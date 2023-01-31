Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeOlu'remiUrbandale, IA
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny tight end Kruger verbally commits to play football for Iowa Western
Another Ankeny football player has committed to play for Iowa Western Community College. Ankeny tight end Jeremiah Kruger announced his commitment to the Reivers on Wednesday. His teammate, defensive back PJ Westover, previously committed to Iowa Western along with a trio of Ankeny Centennial players–offensive lineman Cavan Jones, linebacker Hudson Simon and defensive lineman Brody Targgart.
thebestmix1055.com
Legendary MU coach Bracker dies at 77
Women’s collegiate basketball lost a pioneer in the sport Wednesday with the death of former Midland University Coach Joanne Bracker. The 77-year-old Bracker, who died of cancer at her home in Fremont, was hired as the women’s basketball coach at Midland in 1970. During the next 42 years, she built the Warriors into a NAIA powerhouse.
ankenyfanatic.com
CLEVELAND ROCKS: Ankeny junior takes 4th, becomes program’s 1st placewinner
Ankeny wrestler Dana Cleveland didn’t let a disappointing loss in Thursday’s quarterfinals prevent her from becoming the first state placewinner in girls’ program history. The junior responded by winning three of four matches on Friday to earn a fourth-place finish at 135 pounds in the inaugural girls’...
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny Fanatic’s predictions for the Jag-Hawk basketball rematches
Record: 4-9, 9-9 Current ranking: 13th in Class 5A by the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union. Leading scorer: Savannah Gage (16.9) Leading rebounder: Jayla Williams (6.0) Centennial. Coach: Scott DeJong. Record: 8-5, 13-5 Current ranking: 6th in Class 5A by the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union.
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (2/2): Big nights from Clark, Cave in wins for Iowa, Omaha
(KMAland) -- Caitlin Clark went berserk, Grace Cave led her team to a win and Missouri rolled past Vanderbilt in women's college basketball action. Nebraska (13-9, 5-6): The Huskers held off Michigan State's (11-11, 3-8) rally for a 71-67 win. Isabelle Bourne had 20 points and nine rebounds while Sam Haiby (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Alexis Markowski (11 points, 13 rebounds) each had double-doubles. Callin Hake and Jaz Shelley added eight points apiece while Shelley also had six assists and five rebounds.
ankenyfanatic.com
‘GO BISON!’: Ankeny’s Roush commits to play volleyball at North Dakota St.
Ankeny volleyball standout Tanith Roush has verbally committed to play for North Dakota State. Roush, a junior right-side hitter, announced her decision this week on social media. “I’m so very excited and thankful to announce my verbal commitment to North Dakota State University!” Roush wrote. “If you told me 11...
ankenyfanatic.com
Kingston to be reunited with Kadolph, Pelham at Minnesota State-Mankato
Ankeny offensive lineman Joe Kingston has verbally committed to play football at Minnesota State-Mankato. Kingston picked the Mavericks over Pittsburg State (Kan.). His teammate, defensive end Diego Jackson, previously committed to the program. “It was really a two-dog race between Pitt State and Mankato for a long time,” said Kingston....
ankenyfanatic.com
Hawk wrestlers roll past Bluejays, earn another trip to state duals tournament
Ankeny junior Ben Hansen was excited when the regional dual wrestling assignments came out. The fourth-ranked Hawks learned last week that they would likely host No. 13 Bondurant-Farrar in Tuesday’s regional final at Ankeny. The two teams met at the Dave Ewing Duals on Jan. 21, when Ankeny posted a 39-21 victory in the championship match.
ankenyfanatic.com
No. 4 Hawks to face Valley, No. 6 Jaguars to meet W-SR at state duals tourney
The pairings have been announced for the Class 3A state duals wrestling tournament. Fourth-seeded Ankeny (20-2) will meet fifth-seeded Valley in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Xtream Arena in Coralville. The CIML Conference rivals met on Jan. 12 at Valley, where the Hawks posted a 42-23 victory.
cbs2iowa.com
McDermott drains Drake at the buzzer for the second time this season
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Sophomore guard Maya McDermott drilled a high arcing floater right before the final horn to give UNI a 49-47 win over Drake on Wednesday night. The shot was reminiscent of McDermott's buzzer-beater against Drake last month in Des Moines, when a floater at the horn gave UNI a one-point win over their rivals.
Jeremy Pernell Ranks Nebraska Football’s 2023 Signees
Malachi Coleman, re-recruited by coach Matt Rhule, tops the list
247Sports
Christopherson: One meal at a time, Husker friends
One piece at a time, a legendary poet named Johnny Cash once explained. That's how he got it. He was singing about stealing parts out of "a 'sembly line" to build a car, but we don't have to get stuck right here on the details we wouldn't want shared at Sunday School.
Country star bringing tour to Iowa this summer
Country music star Chris Stapleton is coming to Iowa this summer, bringing his All-American Road Show tour to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Iowa Where Every Order Comes With A Free Relish Tray
The tiny town of Anita is in the middle of nowhere, about halfway between Council Bluffs and Des Moines, and it doesn’t attract many tourists. But those who do visit might just find the best rural steakhouse in Iowa. The Redwood Steak House, open since 1947 and located in an old red barn, was nearly sold back in 2022 but is still operating under the current management – and those who visit this humble establishment get a big surprise when the meal starts. That’s because the Redwood Steak House is famous not just for its meats, but for the unique relish tray that opens the meal. This appetizer is unlike anything else at an Iowa restaurant – and it comes free with every meal at this old-school Anita institution.
Famous New York Pizza Chain Is Opening Up Stores In Iowa
Some Iowa folks are about to get a chance to chow down on some delicious New York Style Coal Brick-Oven pizza in their own towns. I've eaten at a lot of different pizza joints in many states. Some pizza places stand out more than others. From what I've heard Iowa...
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
Iowa’s Best Small Town Is One You’ve Never Heard of Before
Iowa is home to many wonderful small towns, but there are a few that are just a tad above the rest. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of videos of the "worst" rural towns in each state. Each state has it's own corresponding video.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Carroll Woman Arrested for Alleged Incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson
A Carroll woman was arrested for an alleged incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll was asked to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
KCCI.com
College bus driven by faculty member, carrying 7 student passengers crashes on its side in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A college minibus carrying multiple passengers flipped on its side Wednesday along Highway 163. The crash was reported shortly before 9 a.m. just east of the landfill. According to Iowa Wesleyan University, the minibus was being driven by a faculty member and was carrying seven...
Comments / 0