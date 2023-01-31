ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcellus, NY

Marcellus wrestlers victorious at OHSL Tournament

By Phil Blackwell
 3 days ago
CENTRAL NEW YORK – All season long, the Marcellus wrestling team lingered in the shadow of what its neighbors from Jordan-Elbridge were accomplishing within the Onondaga High School League.

But when the OHSL tournament took place Jan. 28, it was the Mustangs who found its way to the top of the standings with 355.5 points, edging Phoenix’s 339 and ahead of the 264 from the Eagles, who took third.

Dominating at 126 pounds, Marcellus’ Colin Scherer pinned Southern Hills’ Logan Sheriff in the championship round in 68 seconds, going 4-0 overall, each of them falls, to improve to 25-1 this winter.

Sherriff had beaten Devon Beal 9-2 in the semifinals, but Beal recovered to get third place, knocking off teammate Dallas Wilson in a 15-0 technical fall in the consolation bracket final.

A much closer final at 172 pounds had Jayden Abbott hold off Phoenix’s William Burrell 5-4, one of two nail-biters as Abbott also edged Cazenovia’s John Fowler 3-2 earlier in the tournament.

But it was J-E’s Jack Lamson who won at 138 pounds and shared Most Outstanding Wrestler honors with APW/Pulaski’s Connor Shaw. Lamson won his final 4-1 over Shaw’s teammate, Ethan Purdy, as he moved his overall season mark to 34-1.

Angelo Turo added a victory at 189 pounds for the Eagles, with the Mustangs’ Caleb Posceznick third. Trevor Rankin (132 pounds) and Chris Doshna (152 pounds) both reached the finals for the Mustangs, as did J-E’s Liam Mantell at 110 pounds, where Olivia Childres was sixth.

Marcellus also had Jack Burton, at 118 pounds, beat J-E’s Logan Merriam 2-1 for third place, while at 145 pounds Anthony Decapio edged Correy McAllister (Phoenix) 8-6 for third and Elliot Barbosa was third at 160 pounds.

J-E had Raiden Yale get third at 215 pounds by pinning Marcellus’ Ben Miller. Glen Sanchez was fifth at 152 pounds, as was Noah White at 215 with a 1-0 win over Gable LaFleur. Sixth-place finishes also went to the Mustangs Ben Nett (132), and Travis Stack (152), equaled by the Eagles’ Brooke Swalgin at 118 and Alex Coomber at 172.

