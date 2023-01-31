KCRA Today: Vigil for Tyre Nichols at Sac skatepark, Stockton fire investigated as homicide, high cost of PG&E in NorCal

Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Investigation in Money Network, Sac Co siblings escape Tesla fire, suspected Chinese spy balloon over Montana
KCRA Today: Investigation in Money Network, Sac Co siblings escape Tesla fire, suspected Chinese spy balloon over Montana
Mass shooting throws spotlight on California farmworker living conditions
HALF MOON BAY - A Half Moon Bay Farmworker Advocate will attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address next week. Dr. Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga is the Executive Director and Founder of Ayudando Latinos A Soñar or ALAS, a Latino centered nonprofit organization. Hernandez-Arriaga and her team have been working tirelessly to support farmworker families affected by the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay last week. Hernandez-Arriaga said she's honored to attend President Biden's State of the Union address. She said the national attention of farmworkers' deplorable living and working conditions is long overdue. Hernandez-Arriaga and her team at ALAS...
KTVU FOX 2
'We could have died:' Siblings describe Tesla spontaneously combusting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Mystery still surrounds the apparent spontaneous combustion of a Tesla Model S on a Sacramento freeway over the weekend. But in an interview with KCRA, siblings Sunit and Dilpreet Mayall described the terrifying moments their car's battery component suddenly burst into flames on Saturday about 4 p.m. driving eastbound on Highway 50.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Racist Instagram post at Dixon school, Newsom seeks limits on concealed guns, $1.3 billion expansion at SMF
KCRA Today: Racist Instagram post at Dixon school, Newsom seeks limits on concealed guns, $1.3 billion expansion at SMF
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento County siblings narrowly escape explosion after Tesla catches fire
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Siblings Sunit and Dilpreet Mayall of Sacramento County said they barely made it out of their family Tesla alive as the car burst into flames over the weekend. Watch the video live during our 11 p.m. newscast in the video player above. They said they...
How to find Black-owned businesses in Sacramento
(KTXL) — The number of Black-owned businesses in the United States has been growing recent years and Sacramento’s businesses are among those swelling numbers. Between 2018 and 2020 the United States Census Bureau recorded an increase of 16,367 Black- owned businesses across the country. To help customers know which businesses are Black-owned the Sacramento Black […]
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month
1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
KCRA.com
Parents of Rocklin teen who died from fentanyl poisoning head to DC for State of the Union address
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Parents of a Rocklin teenager who died from fentanyl poisoning in 2020 will head to Washington, D.C., next week for the State of the Union Address. "It's amazing to think how far we've come in two years from when we lost Zach ... not knowing anything about this crisis," Laura Didier said.
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 2, 2023
The U.S. Marshals office is asking for help to find an escaped inmate from Sacramento and put him back behind bars. Marshals are looking for Jerome Hardix, 49. Hardix has family ties to Bakersfield and Lake Elsinore and was serving time for criminal threats at the Alternative Care Program. Hardix...
KCRA.com
Solano County high schoolers are helping researchers solve the mystery of 'spinning salmon'
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — In a science classroom, nothing beats hands-on learning. That's especially true when students can work to solve a problem that affects their own community. Last fall, the Solano County Office of Education was awarded a grant to help bring some of that real-world science experience...
Woman killed in Rancho Cordova homicide identified
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The 18-year-old killed in Rancho Cordova earlier this week has been identified. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified her as Saraiah Acosta. Meanwhile, the man suspected of killing her is recovering after being shot three times by Elk Grove police officers. CASE HISTORY. The...
Family of double amputee shot by California officers files civil damages claim
The attorney and family of a double amputee shot by police in California filed a civil damages claim to hold the city “accountable.” Attorney Christian Contreras denounced the death of Anthony Lowe and called for the release of the officer's names involved. Lowe was wielding a large knife and stabbing a person before being shot about 10 times.Feb. 2, 2023.
Vallejo homicide victim identified as Richmond woman
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo police released the identity of a woman who was found dead in a marsh last month. On Thursday, the Vallejo Police Department said the homicide victim has been identified as Dayna Jones, 41, of Richmond. Jones’ body was found on January 18 near the banks of the Napa River in […]
Growing Sacramento homeless crisis producing bigger impact on local firefighters
SACRAMENTO — A machete attack and a fire captain punched in the face — it's what Sacramento Metro Fire is facing with a growing homeless crisis.They say their jobs are getting more and more dangerous.Squatters in vacant buildings are responsible for fires causing millions in damage.Metro Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn said his agency responded to more than 2,500 fire incidents last year directly related to homeless encampments or people experiencing homelessness.Of those fires, 27 were at commercial structures or homes. Wilbourn said they have had an issue with the homeless tampering with fire suppression systems to wash clothes. This has...
CHP: Pedestrian killed trying to cross Highway 99 in South Sacramento
The Latest — Friday, Feb. 3: 2:45 p.m. On Friday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Amarjit Sanghera, 53, of Elk Grove. Original Story Below: (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a person died while trying to cross Highway 99 in South Sacramento Thursday evening. According to the CHP, the person […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Reported Sacramento DUI Driver Injures Two Minors
A reported DUI driver on January 29 struck a total of six vehicles, three moving and the others parked, resulting in injuries to two minors. The collisions occurred along Fulton Avenue between La Mesa Way and Hernando Road. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that two children were hospitalized after the crash.
SDG&E Ordered To Immediately Lower Natural Gas Bills
California regulators were barraged with complaints from people who can’t afford to heat their homes because of soaring natural gas prices.
Freezing and near freezing temperatures felt across the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — In what was predicted to be a cold morning by the National Weather Service, the Sacramento Valley recorded freezing and near freezing temperatures on Wednesday morning. On Friday the NWS predicted that a cold weather system could drop temperatures as low as 28 degrees on Tuesday night. Although temperatures did not drop that […]
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom plans to convert EDD headquarters and 2 more downtown Sacramento office buildings into housing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a plan to convert three adjoining office buildings along the Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento, including the Employment Development Department headquarters, into housing. At least 20% of the housing would be set aside as affordable, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty said in a press conference...
KSLTV
Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
