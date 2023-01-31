ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
augustaceo.com

Augusta University’s Hull College of Business Secures Extension of Accreditation

James M. Hull College of Business at Augusta University received news last week that its accreditation is being extended through the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, AACSB International, for another five years. Hull College initially attained AACSB International accreditation in 1999. “We are proud to be among the...
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

Bill Dindy Honored with Distinguished Service Award

Helms College Director of Education & Compliance Bill Dindy received the Distinguished Service Award during the college’s winter commencement ceremonies for his years of dedicated service. President & CEO of Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia & the CSRA and President of Helms College James Stiff spoke about how Dindy...
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

SRNS Inspires Visiting Augusta University Students to Learn about SRS Careers

For years, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) has supported Nuclear Science Week events and activities, including the recent visit from Augusta University (AU) students who toured the Savannah River Site (SRS). As students explored the 310-square-mile nuclear reservation and national environmental park, they learned about its missions and the SRS internship program. In a recent letter to the SRNS management team, Joseph Newton, PhD, AU Assistant Professor of Physics and Director of Nuclear Science, said, “All 17 chemistry and physics majors expressed an interest in nuclear science and an interest in a career at SRS. Needless to say, this strong group of engaged and dedicated students were incredibly excited to visit the Site and to learn about SRS careers and internship opportunities.”
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

Augusta's Public Art Advisory Panel Welcomes Three New Members

The Greater Augusta Arts Council is pleased to announce three new voting members have been added to Augusta’s Public Art Advisory Panel. The Greater Augusta Arts Council was designated as the Public Art Agency for Augusta-Richmond County in November 2016. The City adopted a public art policy that designates that a Public Art Advisory Panel will review any public art projects that intersect with City regulation or funding.
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

Business CheckUp with Enoch Tarver Law at Chamber’s Third Thursday Business Builder

In addition to your annual registration with the Secretary of State, there are several checklist items you should complete each year to keep your business happy and healthy. The first quarter is the perfect time to complete a Business CheckUp of housekeeping items like annual training, policy updates and compliance. On Thursday, February 16, Ed Enoch of Enoch Tarver Law Firm will talk about meeting deadlines and keeping up with the yearly formalities of operating a business at the Augusta Metro Chamber’s Third Thursday Business Builder.
AUGUSTA, GA
augustaceo.com

Augusta Arts Council Announces 2023 Cross Sector Impact Grant For New Crosswalk Murals

The Greater Augusta Arts Council is pleased to announce it has received the prestigious South Arts Cross-Sector Impact Grant, one of only 16 recipients in 2023 across a nine state region, for crosswalk art in East Augusta. The grant will fund the creation of three crosswalk murals in one of Augusta's most hazardous intersections. The murals will be community-created in the East Boundary and Telfair intersection and primarily serve the working-class residents in East Augusta' neighborhoods who must cross a multi-lane street to access businesses, community centers, and bus stops.
AUGUSTA, GA
thepeoplesentinel.com

'Modified' school calendar includes early start, more breaks

Barnwell County’s public schools could operate on a modified calendar next year. The Barnwell School District 45 and Barnwell County Consolidated School District (BCCSD) boards approved the shared calendar during their January meetings. The 2023-24 school year calendar will include an earlier start date, more breaks, and extra remediation days for students.
augustaceo.com

American Airlines Adjusts Daily Service to DCA through Augusta Regional Airport

The Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) is pleased to announce, effective February 3, 2023, a time schedule change to the American Airlines Washington, D.C. (DCA) to Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) flight. This new schedule consists of an early morning (7:36am) departure from AGS and a late evening (10:45pm) arrival back at AGS. This flight typically takes about one hour flying time.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Contraband items get 3 Columbia County kids in trouble

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s only Tuesday, but there’s already been a rash of contraband items brought onto school property in Columbia County this week. On Tuesday, parents of Brookwood Elementary students were told that a student was found with a plastic toy knife on a school bus. It was confiscated, and the student will be held accountable according to the code of conduct, Columbia County School District officials said.
EVANS, GA
tourcounsel.com

Augusta Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia

Augusta Mall is a two level super-regional shopping mall in Augusta, Georgia, United States. It is one of the largest malls in the state of Georgia, and it is the largest mall in the Augusta metropolitan area. The anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, Dillard's, Macy's, and Barnes & Noble. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Law enforcement officers honored for bravery in Aiken County

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Sheriffs Association honored members of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and North Augusta Department of Public Safety for their efforts above the call of duty. The association honored officers with the Medal of Honor for two separate...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Parent speaks out following assault at Allendale-Fairfax Middle

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — An Allendale County parent speaks out after saying her son was assaulted at school. “Anger doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel. That child ran at my son as if he was a standing target,” Natasha Green told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the incident on video. […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Body discovered in room at Augusta motel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Thursday afternoon at an Augusta motel, and it’s a death that’s being considered suspicious. The male body was reported at 12:31 p.m. in a room at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen responded to...
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy