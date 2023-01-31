ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons.
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming, and I'm Stocking Up on 2 ETFs Right Now

An S&P 500 ETF can limit your risk even during periods of high volatility. Growth ETFs can help you maximize your earnings over the long term.
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in February

Amazon's near-term prospects look brighter with inflation moderating. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a money machine thanks to its cystic fibrosis drugs and it has a promising pipeline.
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? 3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

The world is never not going to need computers, giving Microsoft plenty of opportunity to remain the industry's most important solutions provider. Walmart is evolving from a mere retailer into a full-blown lifestyle company, ensuring consumers see it as a go-to-first shopping option. Plenty of pharmaceutical companies are compelling investments,...
Motley Fool

This Indicator Says the Stock Market Is Going to Have a Great Year. Is It Right?

The S&P 500 finished January up 6%, portending a strong 2023. Since 1950, the January Barometer has been accurate 85% of the time. The biggest mistake investors can make is missing out on the recovery.
Motley Fool

Why Plug Power Stock Jumped This Week

Investors latched onto two pieces of positive news for the hydrogen fuel cell company this week. Plug Power has a long way to go in terms of proving itself as a business before investors will be able to feel comfortable with its stock.
Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Have Undeniable Long-Term Upside

Palantir helps governments and corporations make smarter decisions. Snowflake could capitalize on exponentially growing data. Shopify's ecosystem could capture future e-commerce growth.
Motley Fool

Billionaire Investors Are Trying to Turn Around These 2 Stocks. Should You Buy?

After plunging last year, shares of Alphabet and Salesforce look cheap by some metrics. Both companies face challenges beyond just cost-cutting. The two stocks could have a lot of upside potential amid an economic recovery.
Motley Fool

Why Apple Stock Was Up on Friday

Supply challenges and macroeconomic headwinds weighed on the company's performance last quarter. Apple reported lower earnings than Wall Street expected. However, investors were overall impressed with stable iPhone demand and growth in services revenue.

