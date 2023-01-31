Read full article on original website
Related
Florida murder suspect arrested after chase in North Carolina
A man wanted for murder in Florida was arrested Thursday evening following a chase in Rutherford County.
Suspect wanted for murder in Florida apprehended in WNC
A suspect wanted on murder charges in Florida is in custody following a police chase in Western North Carolina. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says they were involved in a chase to apprehend Matthew Scott Flores, Thursday afternoon.
860wacb.com
Statesville Man Arrested On Child-Sex Charges
In January, a report was filed with the Statesville Police Department in reference to a child who had been sexually assaulted. The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) was assigned to the case. The child was taken to the Dove House Advocacy Center and was interviewed. The child disclosed the sexual assaults...
4 juveniles charged in Alexander County home invasion, sheriff says
Four juveniles were charged in a home invasion on Thursday in Alexander County, the sheriff stated in a news release.
Mooresville man caught with drugs after Saturday I-77 chase
Mooresville man caught with drugs after Saturday I-77 chase
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 1/27 -2/2/23
Zoe Marie Gibides 25, Of Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/27/2023 And Charged With Felony Possession Of Methamphetamine, Felony Probation Violation, Misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia And Failure To Appear On Misdemeanor Charges, Received A $22,000.00 Bond. William Robert Garner IV 50, Of Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 02/02/2023 And Charged With...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A murder suspect is in custody in Rutherford County after a multi-county chase across the region Thursday night. News 13 has confirmed that the chase is connected to an investigation involving the disappearance of a 74-year-old ride-share driver from south Florida. The suspect, Matthew Scott Flores, is currently in custody in Rutherford County.
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Mooresville man faces drug-trafficking charges following pursuit by ICSO deputy on I-77
A Mooresville man faces drug trafficking charges after a pursuit by an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Interstate 77. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Randell Damar Myricks, 29, of Powder Horn Circle Mooresville, in a news release Thursday. The suspect was recently released from prison and is on parole for trafficking cocaine, according to the ICSO.
WBTV
Four juveniles arrested after alleged home invasion, robbery in Alexander Co.
STONY POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - Four juveniles were charged following a home invasion in Alexander County Thursday morning. Deputies were called out to a home off Springfield Drive around 3:10 a.m. to reports of the breaking and entering of a car. There, they found the incident was also a home invasion.
NC middle school coach arrested after controversy over officiating turns violent, deputies say
Patrick Kelly, a 26-year-old East Burke Middle School (EMBS) assistant coach, was issued a $1,000 secured bond and apprehended Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Unicoi Co. sheriff wants to hear about your ex’s crimes
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley wants to set your ex up with a date. A court date, that is. In a Facebook post, Hensley said that his office is offering a “Valentine’s Day Weekend Special” for residents to turn in their ex-lovers. “Do you have information on an ex-Valentine involved in […]
860wacb.com
Conover Police Arrest Alleged Drug Trafficker
Conover Police Officers arrested 28-year old Darschae Jamahl Nichols of Claremont on Thursday. He’s charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Nichols is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $300,000 with a first court appearance scheduled for Monday, February 6th in Newton.
860wacb.com
Burke County Man Gets 10 Years For Trafficking Meth
On Wednesday, February 1, U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced 29-year-old Sebastian Bronson Lee Lefevers of Connelly Springs to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for trafficking methamphetamine. According to filed court documents and court proceedings, as early as February 2018, law enforcement began...
15-year-old accused of bringing gun to basketball game in Newton, police say
A 15-year-old student is accused of bringing a loaded handgun to a basketball game Friday night at Newton-Conover High School, police said.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Nabbed Overnight
38-year old Scott Edward Davis of Taylorsville was taken into custody Tuesday evening for disorderly conduct. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,200. Last July, Davis was arrested after an alleged crime-spree. The Taylorsville Police Department responded around midnight on July...
WECT
Mother, grandfather indicted in house fire killing 2 young children
BOSTIC, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Monday a grand jury indicted the mother and grandfather of two young children who died in a house fire in Rutherford County. Investigators said 2-year-old Nasir Littlejohn and 3-year-old Niya Littlejohn were home alone on Bostic Sunshine Highway on Jan. 13 when a fire started in the living room.
860wacb.com
Hiddenite Man Facing Charges That Include Assault By Pointing A Gun
A Hiddenite man is being held in custody after he was arrested on Tuesday, January 31st. 29-year old Zachary Douglas Ray Wolford was taken into custody by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female and communicating threats. Wolford is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond with a court appearance scheduled for February 21st.
supertalk929.com
Charges against suspects in Carter County shooting bound over to grand jury
Two Carter County men tied to a December shooting had their charges bound over to a grand jury. Cody Allen Miller, 23, and Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, were arrested hours after the death of Phillip Glass, 31, who was found inside his vehicle. Investigators said prior problems between Miller and Glass led up to the incident on Oakmont Street in Happy Valley.
supertalk929.com
High school student in Saltville arrested for social media threat
A Northwood High School student in Smyth County, Virginia is accused of making a violent threat on social media. A report from the Sheriff’s Office said a Northwood administrator was made aware of the message that mentioned a gun and then contacted law enforcement. Investigators were sent to the home of the juvenile where he was placed in custody.
1 dead after SUV slams into tractor-trailer in Lincoln Co.; no charges, troopers say
One person died after crashing into a tractor-trailer on a Lincoln County highway Wednesday afternoon, investigators said.
