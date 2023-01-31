For years, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) has supported Nuclear Science Week events and activities, including the recent visit from Augusta University (AU) students who toured the Savannah River Site (SRS). As students explored the 310-square-mile nuclear reservation and national environmental park, they learned about its missions and the SRS internship program. In a recent letter to the SRNS management team, Joseph Newton, PhD, AU Assistant Professor of Physics and Director of Nuclear Science, said, “All 17 chemistry and physics majors expressed an interest in nuclear science and an interest in a career at SRS. Needless to say, this strong group of engaged and dedicated students were incredibly excited to visit the Site and to learn about SRS careers and internship opportunities.”

