athensceo.com
Institute of Government Adds Three New Communities to PROPEL
The University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government is expanding efforts to support rural communities in Georgia thanks to funding from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development as well as resources provided by the University of Georgia Foundation. The Institute of Government is a Public Service and Outreach unit at UGA.
athensceo.com
Athens Tech Foundation to Celebrate 35 Years with ‘Illuminate’ Event
The Athens Tech Foundation Board of Directors is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a benefit dinner on April 20, 2023, at The Georgia Club in Statham, Georgia. The event, themed Illuminate: Spotlighting Workforce Development, will highlight the impact the Athens Tech Foundation has had on workforce development through the generosity of the Athens Technical College community since 1988.
athensceo.com
UGA Student Affairs VP Victor Wilson Announces Retirement
Victor K. Wilson, who serves as vice president for student affairs at the University of Georgia, has announced his plans to retire on Sept. 30. Wilson will have served as vice president for student affairs at UGA for 10 years, but that is just a fraction of his UGA experience. From 1984 to 2004, Wilson served in roles as director of new student orientation, assistant to the president and then associate vice president for student affairs. Prior to returning to UGA in 2013, he served for nine years as Vice President for Student Affairs at the College of Charleston.
athensceo.com
UGA Terry College of Business Extends Accreditation in Business and Accounting
The University of Georgia Terry College of Business extended its global accreditation with AACSB International for another five years. The Terry College holds the distinction of having been continuously accredited since 1926. AACSB champions quality and excellence in business education, and its accreditation standards have been met by less than...
athensceo.com
UGA Announces Spring 2023 Signature Lectures
Thought leaders in diverse fields including history, government, business, higher education and the arts and sciences will share their research and experiences during the University of Georgia’s spring 2023 Signature Lecture series. “Signature Lectures provide an opportunity for the university community to engage with nationally renowned speakers and learn...
athensceo.com
Athens Creative Theatre Presents “The Mousetrap” by Agatha Christie at Quinn Hall located at Memorial Park
Athens Creative Theatre (ACT) presents Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” at Quinn Hall located at Memorial Park in Athens Thursday, March 2 - Saturday, March 4. The scene is set when a group of people gathered in a country house cut off by the snow discover, to their horror, that there is a murderer in their midst. Who can it be? One by one the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts until at the last, nerve-shredding moment the identity and the motive are finally revealed.
