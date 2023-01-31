Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Some Centerville residents concerned lack of firefighters could increase home insurance
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — KTVO News has been receiving messages from concerned Centerville, Iowa, viewers that the city's decision not to fill all open firefighter positions may affect home insurance rates. A viewer claimed that the decision will affect the city's Insurance Services Office (ISO) fire score. That is a...
ktvo.com
Gary Ray Henness, 81, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Gary Ray Henness, 81, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at his home. Gary was born September 29, 1941 in Pollick, Missouri the son of Roy and Marette (Yardley) Henness who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife Karen; two sisters, Mary Ruth and Beverly Ann who died in infancy; two brothers, Kenneth Lee, who died in infancy, and Jimmy Dale "Buddy" Henness.
ktvo.com
3 Kirksville dispensaries are now selling recreational marijuana products
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — KTVO News is now learning that three Kirksville dispensaries have started recreational sales of marijuana ahead of schedule. Heya Wellness and Missouri Health and Wellness both opened doors for recreational sales Friday morning. Bloc Dispensary was given permission to start selling recreational products around noon Friday.
ktvo.com
Popular beer brand goes on sale Monday in Missouri
NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A popular beer brand goes on sale in Missouri on Monday. The truck with the first shipment of Yuengling (pronounced ying-ling) kegs arrived Friday afternoon at Lloyd Distributing Company just south of Kirksville. Staffers told KTVO they have waited years to get this beer in...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man badly hurt when ATV lands on top of him
MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Thursday afternoon in an ATV crash. It happened at 5:15 p.m. on private property along South Allen Street in Macon. Missouri state troopers say a 4-wheeler operated by Christopher Maloney, 42, of Macon, was eastbound when the vehicle struck a ditch, ejected Maloney, overturned and came to rest on top of him.
ktvo.com
Body of man found after almost 2 hour search of grain bin in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — After an almost two hour search Friday afternoon, the body of a man was found in a grain bin in Putnam County. The Putnam County E-911 Center received the call just before 3:30 p.m. for a report of a man trapped in a grain bin.
ktvo.com
New opportunity for Heartland students to get weather questions answered
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and OTTUMWA, Iowa — Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Matt Gunn has made multiple school visits around the Heartland in the past few months. No matter what grades the kids are in, Matt covers a variety of weather topics. Those include tornadoes, blizzards, weather instruments and how to...
ktvo.com
Myrth Stull, 85, of Unionville, Mo., Playle & Collins Family Funeral Home
Myrth Stull, 85, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Myrth Nadine Stull was born in Beloit, Kansas, on September 29, 1937, the daughter of Earl and Loretta (Sheeley) Wicks. She was raised in Kansas. Myrth married George Stull on January 17, 1955. Four children were born to this union: Teresa, Gregory, Michael, and Richard. Myrth and George lived in several states in the Midwest before moving back to Unionville in 1986 and living in the Omaha area of Putnam County. Myrth was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, sewing, doing puzzles, and reading books. She also loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man faces multiple charges following lengthy vehicle chase
JEFFERSON COUNTY/WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing multiple charges following a lengthy vehicle pursuit early Wednesday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m., a Fairfield police officer saw a stolen vehicle leaving a convenience store on Libertyville Road. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver...
ktvo.com
Crews to install new traffic lights and crosswalk controls along North Baltimore
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On Thursday, crews in Kirksville will begin installing new traffic lights and crosswalk controls along North Baltimore Street at the intersections of Northtown Road, Potter Avenue and Rosewood Drive. The work will occur between 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and could cause possible traffic delays. Drivers...
KCCI.com
Iowa dog breeder charged with animal neglect
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southern Iowa dog breeder now faces several counts of animal abuse and neglect. Henry Sommers owns "Happy Puppys" in Appanoose County, where sheriff's deputies say four dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions. Right now, the animals are being cared for by a local shelter.
ktvo.com
Macon driver caught with cocaine, meth after striking overpass
MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver was caught with illegal drugs and a gun after striking a railroad overpass. It happened on Wednesday in Macon. Police identified the driver as Zachary Ryan Fink, 19, of Macon. Officers said they got a report that a red Jeep had struck...
ktvo.com
Pregnant woman injured in crash in front of Kirksville Arby's
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A pregnant woman was injured Friday in two-car crash in Kirksville. It happened at 1:40 p.m. in front of the Kirksville Arby's in the 2600 block of North Baltimore Street. Kirksville police officers told KTVO at the scene that a car driven by Kristie Gottman, 51,...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
ktvo.com
American Heart Month highlights need for proper heart health
MEMPHIS, Mo. — According to the CDC, one person in the United States dies every 34 seconds from heart disease. There are a number of different ways to improve your cardiovascular health. Doctors say changing your daily habits can help prevent heart disease. "That's what this month is all...
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports
One injury accident and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Tuesday. A single-vehicle crash on Route E in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report at about 12:20 pm 65-year-old Ronald W Sebastian of Carrollton was eastbound near County Road 191 when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Sebastian was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
