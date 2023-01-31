Read full article on original website
Historic 100-year-old South Jersey fire company needs your help
DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- For 100 years, Black men in the North Woodbury section of Deptford Township have banded together, selflessly, to serve their community.They are the Helping Hand Fire Company."This firehouse was founded by family," said Capt. Bryant Fiddler. "I'm fourth generation."The company's founding dates back to 1922, making it one of the oldest African American volunteer stations in the state."There were a couple surrounding towns that had fire companies, but it would take them longer to get here. And it was more or less, are they going to fight the fire the same way in your community that...
PA Native, NJ Mom Of Five Dies In Crash Headed To 2nd Job
Christine Severino, a Pennsylvania native and New Jersey mom of five, was on her way to her second job when she was killed in a car accident in Tredyffrin Township on Saturday, Jan. 28, her loved ones say. She was 41. Chrissie, as the Pennsville mom's friends and family knew her, was born…
New Jersey middle school removes rainbow-themed signs after parents complain of favoritism
A middle school in New Jersey will be replacing its rainbow-themed "safe zone" signs with ones that feature the school's mascot following complaints from parents of students.
9 N.J. hospitals made America’s 250 Best list. Two cracked the top 50.
Nine New Jersey hospitals earned a place in this year’s America’s 250 Best Hospitals list by Healthgrades.com. The rankings were based on procedure performance, potential risks, predicted outcomes and comparing those predictive outcomes to actual outcomes, according to Healthgrades. Here are the nine New Jersey hospitals that made...
Where Are All New Jersey’s Amish People? Answer: Everywhere
I LOVE a good day trip out to Lancaster County! If you're unsure of where I'm referring to, it's a part of rural Pennsylvania known for many things, but mostly as the home of one of the largest Amish populations in the country. You can't go too far once hitting...
newjerseyisntboring.com
28 Free New Jersey February Events for 2023
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in February 2023. Be sure to put these free events on your calendar. Please verify these events before attending in case of any last-minute...
thesunpapers.com
Township employees staff Deptford’s litter patrol
Deptford’s litter patrol has helped keep the township clean since 2021. The patrol was inspired by Earth Day that year and is made up of township employees who regularly take to the streets. It also was an answer to a manpower shortage caused by COVID. “Before COVID, (people sentenced...
witn22.org
Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long Announces the Release of the Delaware Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee Final Report
WILMINGTON, DE –Following the release of Governor Carney’s [de.gov]. , including increased investments in early childhood education[news.delaware.gov], and the work of the Delaware Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee – Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long was joined by members of the General Assembly, child care providers, and advocates to announce the release of the Delaware Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee Final Report.
N.J. reports 1,307 COVID cases, 7 deaths. 3 counties now have ‘low’ community levels.
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,307 COVID-19 cases and seven new confirmed deaths. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.90, officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything below 1 means the outbreak is declining. New Jersey’s seven-day...
fox29.com
Officials gather to discuss recent hate crimes against several South Jersey places of worship
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Faith leaders and officials in Atlantic County gathered on Wednesday to address the safety of places of worship after several crimes against churches and synagogues across New Jersey have been reported since the beginning of the year. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office hosted a packed room...
We can’t wait — Global bakery chain opening another NJ location
We all know that New Jersey is known for its great food. But that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate a new kid coming to town. You may never have heard of Paris Baguette, but the rest of the world has. With thousands of locations all over the world,...
thesunpapers.com
Deptford library’s Thursday homework hour a ‘welcoming space’
The Deptford library started its Thursday homework hour earlier this month to provide students with a quiet place for study. Though the 4:30 sessions are designed with township students in mind, they are independent of the school district, which has nonetheless given its stamp of approval with a Facebook post.
Update on Opening Day for this Huge Indoor Waterpark in New Jersey
I love waterparks and I love AC and here is the perfect partnership coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. For years and years, we've heard how Atlantic City should be more family-friendly. Steel Pier is always so much fun with rides and games and their very own helicopter pad, but there's definitely room for more.
NJ FamilyCare reimbursement rate increases
HOPEWELL TWP., N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy announced a combined $30 million in funding to substantially increase NJ FamilyCare’s reimbursement rates for perinatal, midwifery and community doula care. The change is long overdue, she said. It’s the latest step in the fight against maternal mortality and racial disparities in childbirth. “This […]
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help
🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
N.J. could increase food aid to thousands of residents who will soon lose pandemic-era assistance
With enhanced pandemic-era cash assistance for food ending Feb. 28, the state Senate on Thursday approved legislation that would raise the minimum household benefit from $50 to $95 a month in New Jersey, sending it to Gov. Phil Murphy for his signature. Lisa Pitz, director of the nonprofit Hunger Free...
Not just Harmon! Bed Bath & Beyond closes 6 more NJ stores
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Just days after announcing the closure of all Harmon stores, Bed Bath & Beyond has shared which of its flagship stores would also be shutdown — including six in New Jersey. Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bridgewater, Flemington, Kinnelon, Matawan, Mays Landing and...
Check Your Numbers: 4 Big Powerball Lottery Winners in Southern NJ
If you recently purchased some Powerball lottery tickets in Atlantic County, you might want to double-check your numbers. That's because not one, but two winning tickets were sold for Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. According to officials with the New Jersey Lottery, a total of five tickets matched four of...
njspots.com
Explore These 4 South Jersey Abandoned Spots
One thing that New Jersey has a lot of is old buildings. As a result of being one of the earliest states in the United States, there are many places you can visit with historical significance, like Princeton, Waterloo Village, and Allaire State Park. Between the various towns, villages, and...
Flu activity in New Jersey is nose diving — but there’s a warning
⚫ High levels of flu in New Jersey have dropped dramatically. ⚫ This year’s flu shot is a pretty good match for the strain that’s circulating. ⚫ NJ’s so-called “tripledemic” threat is also fading, but there’s a warning. Three weeks ago influenza levels were...
