Man dies from ‘traumatic’ injuries after being hit by two vehicles on SR-99
(KTXL) — A fatal collision occurred on Thursday along southbound SR-99 after a man attempting to cross the highway was struck by two vehicles, according to the South Sacramento California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred around 6:51 p.m. when the man attempted to cross the roadway from the east shoulder. On Friday, the Sacramento County […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Plumas Lake Bicycle Fatality Accident Involves Pickup Driver
Feather River Boulevard Site of Bicycle Fatality Accident. A bicycle fatality accident occurred recently in Yuba County when the rider was struck by the driver of a pickup south of Olivehurst. The accident occurred along eastbound Feather River Boulevard near Country Club Road when the bicyclist was struck broadside in a crash involving a Ford F-250 pickup. According to the Yuba-Sutter office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the rider was ejected from his bicycle by the collision and sustained serious head trauma. He died at the scene of the accident.
KCRA.com
CHP: Pedestrian killed in Elk Grove-area Highway 99 crash
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man believed to be unhoused died Thursday night after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 99 in the Elk Grove area of Sacramento County, officials said. The California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division said it got a call around 7:15 p.m. about a pedestrian lying down on southbound Hwy. 99 just south of Calvine Road. Officers who went there later learned that a man who appeared homeless was hit by two vehicles.
19-year-old killed in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 19-year-old was killed Thursday in a Stockton shooting, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers responded to Plymouth Road for reports of a shooting. They found a 19-year-old man had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Detectives are investigating...
Pedestrian killed in Stockton hit-and-run
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are looking for more information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Sunday. According to the Stockton Police Department, it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Pacific Ave, north of Douglas Road. Upon arrival officers found a pedestrian had been and they later died. Police say...
CHP: Pedestrian killed trying to cross Highway 99 in South Sacramento
The Latest — Friday, Feb. 3: 2:45 p.m. On Friday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Amarjit Sanghera, 53, of Elk Grove. Original Story Below: (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a person died while trying to cross Highway 99 in South Sacramento Thursday evening. According to the CHP, the person […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Pacific Avenue in Stockton
The Stockton Police Department recently reported a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian accident on Douglas Road and Pacific Avenue. The incident occurred on Sunday, January 29, 2023, shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to Stockton PD. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run on Pacific Avenue in Stockton. A preliminary release by Stockton PD revealed...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple Big Rig Accidents Occur Along Interstate 80
Several big rig accidents were reported on westbound Interstate 80 on January 31, causing traffic slowdowns. The first occurred in a big rig jackknife crash in Richmond when the tractor-trailer struck an embankment. The accident caused a fuel spill on the westbound side of the freeway near Solano Avenue at about 5:00 a.m.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Reported Sacramento DUI Driver Injures Two Minors
A reported DUI driver on January 29 struck a total of six vehicles, three moving and the others parked, resulting in injuries to two minors. The collisions occurred along Fulton Avenue between La Mesa Way and Hernando Road. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that two children were hospitalized after the crash.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Collision Near Grass Valley Results in a Fatality
Fatal Head-On Collision Reported on Rough and Ready Highway. A head-on collision near Grass Valley on January 30 killed one person and seriously injured another. The collision occurred during the evening along Rough and Ready Highway close to Greenwood Road. The incident report said an Auburn man driving an Infiniti, 18, was going west when he crossed over into the opposing traffic lane and struck a Subaru head-on.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Multiple-Vehicle Crash Reported at I-5 Connector
A multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on January 29 involved a rollover. The crash happened around 12:36 p.m. along westbound U.S. 50 at the northbound I-5 connector. Upon their arrival at the accident scene, officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) initially reported that two vehicles were involved, a Honda Civic and a Dodge Ram pickup.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Placerville Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Three Injuries
Accident Near Mosquito Road Sends Three People to the Hospital. A multiple-vehicle crash northeast of Placerville on January 26 resulted in three injuries. The accident occurred around 4:12 p.m. just north of Mosquito Road and Volz Lane. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), one of the vehicles overturned in the roadway.
What we know about the suspected homicide that left 1 teen dead in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA - One day after a teenager died outside of a Rancho Cordova home, there are still questions that remain unanswered by authorities, who are calling the death a homicide.On Wednesday afternoon, Sacramento County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a Rancho Cordova neighborhood after a 911 caller said an 18-year-old woman needed medical help. At the scene on Ramsgate Way, first responders say they found the teen lying outside of a home and suffering from significant injuries. She was declared dead a short time later.Detectives investigated the teen's brutal death as a homicide as they collected surveillance video from...
Antioch police nab burglary suspects after chase across Hwy 4, BART tracks
ANTIOCH -- Two men led Antioch police on a wild chase Wednesday involving an alleged burglary, a smashed-up police vehicle, a helicopter and the suspects running across BART tracks in the middle of Highway 4.At 3:08 p.m. Wednesday, Antioch police received a call from a resident on Durness Court, reporting a burglary in progress of a residence possibly occupied by an elderly woman.While officers responded, a Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office air unit was over the scene within minutes.The air unit advised that the back door was shattered and a vehicle was backed into the driveway. When officers arrived, Donley...
Elk Grove Citizen
EG officers wound homicide suspect in standoff
Three Elk Grove police officers shot and wounded a 22-year-old homicide suspect after a vehicle pursuit during the late afternoon of Feb. 1. He was wanted for allegedly murdering his 18-year-old girlfriend in Rancho Cordova that day. Suspect Devian Lewis was being treated at a local hospital for three gunshot...
Police search for missing 13-year-old
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl. Kylie Vang was last seen in the area of Vallecitos Way and 75th St. in Sacramento, according to officials. Vang is described as an Asian female standing at about 5 feet, 3...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: False report of fire, weapon possession in jail, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Jan. 23. Joshua Shane Allende, 20, was arrested at 5:28 p.m. on suspicion of public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance in...
Man found guilty for attempted murder of CHP Officer
(KTXL) — A man was found guilty on Tuesday for the attempted murder of a California Highway Patrol Officer in Yuba County, according to the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office. – Video above: Homicide Suspect Expected to Survive from Officer Involved Shooting Aaron Quinn was found guilty of attempted murder, transporting methamphetamine for sale, reckless […]
Man dies in Suisun City hospital weeks after being stabbed several times
(KTXL) — A man died in a Suisun City hospital on Wednesday after weeks of being treated for several puncture wounds, according to the Suisun City Police Department. – Video above: San Joaquin Correctional Officer arrested following investigation The man was delivered to the hospital at 5 a.m. on Jan. 15 and police responded to […]
Homeless man arrested, accused of attacking Sac Metro firefighter
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a homeless man was caught on camera assaulting a Sac Metro firefighter. According to Sac Metro Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn it happened on Jan. 17 as the crew was filling up at a gas station on Elverta Road and Dutch Haven Boulevard in Elverta.
