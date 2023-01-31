ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

CBS Philly

Historic 100-year-old South Jersey fire company needs your help

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- For 100 years, Black men in the North Woodbury section of Deptford Township have banded together, selflessly, to serve their community.They are the Helping Hand Fire Company."This firehouse was founded by family," said Capt. Bryant Fiddler. "I'm fourth generation."The company's founding dates back to 1922, making it one of the oldest African American volunteer stations in the state."There were a couple surrounding towns that had fire companies, but it would take them longer to get here. And it was more or less, are they going to fight the fire the same way in your community that...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

9 N.J. hospitals made America’s 250 Best list. Two cracked the top 50.

Nine New Jersey hospitals earned a place in this year’s America’s 250 Best Hospitals list by Healthgrades.com. The rankings were based on procedure performance, potential risks, predicted outcomes and comparing those predictive outcomes to actual outcomes, according to Healthgrades. Here are the nine New Jersey hospitals that made...
newjerseyisntboring.com

28 Free New Jersey February Events for 2023

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in February 2023. Be sure to put these free events on your calendar. Please verify these events before attending in case of any last-minute...
NEW JERSEY STATE
thesunpapers.com

Township employees staff Deptford’s litter patrol

Deptford’s litter patrol has helped keep the township clean since 2021. The patrol was inspired by Earth Day that year and is made up of township employees who regularly take to the streets. It also was an answer to a manpower shortage caused by COVID. “Before COVID, (people sentenced...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
witn22.org

Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long Announces the Release of the Delaware Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee Final Report

WILMINGTON, DE –Following the release of Governor Carney’s [de.gov]. , including increased investments in early childhood education[news.delaware.gov], and the work of the Delaware Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee – Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long was joined by members of the General Assembly, child care providers, and advocates to announce the release of the Delaware Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee Final Report.
DELAWARE STATE
thesunpapers.com

Deptford library’s Thursday homework hour a ‘welcoming space’

The Deptford library started its Thursday homework hour earlier this month to provide students with a quiet place for study. Though the 4:30 sessions are designed with township students in mind, they are independent of the school district, which has nonetheless given its stamp of approval with a Facebook post.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

NJ FamilyCare reimbursement rate increases

HOPEWELL TWP., N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy announced a combined $30 million in funding to substantially increase NJ FamilyCare’s reimbursement rates for perinatal, midwifery and community doula care. The change is long overdue, she said. It’s the latest step in the fight against maternal mortality and racial disparities in childbirth. “This […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
njspots.com

Explore These 4 South Jersey Abandoned Spots

One thing that New Jersey has a lot of is old buildings. As a result of being one of the earliest states in the United States, there are many places you can visit with historical significance, like Princeton, Waterloo Village, and Allaire State Park. Between the various towns, villages, and...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

