Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
BBC
Council's two-year 150-bed hotel booking for homeless
A city council has booked 150 beds in hotels every night for the next two years in an effort to manage a rise in homelessness. Sheffield City Council has reserved the rooms at an agreed nightly rate - a move it says will save money, time and provide certainty for users.
Homes are being lost to the sea in England. A map reveals the villages that could be next
Almost £600 million worth of homes are at risk of falling into the sea, campaigners have warned as a map reveals those most in danger.A total of 21 villages and hamlets have been named as at risk in England and those living close to the coasts said it is taken a huge toll on their mental health.Climate action group One Home used data from the Environment Agency’s National Coastal Erosion Risk Mapping (NCERM) dataset at 5% confidence, indicating a less than 5% chance of the coast being eroded further inland than the estimate.The value of property damages, on the land...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent Wedgwood sculpture 'must be rebuilt' after demolition gaffe
A sculpture mistakenly demolished during roadworks in Stoke-on-Trent must be rebuilt, a museum boss has urged. Made from bricks, the statue of local pottery magnate Josiah Wedgwood has been in Festival Park since 2009. However Stoke-on-Trent City Council admitted on Thursday it had been knocked down by contractors during road-widening...
Home Office ditches plans to house asylum seekers at Pontins holiday park
The government has abandoned its plans to house asylum seekers in a Pontins holiday park in Merseyside.Located just outside Southport, the facility was reportedly being assessed by the Home Office as an alternative to housing asylum seekers in hotels whilst waiting for their claims to be assessed.“We have been informed that the Home Office no longer wishes to pursue plans to house asylum seekers at the Pontins site in Ainsdale. We are awaiting written confirmation of this decision”, a spokesperson from Sefton Council told the BBC.Ministers are searching for sites that could replace the costly use of hotels as...
BBC
Corby: Roman tiles found at Priors Hall Park question worker theory
Markings found in Roman tiles have shown workers were "more of a mixture" of people than first thought. The imprint of a woman's sandal and a written name were found on items recovered from a 3rd Century tile factory at Priors Hall Park, Corby. Experts said they showed workers were...
BBC
Swastika graffiti near Newcastle clean air zone condemned
A swastika symbol spray-painted on to a sign near Newcastle's clean air zone has been condemned as "repugnant" and "deeply disturbing" by a city MP. Chi Onwurah said the use of the Nazi-related symbol was especially offensive as it had appeared so shortly after Holocaust Memorial Day. Newcastle City Council...
BBC
Lancefield Quay: I moved my family over flat fire safety fears
A father has told the BBC he moved his family out of a flat complex in Glasgow after fire safety issues were found. Abhijeet Kadwe said he feared for his children's safety after learning that the Lancefield Quay flats had the same cladding as Grenfell Tower. A 24/7 fire patrol...
BBC
Gwynedd: Bin collectors seen tossing recycling into rubbish bins
A rubbish row has erupted in a north Wales suburb following claims bin collectors have been throwing recyclable refuse in with general waste. A resident in Bangor said he was shocked to see council workers mixing up the rubbish on their weekly rounds. The household items were left outside about...
BBC
Birmingham landlord fined over conditions at Durham house
A landlord has been fined more than £1,800 after the tenants of a home were put at risk of vermin. Durham County Council served a notice to carry out remedial work after a visiting the home in Horden. Several safety risks including a build-up of waste in the rear...
BBC
Stockport Council launches inquiry into Mersey sewage dumps
A council has launched an inquiry into water firms pumping sewage into rivers after it found waste had been deposited into one waterway hundreds of times. Stockport Council's investigation was launched after it found United Utilities (UU) put waste in the River Mersey 977 times in 2022. UU said the...
BBC
Brecon Beacons: Holiday couple drowned at waterfall - inquest
The provisional cause of death for two women who died near a popular waterfall was drowning, an inquest has heard. Helen and Rachael Patching, aged 52 and 33, from Kent, were visiting Ystradfellte, Powys, in the Brecon Beacons National Park while on holiday. The alarm was raised at about 11:45...
BBC
Luton Borough Council told to pay mum £1,200 over housing error
A council has been told to pay a mother £1,200 after she was left with no suitable housing for months due to its failures. The woman was moved into unsuitable bed and breakfast accommodation by Luton Borough Council following a flood at her temporary flat. The council then failed...
Community ‘devastated’ after fire destroys listed church
The destruction by fire of a Grade II* listed church in north-west London has “devastated” the community, a local councillor has said.Speaking outside St Mark’s Church in Hamilton Terrace, St John’s Wood, Amanda Langford told the PA news agency the church was a “focal point” for people and had been a source of support during the pandemic.She said: “St Mark’s church was 175 years old and contained so much history. It is a focal point for our ward.“The church was a huge support to our community during the pandemic and has continued to be ever since. This is such a...
