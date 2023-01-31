My walk to class is FREEZING and I am SICK OF IT. Join me in helping the fight to accelerate climate change. Guys, listen. I’ve been an EcoRep for three years. I’m an environmental science major. I’ve even attended a climate strike! All this work, and what change have I noticed? Nothing. Absolutely nothing. According to my professors, we’re still fucked. And on top of it all? New York is FREEZING. For months now, I’ve had to bundle up for every walk to the dining hall. My dorm room is like a ice box. And I’m all out of winter outfits.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO