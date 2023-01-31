Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
augustaceo.com
Augusta University’s Hull College of Business Secures Extension of Accreditation
James M. Hull College of Business at Augusta University received news last week that its accreditation is being extended through the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, AACSB International, for another five years. Hull College initially attained AACSB International accreditation in 1999. “We are proud to be among the...
augustaceo.com
Bill Dindy Honored with Distinguished Service Award
Helms College Director of Education & Compliance Bill Dindy received the Distinguished Service Award during the college’s winter commencement ceremonies for his years of dedicated service. President & CEO of Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia & the CSRA and President of Helms College James Stiff spoke about how Dindy...
augustaceo.com
SRNS Inspires Visiting Augusta University Students to Learn about SRS Careers
For years, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) has supported Nuclear Science Week events and activities, including the recent visit from Augusta University (AU) students who toured the Savannah River Site (SRS). As students explored the 310-square-mile nuclear reservation and national environmental park, they learned about its missions and the SRS internship program. In a recent letter to the SRNS management team, Joseph Newton, PhD, AU Assistant Professor of Physics and Director of Nuclear Science, said, “All 17 chemistry and physics majors expressed an interest in nuclear science and an interest in a career at SRS. Needless to say, this strong group of engaged and dedicated students were incredibly excited to visit the Site and to learn about SRS careers and internship opportunities.”
augustaceo.com
Augusta's Public Art Advisory Panel Welcomes Three New Members
The Greater Augusta Arts Council is pleased to announce three new voting members have been added to Augusta’s Public Art Advisory Panel. The Greater Augusta Arts Council was designated as the Public Art Agency for Augusta-Richmond County in November 2016. The City adopted a public art policy that designates that a Public Art Advisory Panel will review any public art projects that intersect with City regulation or funding.
augustaceo.com
Business CheckUp with Enoch Tarver Law at Chamber’s Third Thursday Business Builder
In addition to your annual registration with the Secretary of State, there are several checklist items you should complete each year to keep your business happy and healthy. The first quarter is the perfect time to complete a Business CheckUp of housekeeping items like annual training, policy updates and compliance. On Thursday, February 16, Ed Enoch of Enoch Tarver Law Firm will talk about meeting deadlines and keeping up with the yearly formalities of operating a business at the Augusta Metro Chamber’s Third Thursday Business Builder.
augustaceo.com
Augusta Arts Council Announces 2023 Cross Sector Impact Grant For New Crosswalk Murals
The Greater Augusta Arts Council is pleased to announce it has received the prestigious South Arts Cross-Sector Impact Grant, one of only 16 recipients in 2023 across a nine state region, for crosswalk art in East Augusta. The grant will fund the creation of three crosswalk murals in one of Augusta's most hazardous intersections. The murals will be community-created in the East Boundary and Telfair intersection and primarily serve the working-class residents in East Augusta' neighborhoods who must cross a multi-lane street to access businesses, community centers, and bus stops.
thepeoplesentinel.com
'Modified' school calendar includes early start, more breaks
Barnwell County’s public schools could operate on a modified calendar next year. The Barnwell School District 45 and Barnwell County Consolidated School District (BCCSD) boards approved the shared calendar during their January meetings. The 2023-24 school year calendar will include an earlier start date, more breaks, and extra remediation days for students.
augustaceo.com
American Airlines Adjusts Daily Service to DCA through Augusta Regional Airport
The Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) is pleased to announce, effective February 3, 2023, a time schedule change to the American Airlines Washington, D.C. (DCA) to Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) flight. This new schedule consists of an early morning (7:36am) departure from AGS and a late evening (10:45pm) arrival back at AGS. This flight typically takes about one hour flying time.
WRDW-TV
Contraband items get 3 Columbia County kids in trouble
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s only Tuesday, but there’s already been a rash of contraband items brought onto school property in Columbia County this week. On Tuesday, parents of Brookwood Elementary students were told that a student was found with a plastic toy knife on a school bus. It was confiscated, and the student will be held accountable according to the code of conduct, Columbia County School District officials said.
WJBF.com
Lt. Britt Dove with SLED extracted and analyzed data from Maggie’s phone
Lt. Britt Dove with SLED is called to the stand. He works in the computer crimes center. He is an expert in cell phone forensics. Lt. Britt Dove with SLED extracted and analyzed data …. Lt. Britt Dove with SLED is called to the stand. He works in the computer...
13th Annual Black History Concert happening in Aiken
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department is excited to host the 13th Annual Black History Concert on Saturday, February 25.
augustaceo.com
Augusta Seeks Bids for Ambulance Service as Deadline Looms on Zone Designation
Some are now fretting about the future of ambulance service in Augusta. “This contract might end up costing us more than what we had on the table last week with less service so just a very difficult situation over the next nine days,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom. See more.
tourcounsel.com
Augusta Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia
Augusta Mall is a two level super-regional shopping mall in Augusta, Georgia, United States. It is one of the largest malls in the state of Georgia, and it is the largest mall in the Augusta metropolitan area. The anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, Dillard's, Macy's, and Barnes & Noble. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears.
WRDW-TV
‘Targeted attack’: Allendale County kid terrified to go to school
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fighting for equality. That’s what one mother is doing after she says her child is terrified to go back to school after being jumped in a bathroom attack. She believes his race, gender identity, and communication disorder are the reasons he was targeted. “The slurs,...
WRDW-TV
Law enforcement officers honored for bravery in Aiken County
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Sheriffs Association honored members of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and North Augusta Department of Public Safety for their efforts above the call of duty. The association honored officers with the Medal of Honor for two separate...
Parent speaks out following assault at Allendale-Fairfax Middle
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — An Allendale County parent speaks out after saying her son was assaulted at school. “Anger doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel. That child ran at my son as if he was a standing target,” Natasha Green told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the incident on video. […]
WRDW-TV
Body discovered in room at Augusta motel
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Thursday afternoon at an Augusta motel, and it’s a death that’s being considered suspicious. The male body was reported at 12:31 p.m. in a room at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen responded to...
$100K, $50K Powerball winning tickets sold in Georgia at Publix, food mart
Could you be a winner? The next Powerball jackpot drawing is Saturday, Feb. 4th.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in need of more workers
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is hiring, and is in need of workers now more than ever.
Warrenville fire spreads from vehicle to home
According to Aiken County Dispatch, Langley Volunteer Fire Department is on-scene of a structure fire along the 1000 block of Lands End Drive in Warrenville, SC, near Richardson’s Lake.
Comments / 0