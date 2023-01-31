ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktalnews.com

Caddo Parish jury convicts man of possession of crack pipes, meth, gun

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish jury found a Mooringsport man guilty of gun and drug charges after an hour of deliberation on Tuesday. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney, 36-year-old Charlie Lee Blow Jr. aggressively advanced at Shreveport police officers on July 7, 2022, after officers responded to reports of an armed person in the 300 block of Pierre Ave.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport PD searching for suspect in violent assault

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect in a violent assault. Authorities responded to a report of domestic abuse in the 3300 block of Darien St. on Jan. 25. Officers found a victim, but the suspect was no longer at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport woman used victim’s gun to shoot at them, arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police arrested a woman they believe is responsible for a shooting Sunday night. Police say they responded to shots fired in the 1700 block of Bayou Drive just after 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a female with a handgun. Investigators determined...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SPD: Man arrested for allegedly strangling juvenile unconscious

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested a man accused of strangling a juvenile victim until she lost consciousness. Curtis Clark, 45, was arrested by Shreveport police detectives after a warrant was issued for one count of domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury. The alleged incident occurred on...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Man charged with domestic violence after stabbing woman, police say

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested after police found him in a parking lot near where he allegedly stabbed a woman. According to police, 36-year-old Bruce Johnson was arrested on February 4 after they were called to the 1500 block of Line Avenue about a domestic abuse incident.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SPD: Man arrested for reckless driving, shooting into air from car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested after police say they saw him driving recklessly and holding a handgun out of the car’s driver’s side window late Friday. Shreveport police allege that 26-year-old Shannon Anderson was seen driving his vehicle recklessly in the 9000 block...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Juvenile shot near Goodwill in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier +L5V

One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Juvenile shot near Goodwill in Shreveport, suspect …. One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Southwood spoils Byrd senior night to remain unbeaten …. Southwood spoils Byrd senior night...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager died of their wounds after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene in the Goodwill parking lot at 800 W. 70th St. around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police arrived to find a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials say Shreveport police found the suspect on I-49, but they fled from police.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shelby County deputies looking for person of interest in murder case

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Deputies in Shelby County are searching for a man connected to a homicide in Joaquin. According to the SCSO, the incident occurred on the Doogieville Loop Wednesday. Deputies are asking the public for help finding Carlos Caporali, a person of interest in the case....
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

UPDATE: Caddo deputies locate elderly Oil City man

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Update: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies located Alfred Blankenship in a wooded area behind Oil City Elementary Magnet School on the night of Feb. 6. He was transported to North Caddo Medical Center by a North Caddo Medical Ambulance, where he is undergoing an evaluation.
OIL CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Car crash on I-20 claims life of little girl in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A single-car crash on Monday morning has now claimed the life of an unrestrained six-year-old girl. The serious injury crash occurred just after 7:30 a.m., Feb. 6, on I-20 west of LA Highway 157. Trodarion Moore, 30, of Minden, was heading west in a...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Vivian florist delivering Valentine’s Day flowers to the elderly

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- A local florist is spreading joy to nursing home residents in Vivian this Valentine’s Day. When making flower deliveries to a local nursing home in Vivian, Missy Moore first had the idea. Moore says residents would ask if the flower deliveries were for them, and then it hit her.
VIVIAN, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport’s most popular food deliveries during Super Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – ASAP, the company formerly known as Waitr, has put together a list of the most popular Super Bowl delivery items in Shreveport. The top ten list of food items include all of the finger foods any game party attendee would expect as part of a Super Bowl spread. What is missing from the list are meatless or plant-based foods, but the wings come with veggies, so maybe that can be considered a vegan option.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy