In addition to your annual registration with the Secretary of State, there are several checklist items you should complete each year to keep your business happy and healthy. The first quarter is the perfect time to complete a Business CheckUp of housekeeping items like annual training, policy updates and compliance. On Thursday, February 16, Ed Enoch of Enoch Tarver Law Firm will talk about meeting deadlines and keeping up with the yearly formalities of operating a business at the Augusta Metro Chamber’s Third Thursday Business Builder.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO