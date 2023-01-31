ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WJBF

JENNIE: Tony Howard’s Motown Revue to benefit Safe Homes of Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Mark your calendars now for Saturday, February 11th. You don’t want to miss a big show coming to the Bell Auditorium– Tony Howard’s Motown and Elvis Revue!! Tony Howard has been doing his sold-out Motown Revue shows for 15 years. His fresh and energetic show features legendary songs from Temptations, Aretha Franklin, […]
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

Augusta's Public Art Advisory Panel Welcomes Three New Members

The Greater Augusta Arts Council is pleased to announce three new voting members have been added to Augusta’s Public Art Advisory Panel. The Greater Augusta Arts Council was designated as the Public Art Agency for Augusta-Richmond County in November 2016. The City adopted a public art policy that designates that a Public Art Advisory Panel will review any public art projects that intersect with City regulation or funding.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Paine College to play in SRP Park’s HBCU Baseball Classic

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - SRP Park announced it will host the 2nd annual HBCU Baseball Classic at the end of the month. On Feb. 21, the Paine College Lions will take on Vorhees University Tigers for a doubleheader at SRP Park. The first pitch of game one will begin...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
edgefieldadvertiser.com

THE EDGEFIELD COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IS COLLECTING BAGS OF LOVE FOR EDGEFIELD COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS!!

THE EDGEFIELD COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS COUNCIL STAFF AND VOLUNTEERS WILL DELIVER ALL DONATED GIFT BAGS DURING THE WEEK OF VALENTINE’S DAY! THERE ARE PLENTY OF SENIORS IN OUR COMMUNITY LIVING ALONE AND DEPENDENT ON COMMUNITY AGENCIES FOR FOOD, SOCIALIZATION, AND BASIC HUMAN CONTACT. ECSCC STAFF AND VOLUNTEERS DISTRIBUTE THE “BAGS OF LOVE” COLLECTED FROM GENEROUS COMMUNITY FOLKS THROUGHOUT OUR AREA. THIS EVENT BRIGHTENS THEIR DAY, WARMS THEIR HEARTS, AND SHOWS THEM THEY ARE CARED ABOUT AND LOVED!!!
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

The Metro Courier Newspaper welcomes new publisher

(AUGUSTA, GA) - The Metro Courier Newspaper, a newspaper focused on covering issues in the CSRA's Black community, has a new publisher. Michael Meyers, who still serves as Director of Business Development and Public Relations for Gold Cross EMS, was announced as the newspaper's publisher Wednesday. The Metro Courier Newspaper...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Restrooms at Diamond Lakes Park are out of service ... again

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five months after Augusta Commissioners called for changes at Diamond Lakes Parks, we’re learning the restrooms are back out of service. We went to take a look and saw dirty sinks, toilets, and trash in the restrooms. In September, Commissioner Alvin Mason told us more...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: Scarred by the ugly side of beauty

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The owners of a local beauty school and adjoining Medi Spa are caught on camera by our I-TEAM packing up less than a week after we exposed complaints against the school. We also uncovered weak enforcement from the state of Georgia. We found both are costing...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Elementary school opens new interactive playground

Supporters say police body camera programs increase police accountability and strengthen public trust. Opponents argue cameras are costly and pose risks. If you’re making plans for the upcoming weekend, the Aiken Antique Show is back. This will be the 23rd show. Death deemed suspicious after body found in motel...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken 11-year-old creates egg business to save for gaming computer

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Growing up, kids pick up starter jobs like cutting the grass or selling lemonade, but we found a kid who is turning his chickens into profit. “I love my chickens, and I love my business that I’ve started,” said Faolan Williams. 11-year-old Williams turned...
AIKEN, SC
augustaceo.com

Augusta Sports Council Now Accepting 2023 GAMES Nominations

The Augusta Sports Council and the Board of Directors are proud to announce that nominations are now being accepted for the organization’s annual GAMES Scholarship Program. Ten $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to selected local graduating high school student athletes. Nominations can be made online via the Augusta Sports Council website until April 7, 2023.
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

Business CheckUp with Enoch Tarver Law at Chamber’s Third Thursday Business Builder

In addition to your annual registration with the Secretary of State, there are several checklist items you should complete each year to keep your business happy and healthy. The first quarter is the perfect time to complete a Business CheckUp of housekeeping items like annual training, policy updates and compliance. On Thursday, February 16, Ed Enoch of Enoch Tarver Law Firm will talk about meeting deadlines and keeping up with the yearly formalities of operating a business at the Augusta Metro Chamber’s Third Thursday Business Builder.
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

Bill Dindy Honored with Distinguished Service Award

Helms College Director of Education & Compliance Bill Dindy received the Distinguished Service Award during the college’s winter commencement ceremonies for his years of dedicated service. President & CEO of Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia & the CSRA and President of Helms College James Stiff spoke about how Dindy...
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

American Airlines Adjusts Daily Service to DCA through Augusta Regional Airport

The Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) is pleased to announce, effective February 3, 2023, a time schedule change to the American Airlines Washington, D.C. (DCA) to Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) flight. This new schedule consists of an early morning (7:36am) departure from AGS and a late evening (10:45pm) arrival back at AGS. This flight typically takes about one hour flying time.
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

SRNS Inspires Visiting Augusta University Students to Learn about SRS Careers

For years, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) has supported Nuclear Science Week events and activities, including the recent visit from Augusta University (AU) students who toured the Savannah River Site (SRS). As students explored the 310-square-mile nuclear reservation and national environmental park, they learned about its missions and the SRS internship program. In a recent letter to the SRNS management team, Joseph Newton, PhD, AU Assistant Professor of Physics and Director of Nuclear Science, said, “All 17 chemistry and physics majors expressed an interest in nuclear science and an interest in a career at SRS. Needless to say, this strong group of engaged and dedicated students were incredibly excited to visit the Site and to learn about SRS careers and internship opportunities.”
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta dog mom pleads for answers after dog found dead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta dog mom is offering a big reward for anyone with answers about the death of her dog. “The relationship I had with her, I’ve never had with a human ever. It was love without agendas,” said Tracy Jenkins. On Dec. 28, Jenkins...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Contraband items get 3 Columbia County kids in trouble

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s only Tuesday, but there’s already been a rash of contraband items brought onto school property in Columbia County this week. On Tuesday, parents of Brookwood Elementary students were told that a student was found with a plastic toy knife on a school bus. It was confiscated, and the student will be held accountable according to the code of conduct, Columbia County School District officials said.
EVANS, GA

