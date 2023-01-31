Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL

In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
Wichita Eagle
15 Players Lions Should Be Impressed With at Senior Bowl
The Senior Bowl practices have come and gone, leaving only the game as the prospect's final chance to make an impression. The Senior Bowl itself is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Annually, the week leading up to the game is more analyzed than the game itself, as...
Wichita Eagle
Super Bowl Ticket Prices Skyrocket
The showdown between the Eagles and Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII is packed with storylines, and fans are doling out unparalleled prices to be there in person for the big game. The top seeds from the AFC and NFC each survived conference championship weekend, and now we get a showdown between two of the league’s most exciting quarterbacks with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Draft: 5 Players to Watch in Shrine Bowl
The East-West Shrine Bowl is the second college all-star game of the year and is also the point when we all begin to realize that we have another draft class that is jam-packed with talent. Both teams are loaded with prospects that will be on an NFL team next year.
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes First-Time Playoff Underdog in Super Bowl LVII
After some early back-and-forth line movement when the Super Bowl LVII spread dropped, the Eagles are favored against the Chiefs in the Big Game. It’s a tight spread, with Philadelphia giving just 1.5 points to Kansas City. It’s also historic, as it marks the first time Patrick Mahomes is an underdog in his playoff career.
Wichita Eagle
One Word Shifts Rodgers’ Next-Team Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers fans of a certain generation will remember the commercials for the financial firm EF Hutton. The same, apparently, is true of Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams. Asked on Twitter “which neighborhood” Aaron Rodgers would be moving to this offseason, Adams replied with one simple word.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Coach Reveals Who ‘Flashed the Most’ at Shrine Bowl
The Atlanta Falcons coaching staff spent four practices and a full game with several of this year's top senior draft prospects at the East-West Shrine Bowl ... and appear to have walked with some favorites. The Shrine Bowl presented an opportunity for the Falcons to get to see how players...
Wichita Eagle
At Quarterback, It’s Simple Division for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In case you hadn’t heard, the Green Bay Packers are in the middle of a quarterbacking mystery. Will Aaron Rodgers want to play in 2023? If so, will it be for the Packers or will he be traded?. If the Packers do trade Rodgers...
Wichita Eagle
‘It’s Certainly a Huge Advantage’: Chargers OC Kellen Moore Stresses Speed at Wide Receiver
One key element on the Chargers' offseason to-do list will revolve around adding speed at the wide receiver position. While Mike Williams and Keenan Allen make up a steady wide receiver pairing, the Chargers desperately need a vertical threat to further push the offense to its full potential. Newly hired...
Wichita Eagle
What Contract Projections Say About the Chargers’ Key Free Agents
The Chargers spent more money in free agency last offseason than any other year under Tom Telesco's tenure with the club. But as the Chargers turn the page to the 2023 season, they have some work on their hands to remain aggressors in free agency. The free agent period will...
Wichita Eagle
Raiders Allow Derek Carr To Speak To Teams Regarding Trade, per Report
The Raiders have allowed Derek Carr permission to speak with teams that have agreed to meet the compensation expectations that the franchise is seeking in exchange for the quarterback’s services, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The news also comes a day after Carr said that nothing had been...
Wichita Eagle
Jerry Jones Says He’s Thinking ‘Long Term’ While Eagles Go All-In
As the Eagles prepare to make their second Super Bowl appearance in five seasons, their success has garnered the attention of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Nick Sirianni, who is in his second season with the franchise, led the team to a 9-8 mark in ’21 before posting a 14-3 record this season on his way to a berth in Super Bowl LVII. This week, Jones visited Mobile, Ala., to watch draft prospects showcase their skills at the annual Senior Bowl.
Wichita Eagle
Reich Gives Analysis On the Talent He Inherits
Frank Reich is tickled to be back in Charlotte full-time, a place his family has called home for years. Not only does he get to be in the same state as his daughters and grandchildren, but he gets to do it while leading the NFL franchise that he quarterbacked during its inaugural season in 1995.
Wichita Eagle
How one Chiefs rookie impressed on sideline vs. Bengals: ‘Fellas, we’re gonna be OK’
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy started Friday’s news conference by praising his team’s “courageous, tough team win” in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, mentioning that many of the team’s young players stood out. Shortly after, Bieniemy went into specifics...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs, Eagles took different paths to Super Bowl. A podcast on who might have the edge
The Chiefs have been here before — and recently. They’re preparing to play in their third Super Bowl in four years when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. In this episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, we discuss the Chiefs’ preparation with...
Wichita Eagle
DJ Chark Not Sure Urban Meyer Would Succeed Again in College
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark is unsure if Urban Meyer would be successful if he returned to coach on the collegiate level. Chark, who is set to become a free agent, recently appeared on "The 33rd Team" podcast hosted by his teammate Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown. In the...
Wichita Eagle
The List of Upcoming Free Agents From the 49ers
The 49ers have a bunch of decisions to make in the next month or so in regard to free agency. 25 players are slated to become free agents. 21 will be unrestricted, three will be restricted, and one is an exclusive restricted free agent. The four players with a restricted...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks BREAKING: Geno Smith Opens Contract Talks with Seattle
The Seattle Seahawks have opened contract talks with free-agent quarterback Geno Smith - says Smith himself, while expressing optimism the two sides will “work things out.”. Smith, a finalist for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year, told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday that the parties “have had talks.”...
Wichita Eagle
At Super Bowl, Chiefs will end season where it began. Two players seek better memories
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie don’t anticipate an eerie feeling when they revisit State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend. But it can’t be ruled out. Neither player finished the Chiefs’ 44-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in...
Wichita Eagle
Two Packers on PFF’s List of Top 100 Free Agents
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst took care of his biggest free-agent-to-be by signing Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins to a contract extension a couple days before Christmas. Still, the Packers have seven players scheduled to reach free agency who played at least...
Wichita Eagle
How the Chiefs turned their rookies from liabilities into assets for Super Bowl run
The conversation with Chiefs rookie safety Bryan Cook occurs in front of his locker half an hour after he celebrated a trip to Super Bowl LVII. He nods along to the initial three questions in an interview, replying with extensive explanations to each. But when the fourth arrives, he feels the need to interrupt.
