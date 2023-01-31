Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Split on Extra Time Weekend in OdessaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Related
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish jury convicts man of possession of crack pipes, meth, gun
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish jury found a Mooringsport man guilty of gun and drug charges after an hour of deliberation on Tuesday. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney, 36-year-old Charlie Lee Blow Jr. aggressively advanced at Shreveport police officers on July 7, 2022, after officers responded to reports of an armed person in the 300 block of Pierre Ave.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport PD searching for suspect in violent assault
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect in a violent assault. Authorities responded to a report of domestic abuse in the 3300 block of Darien St. on Jan. 25. Officers found a victim, but the suspect was no longer at the scene.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Mayor calls for change, saying citizens have endured too much violence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mayor Tom Arceneaux called for change on Tuesday, just hours after the residents of Shreveport lost another priceless life to senseless violence. “Shreveport is faced with yet another senseless loss of life on the streets of our city,” stated the Mayor. “Danthony Johnson should have...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport woman used victim’s gun to shoot at them, arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police arrested a woman they believe is responsible for a shooting Sunday night. Police say they responded to shots fired in the 1700 block of Bayou Drive just after 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a female with a handgun. Investigators determined...
ktalnews.com
SPD: Man arrested for allegedly strangling juvenile unconscious
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested a man accused of strangling a juvenile victim until she lost consciousness. Curtis Clark, 45, was arrested by Shreveport police detectives after a warrant was issued for one count of domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury. The alleged incident occurred on...
ktalnews.com
VERDICT: Caddo Parish man guilty of indecent behavior with juvenile under 13
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish man found guilty on Tuesday of indecent behavior with a 10-year-old girl is now awaiting sentencing. Joshua Masters, 39, was found guilty in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.’s court after the child, the child’s mother, and the investigating officer testified.
ktalnews.com
Man charged with domestic violence after stabbing woman, police say
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested after police found him in a parking lot near where he allegedly stabbed a woman. According to police, 36-year-old Bruce Johnson was arrested on February 4 after they were called to the 1500 block of Line Avenue about a domestic abuse incident.
ktalnews.com
SPD: Man arrested for reckless driving, shooting into air from car
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested after police say they saw him driving recklessly and holding a handgun out of the car’s driver’s side window late Friday. Shreveport police allege that 26-year-old Shannon Anderson was seen driving his vehicle recklessly in the 9000 block...
ktalnews.com
Community gets tired of Texas man’s reckless driving; now he’s in jail
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Traffic violations have landed a San Augustine man in the Shelby County jail. Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham said in a statement that the sheriff’s office took numerous calls on Jan. 1, 11, 27, Feb. 2, 3, 5, and 6 concerning a man driving erratically and at high rates of speed.
ktalnews.com
Juvenile shot near Goodwill in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier +L5V
One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Juvenile shot near Goodwill in Shreveport, suspect …. One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Southwood spoils Byrd senior night to remain unbeaten …. Southwood spoils Byrd senior night...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
ktalnews.com
Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager died of their wounds after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene in the Goodwill parking lot at 800 W. 70th St. around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police arrived to find a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officials say Shreveport police found the suspect on I-49, but they fled from police.
ktalnews.com
Shelby County deputies looking for person of interest in murder case
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Deputies in Shelby County are searching for a man connected to a homicide in Joaquin. According to the SCSO, the incident occurred on the Doogieville Loop Wednesday. Deputies are asking the public for help finding Carlos Caporali, a person of interest in the case....
ktalnews.com
UPDATE: Caddo deputies locate elderly Oil City man
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Update: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies located Alfred Blankenship in a wooded area behind Oil City Elementary Magnet School on the night of Feb. 6. He was transported to North Caddo Medical Center by a North Caddo Medical Ambulance, where he is undergoing an evaluation.
ktalnews.com
Car crash on I-20 claims life of little girl in Bossier Parish
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A single-car crash on Monday morning has now claimed the life of an unrestrained six-year-old girl. The serious injury crash occurred just after 7:30 a.m., Feb. 6, on I-20 west of LA Highway 157. Trodarion Moore, 30, of Minden, was heading west in a...
ktalnews.com
Vivian florist delivering Valentine’s Day flowers to the elderly
VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- A local florist is spreading joy to nursing home residents in Vivian this Valentine’s Day. When making flower deliveries to a local nursing home in Vivian, Missy Moore first had the idea. Moore says residents would ask if the flower deliveries were for them, and then it hit her.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport’s most popular food deliveries during Super Bowl
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – ASAP, the company formerly known as Waitr, has put together a list of the most popular Super Bowl delivery items in Shreveport. The top ten list of food items include all of the finger foods any game party attendee would expect as part of a Super Bowl spread. What is missing from the list are meatless or plant-based foods, but the wings come with veggies, so maybe that can be considered a vegan option.
ktalnews.com
Southwood defeats Byrd to remain perfect in district play: Full scores from Tuesday’s high school basketball slate
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Southwood Cowboys pulled away from the Byrd Yellow Jackets to remain perfect in District 1-5A play. Full scores from Tuesday’s high school basketball slate can be found below. BOYS. Southwood 44, Byrd 35. Airline 55, Natchitoches Central 44. Benton 70, Parkway 62. Captain...
Comments / 1