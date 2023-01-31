Victor K. Wilson, who serves as vice president for student affairs at the University of Georgia, has announced his plans to retire on Sept. 30. Wilson will have served as vice president for student affairs at UGA for 10 years, but that is just a fraction of his UGA experience. From 1984 to 2004, Wilson served in roles as director of new student orientation, assistant to the president and then associate vice president for student affairs. Prior to returning to UGA in 2013, he served for nine years as Vice President for Student Affairs at the College of Charleston.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO