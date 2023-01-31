Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Carmel Clay Schools considers adjusting 2024 spring break in response to total solar eclipse
Carmel Clay Schools is proposing a change to its calendar for the 2023-24 school year to accommodate a rare celestial event. Carmel is in the path of a total solar eclipse that will occur April 8, 2024. The eclipse is set to begin at 2:50 p.m., with the sun completely blocked by the moon from 3:06 to 3:09 p.m., leading to several minutes of darkness in the middle of the day. That also happens to be when many elementary students are on the bus heading home.
Current Publishing
Kelly receives Synergize legacy honor
Brian Kelly, the recently retired co-founder of Current Publishing, was awarded Synergize’s third-annual Legacy of Impact Award at the relationship-building organization’s fourth-year kickoff event held Jan. 31 at The Cat Theater in Carmel. The award is gifted annually to someone who has made an astounding impact both on...
Current Publishing
Robison receives Sagamore of the Wabash
Former Zionsville Community Schools Supt. Scott Robison recently received the governor’s Sagamore of the Wabash recognition. The award was presented during his Jan. 26 retirement open house. The award is the highest honor that the governor of Indiana bestows. It is a personal tribute usually given to men and...
Current Publishing
Heart and Soul Clinic receives $35K grant
A nonprofit organization based in Westfield serving uninsured and underinsured clients has received a $35,000 grant from Hamilton County. Heart and Soul Clinic was among a dozen nonprofit organizations in the area that received grant funding from Hamilton County. In total, the nonprofits received more than $750,000 in support for 2023, officials said.
Current Publishing
Local mom helps place exchange students in Fishers
Fishers resident Diane Yows was looking for a job that would allow her to spend more time with family and get involved with the community. With the Council for Educational Travel USA, or CETUSA, she found what she was looking for. “I’ve been doing this for just over a year,”...
Current Publishing
Casino-themed gala raises funds for Carmel nonprofit supporting women
Purposeful Living held its sixth annual fundraising gala Jan. 27 at the 502 East Event Centre in Carmel. The nonprofit helps women find a supporting and loving community, according to the organization. Purposeful Living founder Nadine McGowan spoke at the event about her travels to Africa and her inspiration to...
Current Publishing
Friends play cousins in farcical Carmel High School play
Carmel High School seniors Kate Sullivan, Ella Asher and junior Juliet Malherbe play cousins in the play, “The Red Velvet Cake War.”. “We’ve been friends for a while, so that chemistry is already out there on stage,” said Asher, who plays Peaches. “We get to act like characters and do it. There is a very natural comedic and close chemistry between the three cousins.”
Current Publishing
Carmel High School runner earns statewide honor – again
Carmel High School senior Kole Mathison knows he has been doubly blessed. Mathison was recently named the 2022-23 Gatorade Indiana Boys Cross Country Player of the Year. “It’s a huge blessing to be awarded this honor two years straight,” Mathison said. “To be selected out of all the amazing athletes across the state is something I don’t take for granted.”
Current Publishing
Democrat Eltz to limit campaign contributions while seeking Carmel City Council Southeast District seat
Democrat Jeremy Eltz filed Jan. 30 to run for Carmel City Council in the Southeast District. He is set to run against incumbent Republican Adam Aasen in the November general election, as no other candidates from either party had filed for the seat as of Feb. 1. Eltz and his...
Current Publishing
Stoner seeks Zionsville town council seat
Democratic candidate Tiffany Stoner announced she will run for the District 5 seat on the Zionsville Town Council in the May 2 primary election. Stoner will run against Republican incumbent Brad Burk, council vice president who occupies one of the council’s two at-large seats. He has amended his candidacy to run for the seat in District 5, his home district. District 5 incumbent Josh Garrett is not seeking a third term.
Current Publishing
Nickel Plate Arts plans Valentine’s Day events
Nickel Plate Arts in Noblesville plans to hold Valentine’s Day events Feb. 11 and 14 with crafts and activities for all ages. The organization will host its “Valentine’s Day For All” event that goes hand-in-hand with the Nickel Plate Arts Judge Stone House gallery for the month of February, Temptation: In Words & Pictures, which features the most tempting subject matter ranging from the delicious to the risque of writers, poets, painters, potters and more.
Current Publishing
Experience as immigrant leads to Carmel City Council run for at-large candidate
The first 13 years Sara Draper lived in the U.S. were a bit more uneventful than she would have liked, as the terms of her visa prevented her from finding a job, continuing her education or even opening a credit card in her own name. So, after becoming a U.S....
Current Publishing
Cook won’t seek reelection for Westfield mayor
Westfield Mayor Andy Cook, who is in his 16th year in office, has announced he won’t seek a fifth term. Cook, a Republican who was the city’s first mayor, will complete his term but won’t seek reelection this year. “I’m in my 16th year as Mayor of...
Current Publishing
Mayoral candidate Stehr releases video series outlining vision for Zionsville
Zionsville mayoral candidate John Stehr, a Republican, has shared his three-part comprehensive plan for the next 15 years in a series of videos on his campaign and social media channels. The plan, called “Zionsville 2040,” addresses areas of public safety, growth, and economic development and marketing and communication. Stehr’s campaign released the videos over the course of several weeks. Stehr is a retired broadcast journalist who is vying for the Republican nomination with former Zionsville Community Schools Board member Jane Burgess in the May 2 primary election. To watch the videos, visit https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlQRavJ2NjpqZrdljmyjnelbotS6aRRYe.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Westfield Police Dept. K-9 Pilot celebrates his birthday
Westfield Police Dept. K-9 Pilot celebrated his 7th birthday Jan. 26. K-9 Unit Officer Dewey Abney is Pilot’s handler. Pilot, a golden retriever, is certified in narcotics detection and has been with the department since 2017. (Photo courtesy Westfield Fire Dept.)
Current Publishing
Horror book fair to feature Lawrence Township author
KimAnn Schultz is eager to share her love of horror writing. “I’m most looking forward to being surrounded by like-minded creative contributors for the day and being part of an event that will draw local fans of the genres,” said Schultz, who lives in Lawrence Township. “The horror and sci-fi communities are a great and diverse confluence of general smarts, good natured-ness and edgy-illustrative style statements.”
Current Publishing
Candidate filing concludes in Fishers for May primary election
Candidate filing for the May 2 municipal primary election ended Feb. 3. Candidates to file are:. Daniel Canan (R) (Withdrawn from this race) Fishers City Council At-Large (vote for three) Tiffanie Ditlevson (R) Cecilia Coble (R) Todd Zimmerman (R) Howard Stevenson (D) Jocelyn Vare (D)
Current Publishing
Duke Energy selects routes for new power lines
Duke Energy has selected the preferred routes for two new 6-kilovolt power transmission lines to meet the needs of individuals living and working in Noblesville and Westfield. The company said continued growth of both cities is demanding more of the local electric transmission system. The backbone of the area’s electric system is a 230-kilovolt line that runs north to south, parallel to Moon Road and North Gray Road that was built in 1984.
