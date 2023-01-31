Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1039thebulldog.com
LCC boys schedule game at Hazard for Thursday
The Letcher County Central Cougar boys basketball game against Clay County last night was cancelled. The 19-6 Cougar boys have picked up a game for tomorrow, Thursday. They will take on the 18-3 Hazard Bulldogs at Memorial Gym in Hazard. This will be huge game featuring 2 of the best...
1039thebulldog.com
LCC boys win sixth in a row after beating Phelps
The Letcher County Central Cougar boys basketball team beat Phelps on the road 72-51 last night. The Cougars have now won 6 in a row and 12 of their last 13 games. The 19-6 Cougar boys will play at Clay County tonight in Manchester. LCC will then face Breathitt County...
wymt.com
Pikeville LB signs with Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big National Signing Day in Pikeville, with not only several Pikeville Panthers signing to play at the next level at UPIKE, but another taking his talents to Lexington. Pikeville linebacker Carson Wright signed his letter of intent Wednesday with the University of Kentucky.
WKYT 27
Missing Harlan Co. girl found
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing Harlan County girl has been located. Kentucky State Police asked for assistance locating eight-year-old Ares Asher. They say she walked away from her residence on Asher St. in Harlan County around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday. KSP says the missing girl was located about...
Floyd County, Kentucky, student killed in crash identified
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — An 8th-grade student who died after a crash in the community of Allen on Monday has been identified. According to Jonathan Parsons, Principal at Betsy Layne Elementary School, Jose Daniel Vazquez was killed on Monday after a crash. “Our Betsy Layne family is heartbroken at the tremendous loss of Jose […]
wymt.com
Kentucky seeks to relocate historic bridge
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky transportation officials are seeking a new home for a historic bridge that’s being replaced next year. The Georges Creek Bridge is located on Kentucky 581 in Lawrence County, though it was closed to traffic in 2019. The Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Schools announce Friday closure
ROGERSVILLE- Hawkins County Schools announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 3 for weather reasons. The post states that the closure is "due to existing moisture, additional rain forecasted overnight, and freezing temperatures likely in the early morning hours."
Louisa Middle School in Kentucky given ‘all-clear’ after anonymous bomb threat
LOUISA, KY (WOWK) – The Louisa Police Department is investigating after a Kentucky school received an anonymous bomb threat this morning. According to Lawrence County Schools, administrators at Louisa Middle School received the threat this morning, Thursday, Feb. 2, and immediately evacuated the building and contacted authorities. LCS Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher says authorities made […]
thebigsandynews.com
Johnson family loses home, vehicles in fire
PAINTSVILLE — A Johnson County couple lost their home and vehicles in a fire early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post by Kirk Law Firm. The Red Bush Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post that it was called out about 1 a.m. Saturday to the home of Jordan and Misty Compton, where firefighters found a fully involved house along with two vehicles parked close to the structure.
wymt.com
Yes, the Hazard Huddle House is coming back
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have exciting news for lovers of one Eastern Kentucky restaurant. The Hazard Huddle House is set to reopen later this year. The restaurant caught fire in late 2020. Those with the restaurant told WYMT they are looking for workers in management and other store positions.
wcyb.com
Structure damage at Castlewood High School causes concerns
CASTLEWOOD, V.a. (WCYB) — Structure damage at Castlewood High School causes concern for the public, and crews are now working to fix the issue. According to Castlewood High School Maintenance Director, Tim Lovelace, the parapet wall had a crack in it. Lovelace says it's the extension of a wall at the edge of a roof.
Kingsport Times-News
Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues
ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared on its blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
thebigsandynews.com
Man wanted in West Virginia arrested in Lawrence County
LOUISA — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and members of the U.S. Marshall’s Office on Tuesday apprehended a man being sought by Wayne County, W.Va., Sheriff Rick Thompson since Jan. 26 for ramming a cruiser with his vehicle during a pursuit. Shawn “Shug” Risner, 35, of Wayne,...
Kingsport Times-News
Two women injured in Wilcox Drive collision
KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening when their car was struck by a Ford F-250 pickup at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive. Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center after the incident,...
Kentucky woman, juvenile dead after Floyd County crash
ALLEN, KY (WOWK) — Troopers say a woman and a juvenile are dead following a crash in Floyd County, Kentucky, on Monday. According to Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville Post, troopers arrived to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1428 in Allen around 8:04 a.m. Authorities say the Floyd County Coroner’s Office declared Paula Vazquez, […]
Fetal remains found at Kentucky sewer plant
A worker at the plant found the fetus around 10 a.m. Thursday and called the Paintsville Police Department.
sam1039.com
Laurel County Police Arrest Pair On Meth Charges
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Greg Poynter was dispatched to a business off West Cumberland Gap Parkway where a person was reportedly passed out. Deputy Pointer arrived to find 50-year-old Tammy Johnson and 43-year-old Alisha Sharpe, both of Barbourville. During the investigation both were found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Sharpe was also found to have an outstanding Knox County warrant for public intoxication and identity theft. Both Johnson and Sharpe were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Missing Knoxville man located in Kingsport
A Silver Alert has been requested for a Knoxville Man who has been missing since around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
Church burglary led to arrest in Powell County
Powell County authorities responded to a burglary at a church Tuesday.
q95fm.net
Counterfeit Fifty Dollar Bills Circulating in Harlan County
Law enforcement in Harlan County are warning the public of counterfeit fifty dollar bills that are circulating around the county. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement after being alerted by the Harlan Police Department concerning the counterfeit bills. Officials warn that local merchants should use caution and...
Comments / 0