Experts agree that there is a certain etiquette when it comes to lions hunting. It is generally accepted that they are happy to co-operate during a hunt as that increases their chances of being successful. Male lions will hunt alone or as pairs or a small group. Female lionesses tend to hunt as a pride and it is normally them that do most of the hunting whilst the males sit and watch. Lions are not great at sharing what they eat and fights can break out once the prey has been caught. Usually, the lionesses will allow the males to eat first. Then they feed and finally the cubs have a go. The lioness in this clip, however, clearly didn’t get the memo! Or is something else going on here?

