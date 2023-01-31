Boys Basketball: Carteret Edges JFK Iselin, 53-49

CARTERET, NJ — Ramber’s senior Andre Diaz scored 13 points to lead Carteret to a 53-49 boys basketball victory over John F. Kennedy of Iselin on Monday.

CG Opara grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds to go with 10 points, five steals and two blocked shots for the Ramblers (7-11), who outscored the Mustangs, 34-27, in the second half.

Junior Asi Powell finished with 11 points and a team-high seven steals, and Abraham Lowman, also a junior, handed out a team-high six assists to go with eight points for Carteret.

Marcus Bullock led JFK (5-14) with 15 points and Harsh Borkhetaria, Apurva Amin and Abraham Louis each finished with 10 points in the loss.



