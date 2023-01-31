ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Aiken 11-year-old creates egg business to save for gaming computer

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Growing up, kids pick up starter jobs like cutting the grass or selling lemonade, but we found a kid who is turning his chickens into profit. “I love my chickens, and I love my business that I’ve started,” said Faolan Williams. 11-year-old Williams turned...
AIKEN, SC
augustaceo.com

Augusta's Public Art Advisory Panel Welcomes Three New Members

The Greater Augusta Arts Council is pleased to announce three new voting members have been added to Augusta’s Public Art Advisory Panel. The Greater Augusta Arts Council was designated as the Public Art Agency for Augusta-Richmond County in November 2016. The City adopted a public art policy that designates that a Public Art Advisory Panel will review any public art projects that intersect with City regulation or funding.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Jones Creek neighbors fear potential changes to golf course

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Those who call the Jones Creek Golf Course home say they’re worried about changes that may be coming to the area. Columbia County leaders are trying to ease those concerns. Jones Creek hasn’t been operating as a golf course since 2018. The course was sold,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
abccolumbia.com

Drink Small’s 90th birthday celebration kicks off Saturday at SC State Museum!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join the party to celebrate South Carolina blues legend Drink Small’s 90th birthday this Saturday!. Curtis spoke with David Dickson of the South Carolina State Museum and Mark Rapp, Executive Director of the ColaJazz Foundation about how you can help celebrate his legendary and impactful career.
COLUMBIA, SC
augustaceo.com

Business CheckUp with Enoch Tarver Law at Chamber’s Third Thursday Business Builder

In addition to your annual registration with the Secretary of State, there are several checklist items you should complete each year to keep your business happy and healthy. The first quarter is the perfect time to complete a Business CheckUp of housekeeping items like annual training, policy updates and compliance. On Thursday, February 16, Ed Enoch of Enoch Tarver Law Firm will talk about meeting deadlines and keeping up with the yearly formalities of operating a business at the Augusta Metro Chamber’s Third Thursday Business Builder.
AUGUSTA, GA
thenewirmonews.com

Gift connects Palmetto Trail from Columbia to the coast

A grant from the Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Foundation will enable the Palmetto Trail to build an additional 26 miles of trail to close the gap between the Capital City Passage and the Wateree Passage. Hikers and mountain bikers will then be able to travel from downtown Columbia to the coast at Awendaw on the Palmetto Trail. The grant is the largest foundation grant given in support of the Palmetto Trail.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews battle structure fire in Warrenville

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews on Friday morning battled a structure fire at 212 Railroad Street. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 6:44 a.m. The home was abandoned and no one was in it. There were no reports of injuries.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Saluda County fire services seek community help

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Part Two: Alex Murdaugh trial day 8 analysis with attorney Carl B. Grant. Updated: 9 hours ago. Part Two: Alex...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Local business owner gives back to support horses, mental health

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local business owner in Aiken is working to give back to two local non-profits by selling a special t-shirt. It benefits Aiken Equine Rescue and Mental Health America. The owner of White Rose Eclectics chose the charities after seeing the impact the pandemic had on...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Body discovered in room at Augusta motel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Thursday afternoon at an Augusta motel, and it’s a death that’s being considered suspicious. The male body was reported at 12:31 p.m. in a room at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen responded to...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Coroner: Body found in room at Motel 6 on Boyscout Rd.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating a body found in a motel room. According to the coroner's office, the body was found in a room of the Motel 6 on Boyscout Rd. The sheriff's office says the call came in just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, deputies found a man dead in one of the rooms.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Contraband items get 3 Columbia County kids in trouble

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s only Tuesday, but there’s already been a rash of contraband items brought onto school property in Columbia County this week. On Tuesday, parents of Brookwood Elementary students were told that a student was found with a plastic toy knife on a school bus. It was confiscated, and the student will be held accountable according to the code of conduct, Columbia County School District officials said.
EVANS, GA
tourcounsel.com

Augusta Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia

Augusta Mall is a two level super-regional shopping mall in Augusta, Georgia, United States. It is one of the largest malls in the state of Georgia, and it is the largest mall in the Augusta metropolitan area. The anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, Dillard's, Macy's, and Barnes & Noble. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears.
AUGUSTA, GA
thepeoplesentinel.com

'Modified' school calendar includes early start, more breaks

Barnwell County’s public schools could operate on a modified calendar next year. The Barnwell School District 45 and Barnwell County Consolidated School District (BCCSD) boards approved the shared calendar during their January meetings. The 2023-24 school year calendar will include an earlier start date, more breaks, and extra remediation days for students.
augustaceo.com

American Airlines Adjusts Daily Service to DCA through Augusta Regional Airport

The Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) is pleased to announce, effective February 3, 2023, a time schedule change to the American Airlines Washington, D.C. (DCA) to Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) flight. This new schedule consists of an early morning (7:36am) departure from AGS and a late evening (10:45pm) arrival back at AGS. This flight typically takes about one hour flying time.
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy