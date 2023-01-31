Read full article on original website
LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Revealed
It's rare in the modern NBA when two top teams have the chance to face off healthy in the regular season. While the LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks aren't completely healthy in tonight's battle, this is as close as it's going to get. The LA Clippers have Marcus Morris listed...
Lakers News: Fans Losing Patience With Russell Westbrook Ahead Of Trade Deadline
Following last night's impressive 112-111 road comeback win against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers fans had one big overwhelming refrain for ownership and the team's front office: "Trade Russ." Russell Westbrook, the club's $47.1 million sixth man, had a brutal game in the LA victory. The 6'3" point guard...
Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs Preview
On Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers travel out west to take on the San Antonio Spurs as they look to restart their winning streak. In their last time out, the Sixers finished their back-to-short series against the Orlando Magic with a 104-95 win, bouncing back from a humiliating come-from-behind win. Back-to-back...
Sixers Take Care of Business on Road vs. San Antonio Spurs
Even though the Philadelphia 76ers saw a seven-game win streak snapped at the start of the weekly slate as they took on a loss against the Orlando Magic, the Sixers bounced back two nights later by taking down the Magic for the third time this year. Coming off of a...
Lakers: How Magic Johnson Feels About Prospect Of Kyrie Irving Joining LA
Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving is threatening to depart the team in free agency this summer if he is not dealt to another club in time for next week's February 9th trade deadline. Your Los Angeles Lakers are rumored to be very much in the mix of prospective...
Dillon Brooks Faces Suspension Ahead of Raptors Game
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Dillon Brooks on Sunday when they play host to the Toronto Raptors at 6 p.m. ET. View the original article to see embedded media. Brooks has been hit with a one-game suspension without pay for initiating an altercation with Donovan Mitchell during Thursday night's Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Sixers’ Joel Embiid Remains Questionable vs. Spurs
The Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor Friday night to take on the San Antonio Spurs. Once again, the star center Joel Embiid is on the injury report. Per usual, Embiid is listed as questionable due to foot soreness. The good news is that Embiid’s lingering foot soreness hasn’t...
‘I’m Ready To Go’: Mavs’ Christian Wood Speaks as Injury Return Looms
The Dallas Mavericks are set to begin a challenging five-game Western Conference road trip with a matchup against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Will Christian Wood be able to return to the lineup during this upcoming stretch?. Before the Mavs' 111-106 win over the New Orleans...
Kyrie Irving Reportedly Asks Out of Brooklyn; If the Nets Trade Him, Where Might He End Up?
View the original article to see embedded media. Off-court distractions and underachievement define Kyrie Irving's time in Brooklyn. Had he and James Harden stayed healthy during the 2021 playoffs, the Nets appeared headed towards an NBA title. Instead, the Bucks dug out of an 0-2 hole to win the series en route to capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
Raiders Allow Derek Carr To Speak To Teams Regarding Trade, per Report
The Raiders have allowed Derek Carr permission to speak with teams that have agreed to meet the compensation expectations that the franchise is seeking in exchange for the quarterback’s services, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The news also comes a day after Carr said that nothing had been...
Mavs Handle Business vs. Struggling Pelicans; Luka Doncic Leaves Game with Injury
Heading into Thursday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, the Dallas Mavericks knew they had a big advantage given that the Pelicans' team plane didn't arrive in Dallas until around noon. Not only that, but the Pelicans, who are still without superstar Zion Williamson, had lost nine consecutive games coming into this one.
Mock Trade: Thunder Swap Bazley to Kings for a Pair of Picks
On Thursday, Inside the Thunder’s own Chris Becker detailed the events and circumstances leading up to Kings Insider, James Ham, reporting that he has heard whispers that a certain Thunder player might be in their crosshairs: Darius Bazley. In his three and half seasons, Bazley has yet to live...
Class of 2026 Wing Tajh Ariza Earns UCLA Men’s Basketball Offer
Another prospect has been added to the Bruins' recruiting board, and this one has deep ties to Westwood. Class of 2026 small forward Tajh Ariza – the son of former Bruin and NBA veteran Trevor Ariza – has received an offer from UCLA men's basketball, the St. Bernard (CA) product announced Friday morning on Twitter. Tajh Ariza attended Thursday night’s contest against Washington with his father, and it was mere hours before he went public with his offer.
The Top 5 Plays from Friday’s Celtics-Suns Game
Jaylen Brown besting Mikal Bridges, Robert Williams turning a shot into a souvenir, and Ish Wainright's swish from the opposite end of the floor headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Suns game. Jaylen Brown's Pick-Six If Deandre Ayton sets a legitimate screen, it might force Luke...
The Grizzlies Are Wearing Out Their Welcome
It brings me truly no pleasure to say the Grizzlies are teetering on the edge between lovable challenger and incredibly annoying. And they are increasingly tipping toward the wrong direction. I’ve had an appreciation for the Grizz going back to the Grit and Grind days of Mike Conley, Marc Gasol,...
Do The Miami Heat Have A Chance At Kyrie Irving?
Miami Heat team president Pat Riley likes to use the term "whale" when chasing big-time players. One just became available when it was reported Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is requesting a trade before the deadline. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Irving will become a free agent this offseason if he isn't trade.
Patrick Mahomes First-Time Playoff Underdog in Super Bowl LVII
After some early back-and-forth line movement when the Super Bowl LVII spread dropped, the Eagles are favored against the Chiefs in the Big Game. It’s a tight spread, with Philadelphia giving just 1.5 points to Kansas City. It’s also historic, as it marks the first time Patrick Mahomes is an underdog in his playoff career.
Jalen Hurts Has Been Eagles’ X-Factor All Season
PHILADELPHIA – Each game in an NFL season has an X-factor, a player or situation that could have the biggest impact on the game. Really, it was Jalen Hurts all along for the Eagles. The quarterback got a big bear hug from two 30-something veterans Brandon Graham and Fletcher...
Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl: Why one sportsbook struggled to choose an opening favorite
Jay Kornegay, executive vice president for SuperBook Sports operations, says his company takes pride in delivering some of the first-to-market NFL betting lines each week. So when Cincinnati’s Joseph Ossai was getting flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty on Sunday that set up a potential Kansas City Chiefs game-winning field goal in last weekend’s AFC Championship Game? Kornegay says discussion began immediately at his Westgate headquarters in Las Vegas.
Dodgers GM Shares Why Bob Geren Was Moved Off of Bench Coach Role
The Dodgers had a bit of a surprise announcement on Wednesday, revealing the news that Danny Lehmann will be replacing Bob Geren as the team's bench coach. Geren had been the bench coach for all of manager Dave Roberts' seven-year tenure with Los Angeles. Geren will still be a part...
