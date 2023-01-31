Boys Basketball: Carteret Edges JFK Iselin, 53-49

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CARTERET, NJ — Ramber’s senior Andre Diaz scored 13 points to lead Carteret to a 53-49 boys basketball victory over John F. Kennedy of Iselin on Monday.

CG Opara grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds to go with 10 points, five steals and two blocked shots for the Ramblers (7-11), who outscored the Mustangs, 34-27, in the second half.

Junior Asi Powell finished with 11 points and a team-high seven steals, and Abraham Lowman, also a junior, handed out a team-high six assists to go with eight points for Carteret.

Marcus Bullock led JFK (5-14) with 15 points and Harsh Borkhetaria, Apurva Amin and Abraham Louis each finished with 10 points in the loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OzryZ_0kXOLNc000

Comments / 0

 

TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Greater Middlesex Conference Seeds Announced

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Colonia High’s Patriots are seeded second in the Greater Middlesex Conference boys basketball tournament, which gets under way with preliminary rounds this weekend. The No. 1 seed went to the St. Thomas Aquinas Trojans. That Edison high school (formerly Biship Ahr) has defeated Colonia twice this season. But, In their second season meeting on Thursday, the Trojans won by just one point in overtime against the Patriots. St. Thomas Aquinas is the defending tournament champion. Locally, the Woodbridge Barrons are seeded 12th; the Carteret Rambers,20th; JFK’s Mustangs, 25th; and New Brunswick High’s Zebras at 26th. The top four seeds, after St....
COLONIA, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Wrestling: Watchung Hills Takes Down Middlesex on Senior Night 2023

WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills defeated Middlesex on Senior Night Friday, 60-12. Prior to the match Watchung Hills senior wrestlers and their parents were recognized. SEE WHO THEY ARE HERE “Great night celebrating the seniors! They have worked very hard all season to put themselves in position to succeed,” said WHRHS head coach Jim Huff. “We enjoy this one tonight and then move on to Mondays State tournament as the two seed. We have 2 home matches Monday and need all the support we can get! The 2nd match will start at 7:30! Go Warriors!” The Warriors improved to 13-6 with the win. Results are: 132 Michael Samayoa won by pin :45 138 Lorenzo Percario won by forfeit 144 Cody Pritzlaff won by pin 3:23 150 Christian Calvo won by pin :28 157 Harry Liu won by decision 4-1 165 Matt Mina won by decision 13-7 175 David Labib lost by decision 4-2 190 Joe Vecchio was pinned 2:30 215 Jon Barrera won by pin 3:41 285 Hunter  Seubert won by pin 1:34 106 Nic Pietrrantuono won by forfeit 113 Anthony DiAndrea won by forfeit 120 Cameron Kolakowski won by pin 3:39 126 Nick Valenti lost by decision 5-1
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Cedar Grove Defeats Parsippany Hills, 44-27

PARSIPPANY, NJ -- Parsippany Hills recorded more pins, but the Cedar Grove wrestling team came away with more points, and the victory, 44-27, over the Vikings on Friday. Cedar Grove is 12-7. Parsippany Hills is 11-8. 157 Robert Kelly (CG) — Decision 3-2 Nicholas Buckley (PH) 165 Nicholas Genuario (CG) — Pin 1:16 Cole SanMartin (PH) 175 Michael Willis (CG) — Decision 3-1 Joseph Flamio (PH) 190 Jake Saraiva (CG) — Forfeit 215 Christian Morrice (CG) — Pin 0:44 Andrew Baumann (PH) 285 Mark Ratel (CG) — Forfeit 106 James McGinty (PH) — Pin 0:38 Tommy Sica (CG) 113 Ozzie Saldarini (PH) — Pin 1:34 Richie Galioto (CG) 120 Jerry D`Alessio (CG) — Decision 4-3 Benjamin Ucab (PH) 126 Gavin Denise (PH) — Decision 7-2 Gerard Immersi (CG) 132 Tyler Costello (PH) — Pin 5:15 Pierce Asfalg (CG) 138 Connor Kerney (CG) — Technical Fall (15-0) 4:00 Jie Zheng (PH) 144 Andrew Buckingham (CG) — Forfeit 150 Trevor Ridzyowski (PH) — Pin 1:00 Kenneth Cilento (CG)
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Overtime Loss Eliminates Morristown Boys Basketball From County Tournament

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The 11th-seeded Colonials dropped a 66-62 overtime contest to sixth-seeded Jefferson in the Morris County Tournament first round Thursday night. Morristown (9-9) saw a three-game winning streak end. Four Morristown players finished in double figures: Zion Baitey and Finn Rodgers each with 16 points, Chris Galligan with 14 points and Christian Clark-Stokes with 11 points. Jason Eisele led Jefferson with 20 points. The Colonials blew past No. 22 Seed Dover 72-21 in the Preliminary Round.  The loss pushes Jefferson to the Quarterfinal round where they will now face No. 3 Chatham on Saturday February 4 at Randolph High School.   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta High School Boys Basketball Honors 2023 Seniors

SPARTA, NJ – It was senior night at the Sparta High School boys basketball game where students and families gathered to honor the varsity players. Before their game against Newton Sparty the Spartan mascot was joined at center court by the seniors and their families. Before the players, the team’s student statisticians were recognized. Marcella Hill and Caroline Mastandrea were given bouquets by the players. “Caroline and Marcella have been stating for basketball games since they were freshmen back in 2019.  It was great watching you both come to games with a smile on your face and a positive outlook no matter...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Battle at Barnegat Basketball Showcase Games Set for Saturday

BARNEGAT - Coach Mike Puorro is hosting a big hoops event Saturday at Barnegat High School  Barnegat  will host the first-annual Battle at Barnegat Showcase on Saturday The showcase matches up boys basketball teams from the Shore Conference with the Cape-Atlantic League. There will be seven teams from each conference. The first game will be at 10 a.m., and the last is at 7 p.m. Tickets are good for the whole day and will be $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and children. Attendees will be stamped at the door and can come and go as they please. Here is the full schedule: 10 a.m. — Howell vs. Hammonton   11:30 a.m. — Manchester Twp. vs. ACIT   1 p.m. — Ocean Twp. vs. Lower Cape May Reg.   2:30 p.m. — Raritan vs. Cedar Creek   4 p.m. — Red Bank Catholic vs. Millville   7 p.m. — Barnegat vs. Absegami  
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Recap: Mailander Resigns, Reynolds Questions Process

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Ridgewood Athletics had another successful week, with the boys basketball team securing a victory against rival Northern Highlands. The cheerleading squad had a historic first, attending the National Cheerleaders Association High School Nationals in Dallas, Texas. Ridgewood crew shined at the Ironmen Erg Classic, with multiple athletes bringing home medals. Opening night of Jamboree is less than a week away, with community volunteers rehearsing for the annual performance that raises funds for needs-based scholarships. The Harlem Wizards came through the village to amuse the crowd and help raise funds for schools. At Village Hall, Village Manager Heather Mailander announced...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Plainfield QTN News Student Writer Sums Up Senior Night

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Plainfield QTN News Student Writer Tania Alvarado provides her view of Senior Night on January 30, which highlighted the Cardinal senior athletes who have competed in swimming, basketball and cheerleading. Alvarado also summed up the competition between the Cardinals and Piscataway, the basketball game that included a packed gym filled with passionate fans. Here's to reading more of Alvarado's work featuring the talents of Plainfield's student athletes! Follow Plainfield QTN here for more updates. Senior Night Thriller for Plainfield Boys Varsity Basketball Senior night is always a career highlight for high school athletes. It serves as an opportunity to celebrate the...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Swimmer Kate Curran is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Highlander Athlete of the Week

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ -- In her four years as part of the Gov. Livingston swim program, there's not a single event at which Kate Curran has not excelled, according to her coach. "By the time she graduates, Kate will be in the top 10 for career points and she will be the only swimmer I have ever had that will have top 10 times for every single individual event," Gov. Livingston swim coach David Closs said. "Her best events include the 200 free and the 500 free, where she is just a tenth or two off the school record in each...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Plainfield Wrestling Comes out Firing against St. Thomas Aquinas

EDISON, NJ - The South Plainfield High School wrestling team earned a 41-33 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas on Wednesday evening on the road in Edison. The win moves the Tigers to 9-5 overall. Aquinas is now 11-6. Aquinas, which leads the Greater Middlesex Conference White Division, finished ahead of South Plainfield at the recent GMC Tournament over the weekend by 6.5 points. South Plainfield got a little revenge by beating the Trojans. The Tigers got out to fast start winning the first three bouts and six of seven. Andrew Loniewski began the match with a 19-4 technical fall in 5:40 at 132...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Eastside High School Football Standout Elijah Carroll Commits to East Stroudsburg

PATERSON, NJ -  Eastside Football’s Elijah Carroll and his proud parents sat at a table with three hats, each bearing the logos of universities that had made offers to the star returner for next year – Alvernia College, East Stroudsburg, and Pace. After Carroll made some welcoming remarks to the group of supporters in the Eastside gymnasium, he put the East Stroudsburg University (ESU) hat on his head. Almost on cue, his mother, Monesia Jones, and his father, Rufus Carroll, unzipped their jackets to reveal their East Stroudsburg t-shirts. His grandparents, Henry and Victoria Rollins, were close by watching proudly.  “Throughout my...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Swim: Garfield/Hasbrouck Heights Falls to Fair Lawn on Senior Day

GARFIELD, NJ – The Hasbrouck Heights/Garfield swim team honored 10 seniors swimmers for their achievements and contributions to the program before their meet on Thursday against Fair Lawn.  Hasbrouck Heights’ swimmers Ryan Ng, Timothy Tran, Abigail Hernandez and Kanzy Hassan were honored all with Garfield teammates Mykal Diaz, Gian Lopez, Anthony Faron, Matthew Czajowski, Sebastian Nitek and Glenn Chmielowicz-Falone prior to the meet, as head coach Laura Meilke spoke about the efforts they have put in on the team. The team, which is a co-op of Hasbrouck Heights and Garfield High School’s respective swim team, is in its fifth year as a co-op,...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

High School Senior Tackles Bruising Fullbacks, Precalculus Exams

NEW BRUNSWICK – Trying to tackle bruising fullbacks was challenging, but Yasir Johnson said they were not as scary as pre-calculus tests with polynomial functions and linear factors. “You look at it and you think you know what you’re doing, but sometimes you really don’t,” he said. “With football, you know what’s going to happen.” The New Brunswick High School senior has taken on both challenges with uncommon dedication and intensity, and on Feb. 1 his hard work in the athletic and academic arenas was recognized and rewarded when he signed a letter of intent to play football at Assumption University on a scholarship...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bloomfield High Football Standout Nathaniel Brown Will Play College Football at Pace University

A strong family support base, coupled with a commitment to academic success, spiritual guidance and a lot of athletic skill has helped Bloomfield High's talented defensive back and wide receiver, Nathaniel Brown, to the next phase of his life. Brown, the youngest of two born to Bridgit Burton Brown and Bryan Brown, will play collegiate football at Pace University, beginning this fall. The Bloomfield High senior made his decision official, on Feb. 1, at the office of BHS principal Christopher Jennings, with his parents and sister, Lonnie, in attendance, along with Jennings, Bloomfield athletic director, Steve Jenkins and the Bengals head football...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham Student-Athletes Ryan Barry, Ryan Beegle, Erik Hoie and Alex Krack Sign NCAA Division 1 Letters of Intent

CHATHAM, NJ -- Chatham High student-athletes Ryan Barry, Ryan Beegle, Erik Hoie and Alex Krack have signed national letters of intent to continue their education and athletic careers at NCAA Division 1 schools. Barry has committed to play baseball at the University of Tampa, Beegle will run cross-country/track for Boston College, Hoie will swim for Providence College and Krack will run cross-country/track at the University of Richmond. L to r: Alex Krack, Ryan Beegle, Erik Hoie and Ryan Barry
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hard Work and a Diligent Approach Led Glen Ridge's Jake Russell to Commit to Valparaiso University to Play Football, and Major in Engineering

With his parents, sister, teammates, coaches and friends on hand at Glen Ridge High School, Jake Russell made his commitment to play collegiate football. Russell, a senior, will play on the NCAA Division 1 level, at Valparaiso University, in Valparaiso, Indiana, beginning this fall. He made it official on Feb. 1.  The son of Kim and Todd Russell, and older brother to his sister, Kasey Russell, Jake plans to major in Engineering, and possibly Sports Biomedical Engineering. The process of choosing a college to play football at wasn't easy, but it was certainly a process he'll not soon forget. "I’d first like to...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Registration Open for Spotswood Recreation Department's Flag Football

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - Online registration is open for the Spotswood Recreation Department's popular Flag Football League. Games are played on Sundays from March 12 through June 17. Start times for games begins at 9:15 a.m. The Flag Football League is open to boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade. Kindergarten-aged players must be five by December 31, 2022.  The season is seven games long. Games are 50 minutes in length with two 25-minute halves. Age groups will be divided into Kindergarten through second grade, third grade through fifth grade and sixth through eighth grade. Divisions may end up changing before the start of the season depending on the amount of participants in each age bracket. All games will be played at Spotswood High School. Official referees will be on the field for games involving third through eighth graders.  Registration fees are $40 for Spotswood residents and $50 for non-residents and can be completed online on the Spotswood Recreation Department's website.  The Spotswood Recreation Department is looking for volunteer coaches for the upcoming spring Flag Football League. All volunteer coaches must be Rutgers SAFETY certified. Interested volunteers should email spotswoodrec@spotswoodboro.com.   
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Three Cranford Football Players Sign Letters of Intent

CRANFORD, NJ - Football is on a lot of minds with the big game just around the corner, but three Cranford football players have it on the brain for a different reason. Liam Godwin, Ryan Lynskey, and Shane Kanterman have signed letters of intent to continue playing in college. Godwin was a captain this year and named an Athlete of the Week for his performance in the team's win against Woodbridge. He will attend the University of New Haven in Connecticut. Lynskey was also named an Athlete of the Week this past season. He is heading to Bates College in Lewiston, ME in the fall. Kanterman will attend Southern Connecticut State University. He is also a wrestler for Cranford High School and was recently named an Athlete of the Week and is the Union County Champion in the 190-lb weight class. The players were joined at the signing by teammates Jake Carter, Jake Carvalho, Ryan Carracino, Lucas Caldwell, Kyle Fay, Zack Szekeres and Ryan Heesters.  
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Stoneman Douglas Girls Soccer Ranked #8 in Florida

PARKLAND, FL- The Stoneman Douglas Girls Soccer Team's spectacular season continues after winning the District Championship this week.  The MSD Girls, who are 14-1-1 on the season, are on to the Regional Tournament next week. Additionally, they are now ranked as the 8th best large school, or 7A school, in Florida by the Florida State High School Association. Additionally, the MSD Girls are ranked 25th overall in the state for all high schools and all divisions, which includes over 500 schools state-wide.   Follow us on Facebook and Twitter and sign up for FREE TAPinto Parkland E-News alerts to be the first to read about all things Parkland. Download the FREE TAPinto App. Click here for Android - Click here for iOS for breaking news, traffic/weather alerts, and special offers. Know a story we should share with our readers? Email editor Gina Pfingsten @ gpfingsten@tapinto.net Are you a business interested in reaching our audience? Contact Matt Pfingsten @ mpfingsten@tapinto.net
PARKLAND, FL
