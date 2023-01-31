Read full article on original website
13th Annual Black History Concert happening in Aiken
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department is excited to host the 13th Annual Black History Concert on Saturday, February 25.
JENNIE: Tony Howard’s Motown Revue to benefit Safe Homes of Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Mark your calendars now for Saturday, February 11th. You don’t want to miss a big show coming to the Bell Auditorium– Tony Howard’s Motown and Elvis Revue!! Tony Howard has been doing his sold-out Motown Revue shows for 15 years. His fresh and energetic show features legendary songs from Temptations, Aretha Franklin, […]
Augusta's Public Art Advisory Panel Welcomes Three New Members
The Greater Augusta Arts Council is pleased to announce three new voting members have been added to Augusta’s Public Art Advisory Panel. The Greater Augusta Arts Council was designated as the Public Art Agency for Augusta-Richmond County in November 2016. The City adopted a public art policy that designates that a Public Art Advisory Panel will review any public art projects that intersect with City regulation or funding.
Beloved White Columns Inn in Thomson demolished: what comes next?
The beloved White Columns Inn that used to be an attraction for near and far travelers in Thomson is gone. The demolition happened last week after it was announced in October 2022.
Paine College to play in SRP Park’s HBCU Baseball Classic
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - SRP Park announced it will host the 2nd annual HBCU Baseball Classic at the end of the month. On Feb. 21, the Paine College Lions will take on Vorhees University Tigers for a doubleheader at SRP Park. The first pitch of game one will begin...
THE EDGEFIELD COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IS COLLECTING BAGS OF LOVE FOR EDGEFIELD COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS!!
THE EDGEFIELD COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS COUNCIL STAFF AND VOLUNTEERS WILL DELIVER ALL DONATED GIFT BAGS DURING THE WEEK OF VALENTINE’S DAY! THERE ARE PLENTY OF SENIORS IN OUR COMMUNITY LIVING ALONE AND DEPENDENT ON COMMUNITY AGENCIES FOR FOOD, SOCIALIZATION, AND BASIC HUMAN CONTACT. ECSCC STAFF AND VOLUNTEERS DISTRIBUTE THE “BAGS OF LOVE” COLLECTED FROM GENEROUS COMMUNITY FOLKS THROUGHOUT OUR AREA. THIS EVENT BRIGHTENS THEIR DAY, WARMS THEIR HEARTS, AND SHOWS THEM THEY ARE CARED ABOUT AND LOVED!!!
The Metro Courier Newspaper welcomes new publisher
(AUGUSTA, GA) - The Metro Courier Newspaper, a newspaper focused on covering issues in the CSRA's Black community, has a new publisher. Michael Meyers, who still serves as Director of Business Development and Public Relations for Gold Cross EMS, was announced as the newspaper's publisher Wednesday. The Metro Courier Newspaper...
Restrooms at Diamond Lakes Park are out of service ... again
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five months after Augusta Commissioners called for changes at Diamond Lakes Parks, we’re learning the restrooms are back out of service. We went to take a look and saw dirty sinks, toilets, and trash in the restrooms. In September, Commissioner Alvin Mason told us more...
I-TEAM: Scarred by the ugly side of beauty
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The owners of a local beauty school and adjoining Medi Spa are caught on camera by our I-TEAM packing up less than a week after we exposed complaints against the school. We also uncovered weak enforcement from the state of Georgia. We found both are costing...
Elementary school opens new interactive playground
Supporters say police body camera programs increase police accountability and strengthen public trust. Opponents argue cameras are costly and pose risks. If you’re making plans for the upcoming weekend, the Aiken Antique Show is back. This will be the 23rd show. Death deemed suspicious after body found in motel...
Aiken 11-year-old creates egg business to save for gaming computer
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Growing up, kids pick up starter jobs like cutting the grass or selling lemonade, but we found a kid who is turning his chickens into profit. “I love my chickens, and I love my business that I’ve started,” said Faolan Williams. 11-year-old Williams turned...
Augusta Sports Council Now Accepting 2023 GAMES Nominations
The Augusta Sports Council and the Board of Directors are proud to announce that nominations are now being accepted for the organization’s annual GAMES Scholarship Program. Ten $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to selected local graduating high school student athletes. Nominations can be made online via the Augusta Sports Council website until April 7, 2023.
Business CheckUp with Enoch Tarver Law at Chamber’s Third Thursday Business Builder
In addition to your annual registration with the Secretary of State, there are several checklist items you should complete each year to keep your business happy and healthy. The first quarter is the perfect time to complete a Business CheckUp of housekeeping items like annual training, policy updates and compliance. On Thursday, February 16, Ed Enoch of Enoch Tarver Law Firm will talk about meeting deadlines and keeping up with the yearly formalities of operating a business at the Augusta Metro Chamber’s Third Thursday Business Builder.
Bill Dindy Honored with Distinguished Service Award
Helms College Director of Education & Compliance Bill Dindy received the Distinguished Service Award during the college’s winter commencement ceremonies for his years of dedicated service. President & CEO of Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia & the CSRA and President of Helms College James Stiff spoke about how Dindy...
Diamond Lakes bathroom issues remain despite hundreds of thousands of dollars spent
In May, commissioners approved $500,000 for repairs at Diamond Lakes to get the bathrooms re-open. Money has been spent but so far, no fixes.
American Airlines Adjusts Daily Service to DCA through Augusta Regional Airport
The Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) is pleased to announce, effective February 3, 2023, a time schedule change to the American Airlines Washington, D.C. (DCA) to Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) flight. This new schedule consists of an early morning (7:36am) departure from AGS and a late evening (10:45pm) arrival back at AGS. This flight typically takes about one hour flying time.
SRNS Inspires Visiting Augusta University Students to Learn about SRS Careers
For years, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) has supported Nuclear Science Week events and activities, including the recent visit from Augusta University (AU) students who toured the Savannah River Site (SRS). As students explored the 310-square-mile nuclear reservation and national environmental park, they learned about its missions and the SRS internship program. In a recent letter to the SRNS management team, Joseph Newton, PhD, AU Assistant Professor of Physics and Director of Nuclear Science, said, “All 17 chemistry and physics majors expressed an interest in nuclear science and an interest in a career at SRS. Needless to say, this strong group of engaged and dedicated students were incredibly excited to visit the Site and to learn about SRS careers and internship opportunities.”
Augusta dog mom pleads for answers after dog found dead
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta dog mom is offering a big reward for anyone with answers about the death of her dog. “The relationship I had with her, I’ve never had with a human ever. It was love without agendas,” said Tracy Jenkins. On Dec. 28, Jenkins...
Warrenville fire spreads from vehicle to home
According to Aiken County Dispatch, Langley Volunteer Fire Department is on-scene of a structure fire along the 1000 block of Lands End Drive in Warrenville, SC, near Richardson’s Lake.
Contraband items get 3 Columbia County kids in trouble
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s only Tuesday, but there’s already been a rash of contraband items brought onto school property in Columbia County this week. On Tuesday, parents of Brookwood Elementary students were told that a student was found with a plastic toy knife on a school bus. It was confiscated, and the student will be held accountable according to the code of conduct, Columbia County School District officials said.
