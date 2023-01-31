Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kidsWestland DailyHigh Point, NC
Related
2 The Rescue: Meet Dynamite!
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Dynamite! He is a 3-year-old Domestic Medium Hair cat. Dynamite loves attention and loves people. He isn't too fond of other cats though. He doesn't want to share the affection. He has a playful personality that matches his name. He would love an indoor-only...
My Fox 8
A pretty kitten is looking for a home
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — This pretty kitty is in need of a home. Fiona is a sweet 12-week-old kitten who is spayed and up to date on her vaccines and even has a microchip. If you have space in your home for a cute little girl, call the Feral Cat Assistance Program at (336) 378-0878.
Teenage TikToker from Greensboro goes viral talking about church and Jesus
GREENSBORO, N.C. — What were you doing at 17? Probably nothing close to Greensboro teenager Genna Coble. With an iPhone, a tripod, her explosive personality, and her love for Jesus, 17-year-old Coble's Christian TikToks have gone viral. We're talking millions of views and counting. "I'm the TikTok church girl,"...
Randolph County 8-year-old gives back to Humane Society for birthday
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A young man in the Piedmont Triad used his birthday as a chance to give, rather than receive. Kane Simmons of Asheboro celebrated his eighth birthday by giving back to animals in need. His mom said that when they talked about what he wanted for his birthday, he said he […]
Youtuber gifts North Carolina teen with eye surgery, making it possible for him to see clearly for the first time
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've may have heard of internet sensation MrBeast. He's known for outlandish videos with crazy challenges that usually end in big payouts. Well, his latest viral stunt gifted a thousand people around the world with much-needed eye surgeries. One of the recipients was a North Carolina...
Family friends remember Denim Bradshaw, teenage bull rider who died in rodeo accident
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A family friend describes Denim Bradshaw, the teen who died after being bucked off a bull as funny and fearless. "His smile went from one side to the other and he would always have a smile on his face. You could never tell what he was really feeling because he just always looked happy," said Jessica Pitt.
'I remember waking up off the side of the road' | Winston-Salem woman survives stroke while driving
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Friday is National Wear Red Day; a day when we can all show our support for heart disease and stroke awareness. Heart disease is the number one killer among women. Women also account for more than half of all stroke deaths in the U.S. You can...
Pizza: What's the best frozen pie out there?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Is there a pizza in your freezer? If you answered yes, you are not alone. And according to a recent survey, most people who eat frozen pizza say the taste has gotten better. But can any of them stand up to that fresh-from-the-oven pizza shop flavor? That’s where Consumer Reports comes in, with new reviews revealing which frozen pizzas won’t disappoint.
WXII 12
Fairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary looks for help after city finds them in noncompliance with zoning ordinance
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — TheFairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary in Winston-Salem may have to shut down due to a city zoning issue. The farm is located on Wayside Drive off of Kernersville Road in Winston-Salem. According to the city of Winston-Salem, the nonprofit is operating as a commercial business in a...
Cook Out in Winston-Salem robbed overnight
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect robbed Cook Out in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, according to Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers. It happened at Akron Drive around 2:51 a.m. The thief walked up to the drive-thru window with what appeared to be a weapon before leaving the scene. Anyone with any information...
Useless random trivia time!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — So todays trivia is truly random. There's something for everyone so lets get into it!. Of course, we all know that a tiger's fur has stripes but did you know that their skin is striped as well? I just want to know who was brave enough to find that out!
WXII 12
Greensboro pageant crowned 2023 Tiny Miss Earth USA
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro girl has captured the Tiny Miss Earth USA 2023 crown in Florida, according to a press release on Tuesday. Jordyn Joyner was crowned during the Junior Ambassador Finals of the National Miss Earth USA pageant. Click the video player above to watch other headlines...
Former gasman for Dale Earnhardt diagnosed with rare cancer, wife says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A long-time gasman for Dale Earnhardt begins his battle against cancer. Chocolate Myers found out he has a rare, aggressive form of lymphoma. It’s called mantle cell lymphoma. His wife said he had stomach pain at the end of 2022. Myers eventually went to...
Oak Ridge to receive safety upgrades after children hit by cars on Halloween night
OAK RIDGE, N.C. — Oak ridge will make safety upgrades along a road where two children were hit and killed while trick-or-treating. The Oak Ridge town council approved adding a digital speed radar on Haw River Road. You'll remember, 11-year-old Noah Chambers who died after a car hit him...
Make sure your contractor is insured. A Winston-Salem woman learned the hard way
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Every time Lisa Slade walks out of her house, she sees the giant tree in her front yard. The massive oak towers over the property and Slade was getting concerned it could fall. “It’s a big boy and it could do much damage,” Slade said....
A crash closes Creek Ridge Road near Lynhaven Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash temporarily closes a road in Greensboro Friday night, according to police. Both directions of Creek Ridge Road, at Lynhaven Drive, are closed until further notice. Greensboro police said they do not know if there are any injuries at this time. Drivers are asked to...
Charlotte FBI offers two $25K rewards in substation shootings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — FBI Charlotte is offering up to $25,000 each in rewards for information on two different substation shootings in North Carolina. Investigators are looking for the persons responsible for two separate substation shootings in Moore County and Randolph County. Two Duke Energy substations were damaged after a...
Burlington Restaurant Week to debut in March 2023 as a new ‘week-long celebration of food’
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Foodies in Alamance County have a whole week of excitement to look forward to. The Burlington Downtown Corporation is launching Burlington Restaurant Week. The group describes the event as “a week-long celebration of food that showcases the best of our area’s culinary scene.” During this week, participating restaurants will off a […]
Chocolate Myers cancer diagnosis | What is mantle cell lymphoma?
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Chocolate Myers worked for nearly two decades with Richard Childress Racing in Davidson County. This week, Myers shared he was diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoma known as Mantle Cell Lymphoma. The diagnosis came after encountering some mild stomach pain. Doctors ran multiple tests including...
New movie 'The Devil's Stomping Ground' based on North Carolina legend
SILER CITY, N.C. — A new horror movie "The Devil's Stomping Ground" is hitting more than just movie theaters; it's hitting close to home. The movie is based on a real place in North Carolina. In the movie, a group of college film students visit the place in rural...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 5