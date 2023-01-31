In January 2023, Williston-Elko High School had three seniors that graduated early - Mary Bryant, Christian Peeples, and Drevonia White. "These students have worked hard from the time they entered as freshmen until they graduated as seniors. It is because of their diligence and the help of the faculty and staff of the high school that these students were able to succeed. While there were bumps along the way, these students stuck it out and became graduates of Williston-Elko High School," stated a press release from the school. "We know that you will go on to bigger and better things!"

