RANCHO CORDOVA - One day after a teenager died outside of a Rancho Cordova home, there are still questions that remain unanswered by authorities, who are calling the death a homicide.On Wednesday afternoon, Sacramento County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a Rancho Cordova neighborhood after a 911 caller said an 18-year-old woman needed medical help. At the scene on Ramsgate Way, first responders say they found the teen lying outside of a home and suffering from significant injuries. She was declared dead a short time later.Detectives investigated the teen's brutal death as a homicide as they collected surveillance video from...

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO