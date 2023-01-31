Fact check: Those are salt crystals in nacho cheese Lunchables, not glass shards, FDA says

The claim: Nacho cheese Lunchables have glass shards in them

A Jan. 23 Facebook post ( direct link , archive link ) shows images of nacho cheese Lunchables and then a series of crystals laid out on the back of a remote control.

"I started googling a little bit and there has been multiple cases of people finding shards of glass in the cheese of their lunchables," the post says. "I took them all out of the fridge and dug through all the cheese compartments and they were all full of glass. ... make sure to check your kiddos lunchables from now on!"

It was shared more than 120,000 times in four days. Another version of the claim on Facebook was shared more than 1,500 times in three days.

Our rating: False

The images show salt-like phosphate crystals, not glass, according to the Food and Drug Administration and Kraft Heinz, which makes the popular packaged meals. The company said the crystals are not a safety hazard for consumers but that those who see them in their product can request a refund.

Crystals are safe to eat but consumers can request a refund, company says

The FDA and Kraft Heinz said there is no evidence of glass being found in the packaged snacks.

The FDA has received complaints about the product through the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition's Adverse Event Reporting System , but the agency doesn't believe it poses a risk to consumers, according to spokesperson Veronika Pfaeffle

"It is likely that the perceived glass is actually salt/phosphate generated as a byproduct during processing," Pfaeffle said.

The FDA has not issued any recall or product warning about the nacho cheese Lunchables.

The same phenomenon can happen in seafood. For example, naturally forming crystals can occasionally appear in canned fish products, Pfaeffle said.

Kraft Heinz also said the images show crystals, not glass. Spokesperson Alex Abraham said the crystals are a rare occurrence and do not pose a safety risk.

“Our quality team believes these reports relate to salt-like phosphate crystals that present no safety issue,” Abraham told USA TODAY. “In rare occasions, certain ingredients used in nacho cheese dip can form crystals. A loss of moisture or extreme temperatures can cause the crystals, similar to how ice crystals or freezer burn can occur in frozen foods.”

Abraham said consumers can eat the cheese without risk of harm, though the crystals may form an "unappealing texture."

Those who see the crystals in their food should use Lunchables’ online contact form or call 1-800-222-2323 so the company can investigate and offer a refund, Abraham said.

He went on to say the company has "quickly taken actions to prevent further occurrences," though the statement didn't specify what those were.

The company provided a similar statement in 2015 after a woman claimed to find glass shards in Kraft Cheese singles, as reported at the time by WDAM-TV in Hattiesburg, Mississippi .

Lead Stories also debunked the claim .

USA TODAY reached out to users who shared the claim for comment. One responded but offered no evidence the particles in the image were glass.

