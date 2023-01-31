Moore Co. woman in critical condition, man dead in domestic shooting

One woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Moore County.

Moore County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call of a woman being shot at a home in the Pinebluff area.

When deputies arrived they heard gunshots inside the home. When deputies entered the home they found 39-year-old Nicole Lowen who had been shot in the chest. Jason Vuncannon, 42, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting is being investigated as a domestic incident.

Lowen was airlifted to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

The sheriff's office is investigating the circumstances around the shooting.