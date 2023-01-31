ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Lively pokes fun at husband Ryan Reynolds' live reactions to his team's soccer match

By Stephen Iervolino
 2 days ago

Since they were married in 2012, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have gone viral lovingly poking fun at each other over social media, and Blake has gotten the last laugh, thanks to Ryan's ownership of the Welsh football club Wrexham FC.

In a now-vanished Instagram Story captured by the Mirror , Lively showed snaps of Ryan losing his mind watching the team he co-owns with Always Sunny 's Rob McElhenney taking the fight to a much higher-ranked squad, Sheffield United, on Sunday night.

"I bought ESPN+ today. Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live," Lively commented, as Ryan both celebrated and lamented as his Red Dragons led, but ultimately tied, the other squad. "Worth it," she snarked.

For his part, Ryan 'grammed a photo of himself celebrating on the sidelines, "When @robmcelhenney and I got into this it all felt so impossible. But impossible is @wrexham_afc 's favourite colour. That was one of the most exciting things I've EVER seen. Thank you each and every Wrexham supporter who came out and aimed your heart at that pitch tonight."

And speaking of Internet snark, Hugh Jackman , another of Ryan's troll targets, took the time to say congratulations to the underdogs for their performance -- but only to McElhenney.

Ryan and Rob's trials and tribulations getting the team back on its feet can be seen in the FX series Welcome to Wrexham .

From Rocky to reality: Paramount+ teases 'The Family Stallone'

A reality show about his family that Sylvester Stallone recently said was in the works now has a home on Paramount+. The streaming service that is home to his crime drama, Tulsa King, has announced The Family Stallone will be an eight-part docuseries debuting this spring. Paramount+ teases, "After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad." The forthcoming series stars Sly and his three adult daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, and wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and promises "a seat at the table of one of Hollywood's most famous families."
The Independent

Princess Kate instantly relaxes ‘nervous’ fan by sharing words of reassurance

Princess Kate offered words of reassurance to a fan after he asked her for a selfie as she toured Kirkgate Market on Tuesday, 31 January.The Princess of Wales was visiting Leeds to promote her new early years campaign, Shaping Us, when a man approached her asking to take a picture together.When he admitted that he was nervous, the princess told him not to worry and reassured him that “We all get nervous”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
