we all begin to realize that we have another draft class that is jam-packed with talent. Both teams are loaded with prospects that will be on an NFL team next year.
Wichita Eagle

Patrick Mahomes First-Time Playoff Underdog in Super Bowl LVII

After some early back-and-forth line movement when the Super Bowl LVII spread dropped, the Eagles are favored against the Chiefs in the Big Game. It’s a tight spread, with Philadelphia giving just 1.5 points to Kansas City. It’s also historic, as it marks the first time Patrick Mahomes is an underdog in his playoff career.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

One Word Shifts Rodgers’ Next-Team Odds

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers fans of a certain generation will remember the commercials for the financial firm EF Hutton. The same, apparently, is true of Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams. Asked on Twitter “which neighborhood” Aaron Rodgers would be moving to this offseason, Adams replied with one simple word.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Coach Reveals Who ‘Flashed the Most’ at Shrine Bowl

The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff spent four practices and a full game with several of this year's top senior draft prospects at the East-West Shrine Bowl ... and appear to have walked with some favorites. The Shrine Bowl presented an opportunity for the Falcons to get to see how players...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

At Quarterback, It’s Simple Division for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In case you hadn’t heard, the Green Bay Packers are in the middle of a quarterbacking mystery. Will Aaron Rodgers want to play in 2023? If so, will it be for the Packers or will he be traded?. If the Packers do trade Rodgers...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

What Contract Projections Say About the Chargers’ Key Free Agents

The Chargers spent more money in free agency last offseason than any other year under Tom Telesco's tenure with the club. But as the Chargers turn the page to the 2023 season, they have some work on their hands to remain aggressors in free agency. The free agent period will...
Wichita Eagle

Raiders Allow Derek Carr To Speak To Teams Regarding Trade, per Report

The Raiders have allowed Derek Carr permission to speak with teams that have agreed to meet the compensation expectations that the franchise is seeking in exchange for the quarterback’s services, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The news also comes a day after Carr said that nothing had been...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Jerry Jones Says He’s Thinking ‘Long Term’ While Eagles Go All-In

As the Eagles prepare to make their second Super Bowl appearance in five seasons, their success has garnered the attention of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Nick Sirianni, who is in his second season with the franchise, led the team to a 9-8 mark in ’21 before posting a 14-3 record this season on his way to a berth in Super Bowl LVII. This week, Jones visited Mobile, Ala., to watch draft prospects showcase their skills at the annual Senior Bowl.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Reich Gives Analysis On the Talent He Inherits

Frank Reich is tickled to be back in Charlotte full-time, a place his family has called home for years. Not only does he get to be in the same state as his daughters and grandchildren, but he gets to do it while leading the NFL franchise that he quarterbacked during its inaugural season in 1995.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

DJ Chark Not Sure Urban Meyer Would Succeed Again in College

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark is unsure if Urban Meyer would be successful if he returned to coach on the collegiate level. Chark, who is set to become a free agent, recently appeared on "The 33rd Team" podcast hosted by his teammate Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown. In the...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

The List of Upcoming Free Agents From the 49ers

The 49ers have a bunch of decisions to make in the next month or so in regard to free agency. 25 players are slated to become free agents. 21 will be unrestricted, three will be restricted, and one is an exclusive restricted free agent. The four players with a restricted...
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks BREAKING: Geno Smith Opens Contract Talks with Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks have opened contract talks with free-agent quarterback Geno Smith - says Smith himself, while expressing optimism the two sides will “work things out.”. Smith, a finalist for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year, told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday that the parties “have had talks.”...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Two Packers on PFF’s List of Top 100 Free Agents

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst took care of his biggest free-agent-to-be by signing Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins to a contract extension a couple days before Christmas. Still, the Packers have seven players scheduled to reach free agency who played at least...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy