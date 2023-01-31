Read full article on original website
Athens Tech Foundation to Celebrate 35 Years with ‘Illuminate’ Event
The Athens Tech Foundation Board of Directors is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a benefit dinner on April 20, 2023, at The Georgia Club in Statham, Georgia. The event, themed Illuminate: Spotlighting Workforce Development, will highlight the impact the Athens Tech Foundation has had on workforce development through the generosity of the Athens Technical College community since 1988.
Institute of Government Adds Three New Communities to PROPEL
The University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government is expanding efforts to support rural communities in Georgia thanks to funding from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development as well as resources provided by the University of Georgia Foundation. The Institute of Government is a Public Service and Outreach unit at UGA.
UGA Student Affairs VP Victor Wilson Announces Retirement
Victor K. Wilson, who serves as vice president for student affairs at the University of Georgia, has announced his plans to retire on Sept. 30. Wilson will have served as vice president for student affairs at UGA for 10 years, but that is just a fraction of his UGA experience. From 1984 to 2004, Wilson served in roles as director of new student orientation, assistant to the president and then associate vice president for student affairs. Prior to returning to UGA in 2013, he served for nine years as Vice President for Student Affairs at the College of Charleston.
Private investors to construct a new facility for Baptist Collegiate Ministries at the University of West Georgia
SUWANEE, Ga. – The Georgia Baptist Mission Board has entered into a revolutionary ground lease deal with private investors to construct new facilities for Baptist Collegiate Ministries at five state universities with the possibility of expanding to additional campuses in the future. “Our BCMs are doing crucial ministry, and...
UGA Terry College of Business Extends Accreditation in Business and Accounting
The University of Georgia Terry College of Business extended its global accreditation with AACSB International for another five years. The Terry College holds the distinction of having been continuously accredited since 1926. AACSB champions quality and excellence in business education, and its accreditation standards have been met by less than...
UGA Announces Spring 2023 Signature Lectures
Thought leaders in diverse fields including history, government, business, higher education and the arts and sciences will share their research and experiences during the University of Georgia’s spring 2023 Signature Lecture series. “Signature Lectures provide an opportunity for the university community to engage with nationally renowned speakers and learn...
Clarke County School Board to discuss staffing issues and a $2 Million investment
The Clarke County Board Of Education will meet tonight to discuss a new plan to address staffing shortages and retention challenges as well as consider a $2 million investment into the school district’s culinary program. The board will decide on whether to partner with Public Impact, a non-profit educational...
Local education leader dies after battle with cancer
Former DeKalb County Board of Education member Zepora Roberts died Jan. 21 at the age of 78 after a long battle with cancer, according to a school district spokesperson. DeKalb County Board of Education and Interim Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley made the announcement on Jan. 23 in a letter to DeKalb County School District (DCSD) teachers and staff.
Four more Buford Wolves sign with college football programs
Four more Buford players signed with college football programs Wednesday. Long snapper Aiden Wilson signed with Bowling Green, and offensive lineman Ian Chandler signed with University of the Cumberlands, while fellow senior Eli McElwaney, a tight end, signed with Tufts University. McElwaney will play football and baseball at Tufts.
Clarkesville man, a disabled vet. with memory loss, subject of Mattie's Call
A disabled veteran from Clarkesville is the subject of a Mattie's Call issued by local authorities on Wednesday night. James Brian Whittum, 74, was last seen driving his silver 2018 Toyota Highlander in the area of Toccoa Highway and Hills Crossing Road in Clarkesville around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle has a Georgia Purple Heart license plate, with the tag number WV912E.
Athens Creative Theatre Presents “The Mousetrap” by Agatha Christie at Quinn Hall located at Memorial Park
Athens Creative Theatre (ACT) presents Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” at Quinn Hall located at Memorial Park in Athens Thursday, March 2 - Saturday, March 4. The scene is set when a group of people gathered in a country house cut off by the snow discover, to their horror, that there is a murderer in their midst. Who can it be? One by one the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts until at the last, nerve-shredding moment the identity and the motive are finally revealed.
Metro Atlanta high school teacher injured in student attack unable to walk, friend says
The friend of a teacher who was attacked by a student has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to assist her while she recovers from her injuries.
Georgia Bulldogs news: Last 2023 commit signs NLI, son of Bulldog legend gets offer, more
Heading into the weekend here’s all the Georgia Bulldog news from the last 24 hours, staring with a positive recruiting headline. The only Georgia Bulldogs commit who hadn’t signed as of the end of National Singing Day was three-star offensive lineman, Jamal Meriweather. That has now been remedied, as the former UCF commit has now signed his NLI and is officially a Dawg.
What social media is saying about Georgia football post-National Signing Day
While there wasn’t a lot of fireworks on National Signing Day, Georgia fans still had plenty to talk about it.
Rockdale County teacher let go after attacking student
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teacher at Heritage High School in Conyers was let go after video surfaced of the teacher attacking a student. Edward Senter, who also served as the school’s athletic director, reportedly picked up a student and slammed him to the ground. The incident left the student unconscious. His mother after said he suffered no further bruises or injuries.
Atlanta-Based Charcuterie Chick to Expand Operations in Sandy Springs
The new space will be focused on providing a commercial kitchen for the company’s growing team, as well as a grab n’ go concept with lunch items and its signature build-a-board classes.
A new Stone Mountain documentary examines the world's largest Confederate monument. Watch it here
LISTEN: GPB News' Peter Biello speaks with Kristian Weatherspoon, the vice president of digital storytelling at the Atlanta History Center, about a new documentary on the history of Stone Mountain. Stone Mountain is home to the largest Confederate Monument in the world. It features carvings of three prominent leaders of...
Georgia’s Warren McClendon recalls night of tragic crash, returns to football field
Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon met with media after an emotional first day of Senior Bowl practice.
Metro Atlanta teacher accused of body slamming student, knocking him out
A teacher is out of a job and facing a simple assault charge after he body-slammed a student while trying to prevent a fight. Edward Senter also serves as athletic director at Heritage High School in Rockdale County. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes obtained video on Wednesday of an incident involving...
Georgia groundhog General Beauregard Lee makes his weather prediction
JACKSON, Ga. — Above video: Georgia groundhog makes his prediction. Georgia's famous groundhog General Beauregard Lee has made his weather prediction. Officials at the Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson announced the groundhog did not see his shadow Thursday morning - meaning we're headed towards an early spring. General...
