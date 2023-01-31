ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Fitness tracker shows strain on Patrick Mahomes’ body Sunday equivalent to marathon

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put his body through one heck of a workout in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

While Mahomes didn’t run 26.2 miles in the 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, a fitness tracker shows his body endured the equivalent of a marathon.

Will Ahmed, the CEO of WHOOP, tweeted that Mahomes had essentially put his body through a marathon. WHOOP said it is an advanced fitness and health wearable company. Mahomes invested in the company in 2020.

Patrick Mahomes “had a 20.5 strain on @whoop yesterday which is the equivalent of running a marathon or slightly harder for most people,” Ahmed tweeted. “Turns out going to the Super Bowl is hard work.”

If you’ve run a marathon, you know the strain your body feels after crossing the finish line. That’s to be expected when running such a long distance on two good ankles.

Mahomes’ physical assertion was no doubt increased by that high-ankle sprain not being fully healed.

