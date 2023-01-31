Read full article on original website
ordinary citizen
2d ago
Humans should leave dolphins alone. They should not be in captivity, not used for human amusement. The live in oceans, humans don’t. They don’t benefit from our involvement with them.
Reply
5
Randy Hadley
2d ago
Hey green planet,why no articles about the 18 whales washing up on the east coast caused by the windmill testing?
Reply
14
John Slocum
3d ago
dolphins have nothing to fear from me. I can't swim and go in ankle deep in the ocean. it is their world, they can keep it.
Reply
4
Related
Florida Alligator Spotted Climbing A Fence With Ease
Your telling me these things can climb fences too?. Alligators are a force to be reckoned with. They are one of the most notorious predators in the U.S. They have one of the strongest bite forces in the world only behind crocodiles. Alligators have great hunting skills being able to stay under water for long periods and sneak up on their prey.
Trail Cam Catches Insane Footage Of Wild Hog Fighting Off An Entire Wolf Pack
It’s pretty incredible what a trail camera can capture. Used for a number of reasons, whether it’s to keep an eye on the kind of deer or elk that are on the hunting property, monitor trespassing, study wildlife, and sometimes just to get cool videos, they can be a hunter’s best friend.
Watch dolphin sail through the air as it tries overtaking fishing boat off Australia
“I’ve seen it many times, but to get it on film is quite hard.”
a-z-animals.com
This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It
With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
A Mountain Lion Screaming In The Woods May Be Nature’s Scariest Sound
If I’m in the great outdoors and hear this, I’ll be running back to four walls and a roof in a heartbeat. Mountain lions are one of America’s top predators. According to the National Wildlife Foundation, they have the greatest range of any living mammal in the Americas, stretching from the Canadian Yukon to The Strait of Magellan in Chile, and are able to make their home in any number of environments, like mountains, forests, deserts, and wetlands.
Man Catches Prehistoric Creature With Chainsaw Face on First Fishing Trip
Daniel Nuzum and AJ Rotondella released the critically endangered, 13-foot sawfish after hooking it off the coast of Florida.
Coyotes Hunted and Killed a Woman in 2009, Scientists Finally Know Why
Before the death of 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell, there had never been a confirmed killing of a human adult by coyotes. That was in 2009. Now, after nearly a decade-and-a-half of research, scientists finally know why the pack did what they did. And it is shocking. Taylor Mitchell’s story...
Tri-City Herald
Creepy fish ‘outta the depths from hell’ washes up on Texas shore. What is it?
It’s not a sandworm from “Tremors” or “Beetlejuice” found washed up along a Texas shore, but rather a real fish with some creepy characteristics. Suzanne Choate Arceneaux shared photos of the sea creature on the Facebook group Bolivar Beachcombers, used by beach visitors at Galveston Bay to share their findings.
Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches
Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Fearless Divers Encounter the World’s Largest Great White Shark (Over 4,000 Lbs!)
Watch Fearless Divers Encounter the World’s Largest Great White Shark (Over 4,000 Lbs!) Ocean Ramsey is a skilled free diver in Hawaii. She works with an organization called One Ocean Diving. They study shark behavior and teach others how to avoid dangerous situations. The shark population continues to decline in the area and there is red tape preventing their conservation.
Trio Of Orca Whales Maul A Great White Shark Off The Coast Of South Africa
I feel like we all have a misconception about orca whales. Although these magnificent creatures are massive in size, ranging from 20 to 26 feet and weighing between 6,600 to 8,800 pounds, we tend to think of them as harmless creatures that we go to watch do tricks at Sea World.
Move over polar bears, there's another top predator along the Arctic coast
A new study has revealed that certain sea stars rival polar bears as the most prolific predators in coastal Arctic ecosystems.
Aggressive Frog-Eating Fish That Breathes Air Found in New Part of Florida
The invasive species can be highly destructive to ecosystems as it hunts on native wildlife and wipes out large quantities of fish.
Buffalo Throws Lion in Air 'Like Ragdoll' After Hunting Calf
Wildlife photographer Mario Paul told Newsweek: "After all was done, we just sat there in utter disbelief of what just unfolded in front of us!"
SeaWorld releases additional details about killer whale found dead on Florida beach
It could be months before the cause of death for the female killer whale found dead on a Florida beach is determined. A necropsy was performed after she was found Jan. 11, 2023.
KSAT 12
Video shows hundreds of thousands of hatchlings in largest gathering of turtles on the planet
Brazil – New video footage shared by the Wildlife Conservation Society shows the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet — and they’re babies!. The video shows hundreds of thousands of newly hatched Giant South American river turtles. According to the conservation society, an estimated 80,000...
Hundreds Flee Beach as Mass of Bull Sharks Maul Dolphin in Swimming Area
Early Saturday morning (January 21), hundreds flocked to the Shelly and Manly Beaches in northern Sydney for a day of surfing and swimming. Just an hour after sunrise, however, lifeguards urged swimmers to leave the water as a gang of bull sharks brutally mauled a dolphin in the swimming area.
The Daily South
Scientists Plead With Florida Boaters To Give Critically Endangered Right Whale And Her Calf Space
Experts are urging boaters to keep their distance from a critically endangered right whale and her calf as they make their way South along Florida’s East coast. The precious family unit was first reported off Crescent Beach back in December. As mom Spindle and baby continue their slow journey towards warmer waters, scientists have issued a desperate plea to boaters: leave them alone.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Lioness Attack an Alpha Male Over a Leopard
Experts agree that there is a certain etiquette when it comes to lions hunting. It is generally accepted that they are happy to co-operate during a hunt as that increases their chances of being successful. Male lions will hunt alone or as pairs or a small group. Female lionesses tend to hunt as a pride and it is normally them that do most of the hunting whilst the males sit and watch. Lions are not great at sharing what they eat and fights can break out once the prey has been caught. Usually, the lionesses will allow the males to eat first. Then they feed and finally the cubs have a go. The lioness in this clip, however, clearly didn’t get the memo! Or is something else going on here?
Wichita Eagle
Another creepy fish washes up on Texas shore. This one is ‘as big as they get’
For the second time this month, the discovery of a large eel on the Texas shore has captivated the internet. This one, an American eel discovered by Jace Tunnel of the University of Texas Marine Science Institute, was “as big as they get.”. He shared video of the elusive...
Comments / 27