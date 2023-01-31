Another prospect has been added to the Bruins' recruiting board, and this one has deep ties to Westwood. Class of 2026 small forward Tajh Ariza – the son of former Bruin and NBA veteran Trevor Ariza – has received an offer from UCLA men's basketball, the St. Bernard (CA) product announced Friday morning on Twitter. Tajh Ariza attended Thursday night’s contest against Washington with his father, and it was mere hours before he went public with his offer.

