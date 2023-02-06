ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When are F1 teams launching their 2023 cars?

By Kieran Jackson
 3 days ago

The 2023 Formula 1 season starts on 5 March in Bahrain - and preparations are well underway ahead of the new campaign.

All 10 teams have had more than two months since the final race of 2022 in Abu Dhabi and are set to reveal their new cars in the next few weeks, with pre-season testing taking place at the Bahrain International Circuit from 23-25 February.

Haas were the first team to unveil their new livery design for 2023 on Tuesday afternoon , uploading snaps of the VF-23’s bold colour scheme to their social media pages.

Red Bull will be the second team to follow suit in what is being described as a “season launch” for the 2022 champions in New York City on Friday. There is speculation that a new partnership with Ford could also be announced in the Big Apple.

Here are the 2023 car launch dates in chronological order:

Haas - Tuesday 31 January (Livery launch only)

Red Bull - Friday 3 February (New York)

Williams - Monday 6 February (Livery launch, online)

Alfa Romeo - Tuesday 7 February (Zurich)

AlphaTauri - Saturday 11 February (Livery launch, New York)

Aston Martin - Monday 13 February (Silverstone)

McLaren - Monday 13 February (location TBC)

Ferrari - Tuesday 14 February (location TBC)

Mercedes - Wednesday 15 February (Silverstone)

Alpine - Thursday 16 February (London)

When does the 2023 F1 season start?

The 2023 Formula 1 season starts on 3-5 March in Bahrain at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. The race will be on Sunday 5 March.

Pre-season testing takes place one week before, on 23-25 February, at the same circuit in Bahrain.

What are the driver line-ups for 2023?

RED BULL

Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez

FERRARI

Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz

MERCEDES

Lewis Hamilton

George Russell

ALPINE

Esteban Ocon

Pierre Gasly

McLAREN

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

ALFA ROMEO

Valtteri Bottas

Zhou Guanyu

ASTON MARTIN

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

HAAS

Kevin Magnussen

Nico Hulkenberg

ALPHATAURI

Yuki Tsunoda

Nyck de Vries

WILLIAMS

Alex Albon

Logan Sargeant

*italics represents new addition to the grid/change of team

What is the 2023 F1 calendar?

ROUND 1 —BAHRAIN

Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 3-5 March

ROUND 2 - SAUDI ARABIA

Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 17-19 March

ROUND 3 - AUSTRALIA

Albert Park, Melbourne - 31 March-2 April

ROUND 4 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 28-30 April

ROUND 5 - MIAMI

Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 5-7 May

ROUND 6 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 19-21 May

ROUND 7 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 26-28 May

ROUND 8 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 2-4 June

ROUND 9 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 16-18 June

ROUND 10 - AUSTRIA

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 30 June-2 July

ROUND 11 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 7-9 July

ROUND 12 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 21-23 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 28-30 July

ROUND 14 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 25-27 August

ROUND 15 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 1-3 September

ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September

ROUND 17 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September

ROUND 18 - QATAR

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November

ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November

