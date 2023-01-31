Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Aiken 11-year-old creates egg business to save for gaming computer
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Growing up, kids pick up starter jobs like cutting the grass or selling lemonade, but we found a kid who is turning his chickens into profit. “I love my chickens, and I love my business that I’ve started,” said Faolan Williams. 11-year-old Williams turned...
augustaceo.com
Augusta's Public Art Advisory Panel Welcomes Three New Members
The Greater Augusta Arts Council is pleased to announce three new voting members have been added to Augusta’s Public Art Advisory Panel. The Greater Augusta Arts Council was designated as the Public Art Agency for Augusta-Richmond County in November 2016. The City adopted a public art policy that designates that a Public Art Advisory Panel will review any public art projects that intersect with City regulation or funding.
WRDW-TV
Jones Creek neighbors fear potential changes to golf course
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Those who call the Jones Creek Golf Course home say they’re worried about changes that may be coming to the area. Columbia County leaders are trying to ease those concerns. Jones Creek hasn’t been operating as a golf course since 2018. The course was sold,...
abccolumbia.com
Drink Small’s 90th birthday celebration kicks off Saturday at SC State Museum!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join the party to celebrate South Carolina blues legend Drink Small’s 90th birthday this Saturday!. Curtis spoke with David Dickson of the South Carolina State Museum and Mark Rapp, Executive Director of the ColaJazz Foundation about how you can help celebrate his legendary and impactful career.
augustaceo.com
Business CheckUp with Enoch Tarver Law at Chamber’s Third Thursday Business Builder
In addition to your annual registration with the Secretary of State, there are several checklist items you should complete each year to keep your business happy and healthy. The first quarter is the perfect time to complete a Business CheckUp of housekeeping items like annual training, policy updates and compliance. On Thursday, February 16, Ed Enoch of Enoch Tarver Law Firm will talk about meeting deadlines and keeping up with the yearly formalities of operating a business at the Augusta Metro Chamber’s Third Thursday Business Builder.
thenewirmonews.com
Gift connects Palmetto Trail from Columbia to the coast
A grant from the Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Foundation will enable the Palmetto Trail to build an additional 26 miles of trail to close the gap between the Capital City Passage and the Wateree Passage. Hikers and mountain bikers will then be able to travel from downtown Columbia to the coast at Awendaw on the Palmetto Trail. The grant is the largest foundation grant given in support of the Palmetto Trail.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews battle structure fire in Warrenville
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews on Friday morning battled a structure fire at 212 Railroad Street. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 6:44 a.m. The home was abandoned and no one was in it. There were no reports of injuries.
WIS-TV
Saluda County fire services seek community help
Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Part Two: Alex Murdaugh trial day 8 analysis with attorney Carl B. Grant. Updated: 9 hours ago. Part Two: Alex...
WRDW-TV
Local business owner gives back to support horses, mental health
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local business owner in Aiken is working to give back to two local non-profits by selling a special t-shirt. It benefits Aiken Equine Rescue and Mental Health America. The owner of White Rose Eclectics chose the charities after seeing the impact the pandemic had on...
augustaceo.com
Augusta Seeks Bids for Ambulance Service as Deadline Looms on Zone Designation
Some are now fretting about the future of ambulance service in Augusta. “This contract might end up costing us more than what we had on the table last week with less service so just a very difficult situation over the next nine days,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom. See more.
Warrenville fire spreads from vehicle to home
According to Aiken County Dispatch, Langley Volunteer Fire Department is on-scene of a structure fire along the 1000 block of Lands End Drive in Warrenville, SC, near Richardson’s Lake.
WRDW-TV
Body discovered in room at Augusta motel
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Thursday afternoon at an Augusta motel, and it’s a death that’s being considered suspicious. The male body was reported at 12:31 p.m. in a room at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen responded to...
wfxg.com
Coroner: Body found in room at Motel 6 on Boyscout Rd.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating a body found in a motel room. According to the coroner's office, the body was found in a room of the Motel 6 on Boyscout Rd. The sheriff's office says the call came in just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, deputies found a man dead in one of the rooms.
WRDW-TV
Contraband items get 3 Columbia County kids in trouble
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s only Tuesday, but there’s already been a rash of contraband items brought onto school property in Columbia County this week. On Tuesday, parents of Brookwood Elementary students were told that a student was found with a plastic toy knife on a school bus. It was confiscated, and the student will be held accountable according to the code of conduct, Columbia County School District officials said.
tourcounsel.com
Augusta Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia
Augusta Mall is a two level super-regional shopping mall in Augusta, Georgia, United States. It is one of the largest malls in the state of Georgia, and it is the largest mall in the Augusta metropolitan area. The anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, Dillard's, Macy's, and Barnes & Noble. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears.
wfxg.com
Attorneys for family of boy mauled by dogs file complaint for damages
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The family of a Columbia County boy attacked by dogs is suing the animals' owners. Attorneys for Ericka and Justin Gilstrap filed a complaint in Columbia County Superior Court Monday. Justin was attacked by three dogs while riding his bike near his home in early January.
thepeoplesentinel.com
'Modified' school calendar includes early start, more breaks
Barnwell County’s public schools could operate on a modified calendar next year. The Barnwell School District 45 and Barnwell County Consolidated School District (BCCSD) boards approved the shared calendar during their January meetings. The 2023-24 school year calendar will include an earlier start date, more breaks, and extra remediation days for students.
augustaceo.com
American Airlines Adjusts Daily Service to DCA through Augusta Regional Airport
The Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) is pleased to announce, effective February 3, 2023, a time schedule change to the American Airlines Washington, D.C. (DCA) to Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) flight. This new schedule consists of an early morning (7:36am) departure from AGS and a late evening (10:45pm) arrival back at AGS. This flight typically takes about one hour flying time.
WRDW-TV
‘Really heartbreaking’: Family remembers loved ones killed in Aiken fire
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family members of the mother and daughter killed in a house fire in Aiken are remembering their family while thanking their community for supporting them. The fire is still under investigation, but the family shared what Concetta Spann did that night to try and save her...
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
