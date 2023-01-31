Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Brock Bowers forgoes collective, passes on hundreds of thousands of dollars for Georgia teammates
MOBILE, Ala. — It’s a safe bet Brock Bowers will be at the center of the Georgia offense next season regardless of who the coordinator or quarterback turn out to be. Bowers is everything a coach could want with his intense work ethic, consistency, leadership and standing as an academic All-American.
athensceo.com
UGA Student Affairs VP Victor Wilson Announces Retirement
Victor K. Wilson, who serves as vice president for student affairs at the University of Georgia, has announced his plans to retire on Sept. 30. Wilson will have served as vice president for student affairs at UGA for 10 years, but that is just a fraction of his UGA experience. From 1984 to 2004, Wilson served in roles as director of new student orientation, assistant to the president and then associate vice president for student affairs. Prior to returning to UGA in 2013, he served for nine years as Vice President for Student Affairs at the College of Charleston.
dawgnation.com
Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh exits Senior Bowl Practice One early
MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh walked off the Hancock-Whitney Stadium turf on his own power after a few scary moments on Tuesday. McIntosh had gotten off to a hot start working his way up the draft boards before going down on the turf with 30 minutes left in the opening practice.
athensceo.com
Institute of Government Adds Three New Communities to PROPEL
The University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government is expanding efforts to support rural communities in Georgia thanks to funding from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development as well as resources provided by the University of Georgia Foundation. The Institute of Government is a Public Service and Outreach unit at UGA.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Police reveal amount of damage done by fans celebrating Georgia's second-straight national title
Georgia fans have gotten to celebrate back-to-back national titles thanks to coach Kirby Smart, QB Stetson Bennett and dozens of talented players and assistants. But, as with any title celebration, the party comes with a price tag for the city. This week, the Athens-Clarke Police Department released an estimate of...
athensceo.com
Athens Tech Foundation to Celebrate 35 Years with ‘Illuminate’ Event
The Athens Tech Foundation Board of Directors is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a benefit dinner on April 20, 2023, at The Georgia Club in Statham, Georgia. The event, themed Illuminate: Spotlighting Workforce Development, will highlight the impact the Athens Tech Foundation has had on workforce development through the generosity of the Athens Technical College community since 1988.
athensceo.com
UGA Terry College of Business Extends Accreditation in Business and Accounting
The University of Georgia Terry College of Business extended its global accreditation with AACSB International for another five years. The Terry College holds the distinction of having been continuously accredited since 1926. AACSB champions quality and excellence in business education, and its accreditation standards have been met by less than...
wuga.org
An Athens News Matters Extra: Monica Kaufman Pearson Extended Interview
February 1st, the first day of Black History Month, and six days before the University of Georgia’s annual Mary Frances Early Lecture, named after civil rights’ leader and the university’s first African American graduate, Mary Frances Early. Each year’s lecture is presented by a speaker who embodies Ms. Early’s legacy. WUGA's Alexia Ridley sat down with Atlanta news icon, Monica Kaufman Pearson, who will deliver this year's lecture.
Former DeKalb Superintendent Crawford Lewis dies at 68
Lewis worked in the district for 33 years before he was fired amid a criminal probe.
athensceo.com
UGA Announces Spring 2023 Signature Lectures
Thought leaders in diverse fields including history, government, business, higher education and the arts and sciences will share their research and experiences during the University of Georgia’s spring 2023 Signature Lecture series. “Signature Lectures provide an opportunity for the university community to engage with nationally renowned speakers and learn...
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
School cuts morning bus transportation, leaving dozens of students in the lurch, parents say
Parents said that with no buses and the earlier start time, many students won’t be able to attend school anymore.
WJCL
Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction
JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Local education leader dies after battle with cancer
Former DeKalb County Board of Education member Zepora Roberts died Jan. 21 at the age of 78 after a long battle with cancer, according to a school district spokesperson. DeKalb County Board of Education and Interim Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley made the announcement on Jan. 23 in a letter to DeKalb County School District (DCSD) teachers and staff.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Former Heritage High School athletic director facing assault charge involving student
CONYERS — The former athletic director at Heritage High School has been charged with simple assault on a student in connection with an incident that took place at the school in December. Edward Senter, 52, was arrested Jan. 23 after he allegedly intervened in a student fight in the...
tourcounsel.com
The Gallery at South DeKalb | Shopping mall in Georgia
The Gallery at South DeKalb, formerly South DeKalb Mall, is a shopping mall owned by Thor Equities. The mall is located at the intersection of Candler Road and Interstate 20 in the Panthersville CDP of DeKalb County, Georgia. The mall opened in 1968 with anchors Rich's and JCPenney. This mall...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix opens new store in Georgia
Publix Super Markets on Wednesday opened its newest Georgia location at Gateway Town Crossing in Jefferson, about an hour north of Atlanta. And that's not the only state outside its home of Florida that Publix is marching into. The 48,000-square-foot supermarket at 51 Old Farm Road in Northeast Georgia is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rockdale County teacher let go after attacking student
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teacher at Heritage High School in Conyers was let go after video surfaced of the teacher attacking a student. Edward Senter, who also served as the school’s athletic director, reportedly picked up a student and slammed him to the ground. The incident left the student unconscious. His mother after said he suffered no further bruises or injuries.
accesswdun.com
Jefferson Publix open for business
The new Publix shopping center at Gateway Crossing in Jefferson opened for business Wednesday. The supermarket chain unveiled its newest location at 51 Old Farm Road during a friends and family event Monday night. Nearly 300 Publix team members; Publix CEO Todd Jones; former Gov. Nathan Deal; State of Georgia Agricultural Commissioner Tyler Harper; Wilco Development; and Jefferson City officials attended the event.
wuga.org
Clarke County School Board to discuss staffing issues and a $2 Million investment
The Clarke County Board Of Education will meet tonight to discuss a new plan to address staffing shortages and retention challenges as well as consider a $2 million investment into the school district’s culinary program. The board will decide on whether to partner with Public Impact, a non-profit educational...
