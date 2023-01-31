ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

2 The Rescue: Meet Dynamite!

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Dynamite! He is a 3-year-old Domestic Medium Hair cat. Dynamite loves attention and loves people. He isn't too fond of other cats though. He doesn't want to share the affection. He has a playful personality that matches his name. He would love an indoor-only...
LEXINGTON, NC
A pretty kitten is looking for a home

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — This pretty kitty is in need of a home. Fiona is a sweet 12-week-old kitten who is spayed and up to date on her vaccines and even has a microchip. If you have space in your home for a cute little girl, call the Feral Cat Assistance Program at (336) 378-0878.
HIGH POINT, NC
Pizza: What's the best frozen pie out there?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Is there a pizza in your freezer? If you answered yes, you are not alone. And according to a recent survey, most people who eat frozen pizza say the taste has gotten better. But can any of them stand up to that fresh-from-the-oven pizza shop flavor? That's where Consumer Reports comes in, with new reviews revealing which frozen pizzas won't disappoint.
GREENSBORO, NC
Cook Out in Winston-Salem robbed overnight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect robbed Cook Out in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, according to Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers. It happened at Akron Drive around 2:51 a.m. The thief walked up to the drive-thru window with what appeared to be a weapon before leaving the scene. Anyone with any information...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Useless random trivia time!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So todays trivia is truly random. There's something for everyone so lets get into it!. Of course, we all know that a tiger's fur has stripes but did you know that their skin is striped as well? I just want to know who was brave enough to find that out!
GREENSBORO, NC
Greensboro pageant crowned 2023 Tiny Miss Earth USA

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro girl has captured the Tiny Miss Earth USA 2023 crown in Florida, according to a press release on Tuesday. Jordyn Joyner was crowned during the Junior Ambassador Finals of the National Miss Earth USA pageant. Click the video player above to watch other headlines...
GREENSBORO, NC
Charlotte FBI offers two $25K rewards in substation shootings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — FBI Charlotte is offering up to $25,000 each in rewards for information on two different substation shootings in North Carolina. Investigators are looking for the persons responsible for two separate substation shootings in Moore County and Randolph County. Two Duke Energy substations were damaged after a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Burlington Restaurant Week to debut in March 2023 as a new ‘week-long celebration of food’

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Foodies in Alamance County have a whole week of excitement to look forward to. The Burlington Downtown Corporation is launching Burlington Restaurant Week. The group describes the event as "a week-long celebration of food that showcases the best of our area's culinary scene." During this week, participating restaurants will off a […]
BURLINGTON, NC
Greensboro local news

