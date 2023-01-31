ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend

I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
CNET

Free HBO Shows Are Coming to Roku and Tubi Soon (With a Catch)

Free streaming services Tubi and The Roku Channel will both start streaming HBO shows with no subscription required, under new deals announced Tuesday with the premium cable network's parent, Warner Bros. Discovery. HBO shows like Westworld, The Nevers and Raised by Wolves were pulled off HBO Max last month, a...
BGR.com

Canceled HBO Max shows heading to The Roku Channel and Tubi

Last month, Warner Bros. Discovery made the shocking decision to pull several notable TV shows from the HBO Max streaming service. It was initially unclear when (or if) they would return, but this week, the media conglomerate announced that it has signed deals with the free, ad-supported TV (FAST) networks Tubi and The Roku Channel. As a result, both will soon add Warner Bros. FAST channels which will feature shows such as Westworld and The Nevers.
CNET

How to Stream Netflix, HBO Max and More for Less Money Every Month

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Given the current economic climate, you may be seeking ways to slash your monthly costs. It could be time to eye your streaming subscriptions. If you add up the cost of each one, you may realize you're spending $500 per year or more. But you can cut that down.
IndieWire

As Showtime and Paramount+ Combine, We Have Some Answers

Paramount Global is making things (even more) official between Showtime and Paramount+. At some point “later this year,” the Showtime linear-television channel will be rebranded as “Paramount+ with Showtime,” the company said Monday afternoon. The existing ad-free Paramount+ “Premium” tier without Showtime ($9.99/month) is poised to go away; the version that includes Showtime ($14.99/month) will also be known as Paramount+ with Showtime, though the name makes much more sense in that setup. Paramount+ also has ad-supported plans on what is dubbed the “Essential” tier, offering an option both with ($11.99) and without ($4.99) Showtime. At the time of rebranding, the separate...
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in February 2023

A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. On Thursday, as it continued stocking some of the final titles from its January 2022 content list, the streamer unveiled the full list of movies, series, HBO Max originals, and documentaries heading to HBO Max in February 2023, promising endless hours of entertainment for subscribers.
CNET

Best Streaming Service of 2023: Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and More

Streaming TV services are likely part of your household expenses. Even if you have cable, they offer myriad movies, TV shows and live sports. However monthly subscription fees can stop you from trying or keeping these services. That's why evaluated all the streaming options (including Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and HBO Max) to choose the best streaming service in 2023. This useful guide should help you decide which ones to subscribe to.
Variety

‘Reboot’ Canceled After One Season at Hulu

Hulu has canceled the comedy series “Reboot” after just one season, Variety has learned. The first and only season of the series consisted of eight episodes and debuted on the streamer on Sept. 20, 2022. The lot of the show began with Hulu deciding to reboot a popular 2000s sitcom called “Step Right Up,” forcing the cast to reunite and confront their unresolved issues. The series starred Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, and Calum Worthy as the show’s original cast members, Rachel Bloom as the millennial writer looking to reboot the show, Paul Reiser as the show’s original creator,...
Primetimer

Thanks to a New Deal, You Can Still Stream These Fox Shows Next Day on Hulu

Last week, Fox renewed The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers for at least two more seasons each through 2025, and this week a new deal with Hulu will ensure that every one of those episodes will be on the streaming service the day after it airs. Deadline reports that this deal came just ahead of when the companies’ previous deal was set to end in September.
Primetimer

Peacock Is No Longer Offering a Free Subscription Tier

Peacock is getting out of the free streaming game. A sign-up page on Peacock's website reveals new customers are no longer able to create a free account, once a key component of the service's branding. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, NBCUniversal launched Peacock in 2020 with the promise that it...
Boston

5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now

The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
thedigitalfix.com

Westworld has a new streaming service, but still no season 5

Roku and Tubi will be picking up Westworld, and many other cancelled HBO Max shows such as more sci-fi and fantasy series like The Nevers, Raised by Wolves, and The Time Traveler’s Wife. Warner Bros new free, ad-supported channels, called FAST, are set to launch on Roku in Spring 2023.

