Read full article on original website
Related
augustaceo.com
Bill Dindy Honored with Distinguished Service Award
Helms College Director of Education & Compliance Bill Dindy received the Distinguished Service Award during the college’s winter commencement ceremonies for his years of dedicated service. President & CEO of Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia & the CSRA and President of Helms College James Stiff spoke about how Dindy...
augustaceo.com
Augusta University’s Hull College of Business Secures Extension of Accreditation
James M. Hull College of Business at Augusta University received news last week that its accreditation is being extended through the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, AACSB International, for another five years. Hull College initially attained AACSB International accreditation in 1999. “We are proud to be among the...
augustaceo.com
Augusta's Public Art Advisory Panel Welcomes Three New Members
The Greater Augusta Arts Council is pleased to announce three new voting members have been added to Augusta’s Public Art Advisory Panel. The Greater Augusta Arts Council was designated as the Public Art Agency for Augusta-Richmond County in November 2016. The City adopted a public art policy that designates that a Public Art Advisory Panel will review any public art projects that intersect with City regulation or funding.
augustaceo.com
SRNS Inspires Visiting Augusta University Students to Learn about SRS Careers
For years, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) has supported Nuclear Science Week events and activities, including the recent visit from Augusta University (AU) students who toured the Savannah River Site (SRS). As students explored the 310-square-mile nuclear reservation and national environmental park, they learned about its missions and the SRS internship program. In a recent letter to the SRNS management team, Joseph Newton, PhD, AU Assistant Professor of Physics and Director of Nuclear Science, said, “All 17 chemistry and physics majors expressed an interest in nuclear science and an interest in a career at SRS. Needless to say, this strong group of engaged and dedicated students were incredibly excited to visit the Site and to learn about SRS careers and internship opportunities.”
wfxg.com
The Metro Courier Newspaper welcomes new publisher
(AUGUSTA, GA) - The Metro Courier Newspaper, a newspaper focused on covering issues in the CSRA's Black community, has a new publisher. Michael Meyers, who still serves as Director of Business Development and Public Relations for Gold Cross EMS, was announced as the newspaper's publisher Wednesday. The Metro Courier Newspaper...
augustaceo.com
Business CheckUp with Enoch Tarver Law at Chamber’s Third Thursday Business Builder
In addition to your annual registration with the Secretary of State, there are several checklist items you should complete each year to keep your business happy and healthy. The first quarter is the perfect time to complete a Business CheckUp of housekeeping items like annual training, policy updates and compliance. On Thursday, February 16, Ed Enoch of Enoch Tarver Law Firm will talk about meeting deadlines and keeping up with the yearly formalities of operating a business at the Augusta Metro Chamber’s Third Thursday Business Builder.
WJBF.com
Aiken County Public Schools to hold ‘MEGA’ hiring event this weekend
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – If you’re looking to work in the Aiken County public school system, an upcoming hiring event might be just for you. This weekend, Aiken County Public Schools is holding their second annual district-wide “MEGA” hiring event for teaching and classified positions. On...
thepeoplesentinel.com
'Modified' school calendar includes early start, more breaks
Barnwell County’s public schools could operate on a modified calendar next year. The Barnwell School District 45 and Barnwell County Consolidated School District (BCCSD) boards approved the shared calendar during their January meetings. The 2023-24 school year calendar will include an earlier start date, more breaks, and extra remediation days for students.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Three WEHS students graduate early
In January 2023, Williston-Elko High School had three seniors that graduated early - Mary Bryant, Christian Peeples, and Drevonia White. "These students have worked hard from the time they entered as freshmen until they graduated as seniors. It is because of their diligence and the help of the faculty and staff of the high school that these students were able to succeed. While there were bumps along the way, these students stuck it out and became graduates of Williston-Elko High School," stated a press release from the school. "We know that you will go on to bigger and better things!"
wfxg.com
Augusta clinic uses derivative of Ketamine as treatment for depression
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Depression is a common mental illness among adults. According to Johns Hopkins, 10 percent of US adults suffer from severe depression. Julie Clayborn of Harlem says she has been suffering from depression for years. “It was definitely very dark,” she remembers. “I basically didn’t leave my...
edgefieldadvertiser.com
THE EDGEFIELD COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IS COLLECTING BAGS OF LOVE FOR EDGEFIELD COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS!!
THE EDGEFIELD COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS COUNCIL STAFF AND VOLUNTEERS WILL DELIVER ALL DONATED GIFT BAGS DURING THE WEEK OF VALENTINE’S DAY! THERE ARE PLENTY OF SENIORS IN OUR COMMUNITY LIVING ALONE AND DEPENDENT ON COMMUNITY AGENCIES FOR FOOD, SOCIALIZATION, AND BASIC HUMAN CONTACT. ECSCC STAFF AND VOLUNTEERS DISTRIBUTE THE “BAGS OF LOVE” COLLECTED FROM GENEROUS COMMUNITY FOLKS THROUGHOUT OUR AREA. THIS EVENT BRIGHTENS THEIR DAY, WARMS THEIR HEARTS, AND SHOWS THEM THEY ARE CARED ABOUT AND LOVED!!!
Beloved White Columns Inn in Thomson demolished: what comes next?
The beloved White Columns Inn that used to be an attraction for near and far travelers in Thomson is gone. The demolition happened last week after it was announced in October 2022.
augustaceo.com
American Airlines Adjusts Daily Service to DCA through Augusta Regional Airport
The Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) is pleased to announce, effective February 3, 2023, a time schedule change to the American Airlines Washington, D.C. (DCA) to Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) flight. This new schedule consists of an early morning (7:36am) departure from AGS and a late evening (10:45pm) arrival back at AGS. This flight typically takes about one hour flying time.
WRDW-TV
Contraband items get 3 Columbia County kids in trouble
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s only Tuesday, but there’s already been a rash of contraband items brought onto school property in Columbia County this week. On Tuesday, parents of Brookwood Elementary students were told that a student was found with a plastic toy knife on a school bus. It was confiscated, and the student will be held accountable according to the code of conduct, Columbia County School District officials said.
WRDW-TV
Elderly neighbors grapple with mail issues in McCormick
McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People who live in Savannah Lakes Village in McCormick County say their neighborhood mail system is a mess. Some of them are older and have a tough time getting around. They are conflicted about how to get their mail without driving into town. We sat down...
JENNIE: Tony Howard’s Motown Revue to benefit Safe Homes of Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Mark your calendars now for Saturday, February 11th. You don’t want to miss a big show coming to the Bell Auditorium– Tony Howard’s Motown and Elvis Revue!! Tony Howard has been doing his sold-out Motown Revue shows for 15 years. His fresh and energetic show features legendary songs from Temptations, Aretha Franklin, […]
13th Annual Black History Concert happening in Aiken
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department is excited to host the 13th Annual Black History Concert on Saturday, February 25.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Jason Lee Cook to perform February 18 in Allendale
Jason Lee Cook will be in concert in Allendale in February sponsored by the Allendale Rural Arts Team (ART). The country music artist and his band will perform at the Carolina Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 18. Admission is free but a $5 donation at the door will be appreciated to support the arts in Allendale County.
WRDW-TV
Law enforcement officers honored for bravery in Aiken County
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Sheriffs Association honored members of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and North Augusta Department of Public Safety for their efforts above the call of duty. The association honored officers with the Medal of Honor for two separate...
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in need of more workers
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is hiring, and is in need of workers now more than ever.
Comments / 0